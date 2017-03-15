More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Heineken

Diskerud “needed some Zen” to deal with NYCFC situation

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2017, 11:40 AM EDT

Mix Diskerud’s parlance often seems summoned directly from the Beat Generation, and the USMNT midfielder visited that era again in an interview with Bob Williams.

Diskerud, 26, joined Goteborg on loan from New York City FC last week, and made his debut for the Swedish club at the weekend. The midfielder played seven minutes as a substitute in the Svenska Cupen tournament.

[ MORE: What’s the best UCL draw for Leicester? ]

We encourage you to read the whole interview, in which Diskerud admits he’s “infatuated” with the idea of playing for the USMNT again, but here are a couple choice cuts regarding his absence from the NYCFC fold (he’s open to a return) and his wild poem that foreshadowed his exit:

Q  How frustrating has it been not being able to play competitively in the past year or so?
A Took some Zen to deal with it.

Q What did your recent Instagram poem mean?
A Don’t just consider what the author thinks. Consider what you think.

Guardiola reportedly interested in Real Madrid GK Navas

Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2017, 12:37 PM EDT

Keylor Navas has had a few pretty wild years.

The Costa Rican goalkeeper saw his stock skyrocket when he starred in the 2014 World Cup, earning a move away from Levante when Real Madrid activated his $11 million release clause.

He sat behind Iker Casillas for a season as Real backstop, but took over in 2015-16 as the side won the UEFA Champions League. Navas has since caught some heat for a blunder or two in the Real goal, and his job status is in question under Zinedine Zidane.

[ MORE: What’s the best UCL draw for Leicester? ]

If Navas is unwanted in Madrid, it turns out several suitors would be happy to snap him up. We’re not talking minnows, either, and now AS is reporting that Pep Guardiola would like to bring Navas to Manchester City. Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, and Arsenal are also mentioned.

The move would be Guardiola’s second attempt to bring a high-profile keeper from La Liga, as current No. 1 Claudio Bravo has not improved City’s goalkeeping from previous backstop Joe Hart.

Which UCL draw would be best for Leicester City?

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2017, 10:45 AM EDT

Leicester City has advanced to the final eight of the UEFA Champions League, becoming the eighth Premier League to advance to the quarterfinals in the history of the competition.

That’s the highest total for any league in the world, and the Foxes are hopeful to join Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Leeds United as English clubs to make the semifinal since 1991.

[ MORE: Leicester wins | Buffon’s Fox fear ]

With only giants remaining in the competition, the Foxes are certainly a long shot to keep their journey alive. Whether it’s Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus or one of Wednesday’s winners (Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Manchester City, or Monaco), life’s gonna be tough in the quarters.

Consider that, of the teams who’ve currently advanced, these are the average odds to win the UCL:

Barcelona – 11:4
Bayern Munich – 3:1
Real Madrid – 9:2
Juventus – 8:1
Borussia Dortmund – 10:1
Leicester City – 30:1

Consider that Man City and Atletico Madrid, who’ve yet to clinch their spots in the quarterfinals, boast better betting odds than that, and you’ve got the ides. Heck, Monaco trails Man City 5-3 heading into Wednesday’s second leg and has 50:1 odds.

Here are Leicester’s best scenarios.

1) Bayer Leverkusen rallies to beat Atletico Madrid on Wednesday: The Bundesliga side is very much in the Leicester boat, having struggled in domestic play this season while shipping in goals. Bayer is also the closest thing left to Sevilla, who Leicester defeated in the Round of 16.

2) Manchester City holds off Monaco: Familiarity may breed content, but Leicester has already beaten Man City 4-2 at the King Power this season (The Foxes don’t visit the Etihad Stadium until May 13). In last season’s title run, Leicester beat City at the Etihad and drew at the KP.

3) Juventus or Atletico Madrid: It may seem easy to name the clubs not named Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund, but there’s a bigger logic at play here. Leicester’s problem this year has been an older defense. While both Juve and Atleti have weapons that can break apart a back line, they are far from the attacking threats of their opponents. If you’re looking for an opponent who will have the most trouble to come back from a deficit should you score early, you’re choosing one of these two. Consider the domestic scoring records of the remaining squads.

Goals per game in domestic league play
Monaco: 2.90
Barcelona: 2.85
Real Madrid: 2.65
Bayern Munich: 2.5
Borussia Dortmund: 2.21
Juventus: 2.07
Man City: 1.96
Atletico Madrid: 1.81
Bayer Leverkusen: 1.54
Leicester City: 1.11

CCL: Ousted’s six saves keep ‘Caps alive vs. Tigres

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2017, 9:31 AM EDT

Vancouver Whitecaps returned from Mexico down 2-0 and without an away goal, but manager Carl Robinson thinks the ‘Caps are in okay shape heading into the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League semifinal versus Tigres UANL.

The Liga MX powers picked up their advantage through a Kendall Waston own goal and a seeing-eye shot from ex-Hoffenheim man Eduardo Vargas. The damage was limited to a pair of goals thanks to ‘Caps keep David Ousted.

[ MORE: Mourinho defends “envied” Pogba ]

Vargas and fellow attacker Andre-Pierre Gignac registered a combined seven shots on the night, and Ousted was credited with six saves as Tigres accumulated close to 80 percent possession.

From MLSSoccer.com:

“He put in a very strong performance, as did all the players. They gave their all. I asked them to not leave anything on the pitch and leave no regrets and they certainly done that. [Tigres] were the better team on the night. We’ve got a second leg, and we’re still very much in the tie if we can get that first goal.”

Leg No. 2 is April 5 at BC Place. The other semifinal gets started Wednesday, when FC Dallas hosts Pachuca at 8 p.m. EDT.

The CCL winner advanced to the FIFA Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Mourinho defends envied Pogba; Rostov pitch banned

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2017, 8:40 AM EDT

Jose Mourinho says Paul Pogba doesn’t care about criticism, but the Manchester United manager sure does.

Mourinho spent a good portion of Wednesday’s press conference defending the midfielder as United prepares for the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 second leg against Rostov.

[ MORE: Kane out with ankle injury ]

“Envy is everywhere,” Mourinho said. Here’s more, from the BBC:

“I feel the world is losing balance. Envy coming to certain levels. I am scared for the next generation,” said Mourinho.

“[It’s] not Paul’s fault he gets 10 times money and some ex players need money. I and the club are very happy with Paul.”

Pogba did not have a good match against Chelsea but has otherwise been outstanding in the center of the park. He’s fallen victim to the problem of evaluating big money purchases who aren’t goal scorers.

In terms of advanced stats, Pogba is United’s top performer according to WhoScored and is third-top in the entire Premier League according to Squawka.

Another takeaway from the press conference is that Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial remain out for striker-short United, which is without suspended Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Marcus Rashford started up top in Monday’s FA Cup clash with Chelsea, missing a chance to tie the match but also limited by United going down to 10 men after little more than a half hour.

Oddly enough, Mourinho was proven right for his blistering criticism of Rostov’s pitch ahead of last week’s 1-1 draw in Russia. Not only did the players agree, but there’s news Wednesday that the Russian Premier League has banned two pitches including Rostov’s for being subpar.