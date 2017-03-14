VIDEO: Premier League Player of the Week — Matchday 29

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Bournemouth had been ice cold, but Joshua King has been steadily heating up.

King, 25, has nine goals in his last 10 matches after bagging a hat trick in Bournemouth’s 3-2 win over West Ham United at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

That brings the ex-Manchester United man to 11 goals on the season, and suits him up with Premier League Player of the Week honors.

King missed a penalty kick in the win, but his otherwise wonderful performance was enough to overcome the error.

His first goal was the best, a juggling move to turn and fire home. The second and third goals were all about positioning, as the 25-year-old clinically finished a pair of in-tight chances to continue his career year.

The Norwegian international also posted three international goals in eight caps during 2016, his finest totals in both categories. King has seven goals in 27 caps since 2012.

