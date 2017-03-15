Spurs, England set for life without Kane

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Tottenham Hotspur says Harry Kane‘s ankle injury is set to cost him more time on the side line, and that includes a pair of England matches next week.

“The injury is similar to the one suffered by the forward against Sunderland in September last year, however it is not considered to be as severe,” reads a Tottenham statement.

[ UCL: How far can Leicester go? ]

Kane lost a month-and-a-half with that ankle injury, missing 10 matches for Spurs. The club won two and drew three of its five Premier League matches during that span, including a 2-0 win over Man City at White Hart Lane.

He also missed three of Spurs’ six UCL group stage matches, and their EFL Cup dismissal at the hands of Liverpool.

Here’s what’s up next for Spurs:

Sunday — vs. Southampton

April 1 — at Burnley

April 5 — at Swansea City

April 8 — vs. Watford

April 15 — vs. Bournemouth

April 22 — vs. Chelsea (FA Cup semi)

April 30 — vs. Arsenal

May 6 — at West Ham

May 13 — vs. Manchester United

May 21 — at Hull City

Spurs can likely handle his absence for a the first stretch, especially if Vincent Janssen‘s goal against Millwall can be a harbinger of things to come for the talent but underperforming striker.

But once that FA Cup semi arrives, Spurs could see their table position drop significantly without Kane.

Follow @NicholasMendola