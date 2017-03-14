Watch: USMNT’s Pulisic nets again for Dortmund

Arsene Wenger continues to shoulder the blame of Arsenal’s shortcomings this season, but should the veteran French manager be at the center of the Gunners’ issues?

[ MORE: Longtime Wenger assistant set to leave Arsenal for Turkey ]

One of Arsenal’s key squad players certainly doesn’t think so.

[ MORE: Lukaku reportedly turns down new Everton contract ]

Goalkeeper Petr Cech has come out in defense of the Arsenal boss, suggesting that the supporters and media alike should not treat Wenger unfairly but instead place the blame on the players.

“The players obviously have to share the responsibility, everybody has to share the responsibility for the position we are in and everybody has to work to get ourselves out [of it],” Cech told Arsenal’s official website. “This is the way it is. This week after Bayern especially was a difficult three days, we had to make sure we got ready for Lincoln and this was the reaction you need.

He continued: “We booked our place at Wembley and we are looking forward to the semi-final, which is always great. But obviously we need to improve the form in the league – this is what’s going to be crucial now.

“We have an away game at West Brom then the international break so we need to make sure we go into Saturday’s game ready to get three points.”

It’s only natural that Cech and the rest of the Gunners players want to defend their manager, but regardless of whom is to blame, there are questions that need to be answered when it comes to the London side.

Arsenal recently bailed out of the the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 for the seventh consecutive season after a lopsided 10-2 aggregate defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich.

While Wenger has struggled to find glory in the Premier League during his tenure — with Arsenal’s last title coming in 2003/04 — the 67-year-old has helped the Gunners lift the FA Cup on six occasions and has never finished outside of the top four in the PL since joining the club in 1996.