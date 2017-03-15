CCL: FC Dallas entertains Pachuca in “crucial” semi leg

Click to email (Opens in new window)

The CONCACAF Champions League semifinal: It’s the furthest FC Dallas has progressed in continental play, and the MLS side doesn’t plan on stopping there.

Standing in FC Dallas’ way is four-time CONCACAF champions Pachuca.

The first leg kicks off at 8 p.m. EDT in Frisco, Texas, when former Atletico Madrid striker and Pachuca boss Diego Alonso leads his side into Toyota Stadium.

The Liga MX mainstays boast Dallas-raised USMNT center back Omar Gonzalez, as well as Mexican NT standouts Hirving Lozano, Erick Gutierrez, and Raul Lopez.

FCD boss Oscar Pareja isn’t scared, and is putting an accent on the home leg. From FCDallas.com:

“It’s crucial. It’s our leg,” Pareja said. “What I mean by that is it’s our leg that belongs to us at home and we have to take advantage of our ground, our fans, our stadium and our city. We want to be strong, for sure.”

