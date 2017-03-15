Spurs, England set for life without Kane

Kane lost a month-and-a-half with that ankle injury, missing 10 matches for Spurs. The club won two and drew three of its five Premier League matches during that span, including a 2-0 win over Man City at White Hart Lane.
He also missed three of Spurs’ six UCL group stage matches, and their EFL Cup dismissal at the hands of Liverpool.
Here’s what’s up next for Spurs:
Sunday — vs. Southampton
April 1 — at Burnley
April 5 — at Swansea City
April 8 — vs. Watford
April 15 — vs. Bournemouth
April 22 — vs. Chelsea (FA Cup semi)
April 30 — vs. Arsenal
May 6 — at West Ham
May 13 — vs. Manchester United
May 21 — at Hull City
Spurs can likely handle his absence for a the first stretch, especially if Vincent Janssen‘s goal against Millwall can be a harbinger of things to come for the talent but underperforming striker.
But once that FA Cup semi arrives, Spurs could see their table position drop significantly without Kane.
“Envy is everywhere,” Mourinho said. Here’s more, from the BBC:
“I feel the world is losing balance. Envy coming to certain levels. I am scared for the next generation,” said Mourinho.
“[It’s] not Paul’s fault he gets 10 times money and some ex players need money. I and the club are very happy with Paul.”
Pogba did not have a good match against Chelsea but has otherwise been outstanding in the center of the park. He’s fallen victim to the problem of evaluating big money purchases who aren’t goal scorers.
Marcus Rashford started up top in Monday’s FA Cup clash with Chelsea, missing a chance to tie the match but also limited by United going down to 10 men after little more than a half hour.
Oddly enough, Mourinho was proven right for his blistering criticism of Rostov’s pitch ahead of last week’s 1-1 draw in Russia. Not only did the players agree, but there’s news Wednesday that the Russian Premier League has banned two pitches including Rostov’s for being subpar.
Monaco vs. Manchester City — 3:45 p.m. EDT Man City leads 5-3 on aggregate
If the second leg is even half as good as when these sides met at the Etihad Stadium, then we’ll certainly be in for another treat.
The Citizens exploded offensively in Manchester, with Sergio Aguero’s brace pacing the Premier League side. However, Monaco doesn’t look to be going away after picking up three crucial away goals.
Radamel Falcao will have to duplicate his first-leg brilliance, but the question is: can the French underdogs pull off the upset?
Atletico Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen — 3:45 p.m. EDT Atletico leads 4-2 on aggregate
Atleti is sitting pretty as this tie shifts to Madrid. Four away goals in the first leg have given Diego Simeone’s side a massive advantage as the clubs come to the Vicente Calderon for the return fixture.
A pair of second-half finishes gave Leverkusen a glimmer of hope, but the Germans will need at least three goals to have the opportunity to reach the last eight.
It’s true that the Foxes will have to deal with the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and others if Craig Shakespeare’s squad is able to complete the unthinkable — again — but the club’s manager is a prime example of exactly why Leicester could do it.
When Claudio Ranieri was sacked several weeks back and Leicester appeared dead-in-the-water, up stepped Shakespeare. The former assistant was just a 53-year-old expected to right the ship after the club appeared on pace to complete the greatest collapse in PL history after winning the league the season prior.
Instead, Shakespeare and co. are unbeaten in three matches since the Birmingham-native took charge of the club, including wins over Liverpool and more recently Sevilla.
It’s a strong possibility that a managerial change was exactly what the Leicester players needed, but it does raise a question.
Why the sudden change in form?
Sinking towards the bottom of the PL is unacceptable for any reigning champion, and although Leicester doesn’t boast the status of a Manchester United or Chelsea, the club did bring back essentially the same squad from a year ago with the exception of N'Golo Kante.
It’s only a small sample size of the Shakespeare era but there has been a noticeable difference in his three matches in charge.
Jamie Vardy has been more effective in the attack, which is something that couldn’t be said for much of the first half of the season.
Meanwhile, the club’s other key attacking threat, Riyad Mahrez, has been effective throughout the season, particularly in the Champions League. The Algerian has netted four of his eight goals in the UCL, which is tied for eighth in the competition.
While the Foxes attack has enamored onlookers for the past year-and-a-half, one player that has really gone under the radar is goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. The former Manchester United shot-stopper’s son has been the definition of stable in the Leicester net, and that was once again apparent on Tuesday.
Schmeichel made a seemingly crucial error by taking down Vitolo in the Leicester penalty area while the Foxes were up a goal and a man, but the 30-year-old immediately made good on his mistake by stopping the subsequent spot kick.
It’s that fighting spirit though that makes the Foxes as exciting as they’ve been, and regardless of which team Leicester draws in the final eight it’s conceivable that this side has at least one more moment of magic left in them in 2016/17.