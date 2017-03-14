VIDEO – Premier League Goals of the Week – Matchday 28

A weekend with just four Premier League matches still supplied some slick goals.
Which one stands out from the bunch? We’ll let you decide from the following:
— Emre Can‘s hard grounder through traffic to lift Liverpool past Burnley.
— Andre Ayew’s finish of a West Ham team goal which featured a dynamite pass from Pedro Obiang.
— Morgan Schneiderlin doing work in traffic to poke one home for Everton.
— Player of the Week winner Joshua King‘s juggle and turn to kickstart a hat trick against West Ham.
— Michail Antonio‘s turn-and-finish against Bournemouth.
Manchester United is building a book of stamps, and this time the Red Devils are the oppressor.
A week after Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings was banned five matches for his stamp on United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, it looks certain a Red Devil will be on the receiving end of a suspension for a similar incident.
United’s tactic of fouling the ever-loving heck out of Eden Hazard cost them the use of Ander Herrera during the match, and will likely help Marcos Rojo to the sideline for at least three matches.
Hazard hits the deck after contact from Rojo outside the 18, and Rojo plants his right foot into the Chelsea player’s ribs.
Perhaps better put:
While Mings almost certainly stamped Ibrahimovic on purpose, the Bournemouth man at least had plausible deniability due to the fact that he did his best to conceal his intentions. Rojo may as well have just conducted an audacious gesticulation before applying this wrestling finishing move to Hazard’s ribs.
I’ve already read several “anti-Man Utd bias” Tweets this morning regarding this incident, which is about as funny as it gets. Prepare for some time off, Marcos.
Bournemouth had been ice cold, but Joshua King has been steadily heating up.
King, 25, has nine goals in his last 10 matches after bagging a hat trick in Bournemouth’s 3-2 win over West Ham United at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.
That brings the ex-Manchester United man to 11 goals on the season, and suits him up with Premier League Player of the Week honors.
King missed a penalty kick in the win, but his otherwise wonderful performance was enough to overcome the error.
His first goal was the best, a juggling move to turn and fire home. The second and third goals were all about positioning, as the 25-year-old clinically finished a pair of in-tight chances to continue his career year.
The Norwegian international also posted three international goals in eight caps during 2016, his finest totals in both categories. King has seven goals in 27 caps since 2012.
Jorge Sampaoli can’t help but hope Alexis Sanchez does leave Arsenal, and that the Chilean striker wants a return to La Liga.
Sevilla’s manager, who is gearing up for Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League second leg at Leicester City, coached Sanchez with Chile from 2012-16 and is hoping for a reunion at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.
Sanchez, 28, is out of contract in the summer of 2018, and has not committed his future to Arsenal. His future at the club has been debated nearly as often as Arsene Wenger‘s, and Sampaoli admitted he’d love to have Sanchez at Sevilla.
From Sky Sports:
“If only, yes, it would be great to have the chance one day [to coach Sanchez],” said Sampaoli. “He is a top, top player. One of the best forwards in the world I would say.
“I was lucky to share a time with him in the national team. We went to a World Cup together, we won the Copa America with him in the side as well, it was a very satisfying period of my career and it was great to share it with Alexis.”
Sampaoli is one of the top managers in the world, and it would be a coup for Sevilla to snag the ex-Barcelona, Udinese, and River Plate striker. He’s averaging 15-plus goals per season in the Premier League and has never spent more than three seasons at a single club.
Fun little exercise to close down the night.
For the first time in a half decade, the FA Cup semifinalists are Premier League powers; Manchester City joins London trio Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur in the final four.
The semis provide four possible permutations for the FA Cup final, which will come our way one week after the Premier League closes up shop until August.
With Spurs facing Chelsea and Man City drawing Arsenal, which final carries the widest appeal?
4. Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur — How fortunate is the FA that Spurs and City would be the least interesting of our hypotheses? We wouldn’t mind a grudge match following the 2-2 draw at the Etihad on Jan. 22, and Pep Guardiola has yet to outfox Mauricio Pochettino. Spurs needed a replay to beat City in the 1981 final.
3. Chelsea vs. Manchester City — City will have spent the last many weeks staring up at Chelsea — barring a Blues collapse in the PL — and the Guardiola-Antonio Conte tactical battle would hit stage three. Chelsea beat City at the Etihad in December, and there will be one more before this hypothetical final.
2. Arsenal vs. Chelsea — The Blues will likely have clinched the Premier League one week earlier, and Antonio Conte will be going for the double. Meanwhile, Arsene Wenger could very well be hoping to see off his Arsenal career with one last bit of hardware. Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-0 in the 2002 final, Wenger’s second of six titles.
1. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal — A North London Derby to (probably) close off Arsene Wenger’s tenure as Gunners’ boss? There hasn’t been one yet. Easy No. 1, a win that could inspire a song just as memorable as, “We won the league at White Hart Lane”.
Agree? Disagree? How would you rank them? Hit the comments section.