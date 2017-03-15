CCL: Ousted’s six saves keep ‘Caps alive vs. Tigres

Vancouver Whitecaps returned from Mexico down 2-0 and without an away goal, but manager Carl Robinson thinks the ‘Caps are in okay shape heading into the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League semifinal versus Tigres UANL.

The Liga MX powers picked up their advantage through a Kendall Waston own goal and a seeing-eye shot from ex-Hoffenheim man Eduardo Vargas. The damage was limited to a pair of goals thanks to ‘Caps keep David Ousted.

Vargas and fellow attacker Andre-Pierre Gignac registered a combined seven shots on the night, and Ousted was credited with six saves as Tigres accumulated close to 80 percent possession.

“He put in a very strong performance, as did all the players. They gave their all. I asked them to not leave anything on the pitch and leave no regrets and they certainly done that. [Tigres] were the better team on the night. We’ve got a second leg, and we’re still very much in the tie if we can get that first goal.”

Leg No. 2 is April 5 at BC Place. The other semifinal gets started Wednesday, when FC Dallas hosts Pachuca at 8 p.m. EDT.

The CCL winner advanced to the FIFA Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

