CCL: Ousted’s six saves keep ‘Caps alive vs. Tigres

Vancouver Whitecaps returned from Mexico down 2-0 and without an away goal, but manager Carl Robinson thinks the ‘Caps are in okay shape heading into the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League semifinal versus Tigres UANL.
The Liga MX powers picked up their advantage through a Kendall Waston own goal and a seeing-eye shot from ex-Hoffenheim man Eduardo Vargas. The damage was limited to a pair of goals thanks to ‘Caps keep David Ousted.
[ MORE: Mourinho defends “envied” Pogba ]
Vargas and fellow attacker Andre-Pierre Gignac registered a combined seven shots on the night, and Ousted was credited with six saves as Tigres accumulated close to 80 percent possession.
From MLSSoccer.com:
“He put in a very strong performance, as did all the players. They gave their all. I asked them to not leave anything on the pitch and leave no regrets and they certainly done that. [Tigres] were the better team on the night. We’ve got a second leg, and we’re still very much in the tie if we can get that first goal.”
Leg No. 2 is April 5 at BC Place. The other semifinal gets started Wednesday, when FC Dallas hosts Pachuca at 8 p.m. EDT.
The CCL winner advanced to the FIFA Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.
Jose Mourinho says Paul Pogba doesn’t care about criticism, but the Manchester United manager sure does.
Mourinho spent a good portion of Wednesday’s press conference defending the midfielder as United prepares for the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 second leg against Rostov.
[ MORE: Kane out with ankle injury ]
“Envy is everywhere,” Mourinho said. Here’s more, from the BBC:
“I feel the world is losing balance. Envy coming to certain levels. I am scared for the next generation,” said Mourinho.
“[It’s] not Paul’s fault he gets 10 times money and some ex players need money. I and the club are very happy with Paul.”
Pogba did not have a good match against Chelsea but has otherwise been outstanding in the center of the park. He’s fallen victim to the problem of evaluating big money purchases who aren’t goal scorers.
In terms of advanced stats, Pogba is United’s top performer according to WhoScored and is third-top in the entire Premier League according to Squawka.
Another takeaway from the press conference is that Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial remain out for striker-short United, which is without suspended Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Marcus Rashford started up top in Monday’s FA Cup clash with Chelsea, missing a chance to tie the match but also limited by United going down to 10 men after little more than a half hour.
Oddly enough, Mourinho was proven right for his blistering criticism of Rostov’s pitch ahead of last week’s 1-1 draw in Russia. Not only did the players agree, but there’s news Wednesday that the Russian Premier League has banned two pitches including Rostov’s for being subpar.
Tottenham Hotspur says Harry Kane‘s ankle injury is set to cost him more time on the side line, and that includes a pair of England matches next week.
“The injury is similar to the one suffered by the forward against Sunderland in September last year, however it is not considered to be as severe,” reads a Tottenham statement.
[ UCL: How far can Leicester go? ]
Kane lost a month-and-a-half with that ankle injury, missing 10 matches for Spurs. The club won two and drew three of its five Premier League matches during that span, including a 2-0 win over Man City at White Hart Lane.
He also missed three of Spurs’ six UCL group stage matches, and their EFL Cup dismissal at the hands of Liverpool.
Here’s what’s up next for Spurs:
Sunday — vs. Southampton
April 1 — at Burnley
April 5 — at Swansea City
April 8 — vs. Watford
April 15 — vs. Bournemouth
April 22 — vs. Chelsea (FA Cup semi)
April 30 — vs. Arsenal
May 6 — at West Ham
May 13 — vs. Manchester United
May 21 — at Hull City
Spurs can likely handle his absence for a the first stretch, especially if Vincent Janssen‘s goal against Millwall can be a harbinger of things to come for the talent but underperforming striker.
But once that FA Cup semi arrives, Spurs could see their table position drop significantly without Kane.
Leicester’s storybook run in the Champions League continued on Tuesday, but can the Foxes pull off the unthinkable this season in Europe’s biggest club competition?
[ MORE: Can Leicester finish with a storybook ending in UCL? ]
Gianluigi Buffon certainly thinks so.
The Juventus goalkeeper spoke about the Foxes following his side’s UCL victory over Porto on Tuesday, saying that Leicester is the club he wants to avoid the most.
“The only team I’d like to avoid in the draw is Leicester,” Buffon told Premium Sport. “They have got enthusiasm, they know how to hurt the strongest teams. We’d have everything to lose against them.”
Although powerhouses like Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich could all be potential foes for Juventus or Leicester in the quarterfinals, there is reason for Buffon to be worried about the Foxes.
The element of surprise that the club brings is something that no other team remaining possesses, especially given Leicester’s new-found form under manager Craig Shakespeare.
Two more tickets will round out the Champions League quarterfinals field on Wednesday, but can the underdogs pull off massive comebacks?
It wouldn’t exactly be Barcelona v. PSG-sized comeback, but Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen each sit with significant hurdles ahead heading into their respective second legs.
[ MORE: Leicester moves into UCL quarterfinals, gets past Sevilla ]
Monaco vs. Manchester City — 3:45 p.m. EDT
Man City leads 5-3 on aggregate
If the second leg is even half as good as when these sides met at the Etihad Stadium, then we’ll certainly be in for another treat.
The Citizens exploded offensively in Manchester, with Sergio Aguero’s brace pacing the Premier League side. However, Monaco doesn’t look to be going away after picking up three crucial away goals.
Radamel Falcao will have to duplicate his first-leg brilliance, but the question is: can the French underdogs pull off the upset?
Atletico Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen — 3:45 p.m. EDT
Atletico leads 4-2 on aggregate
Atleti is sitting pretty as this tie shifts to Madrid. Four away goals in the first leg have given Diego Simeone’s side a massive advantage as the clubs come to the Vicente Calderon for the return fixture.
A pair of second-half finishes gave Leverkusen a glimmer of hope, but the Germans will need at least three goals to have the opportunity to reach the last eight.
In simple terms… it won’t be easy.