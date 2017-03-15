More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo credit: U.S. Soccer / Twitter: @ussoccer_ynt

U.S. to play Ecuador, Senegal, Saudi Arabia at U-20 World Cup

Associated PressMar 15, 2017, 9:07 PM EDT

SUWON, South Korea (AP) The U.S. will play Ecuador, Senegal and Saudi Arabia in the first round of the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea.

Coached by former national team star Tab Ramos, the Americans were drawn Wednesday to open against Ecuador on May 22, meet Senegal three days later and close Group F against Saudi Arabia on May 28. The first two games will be at Incheon and the third at Daejeon.

There are six groups in the 24-nation tournament, which runs through June 11, and the top two in each group advance along with the top four third-place teams.

Two years ago in New Zealand, the U.S. was eliminated by eventual champion Serbia on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals.

Group A: South Korea (host), Guinea, Argentina, England

Group B: Venezuela, Germany, Vanuatu, Mexico

Group C: Zambia, Portugal, Iran, Costa Rica

Group D: South Africa, Japan, Italy, Uruguay

Group E: France, Honduras, Vietnam, New Zealand

Group F: Ecuador, United States, Saudi Arabia, Senegal

Guardiola laments UCL exit: “We forgot to play in the first half”

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 15, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT

Pep Guardiola will have undoubtedly learned of a thousand new realities in his first season managing in the Premier League — some were to be expected, some maybe not so much — but the UEFA Champions League is far from foreign to the three-time European champion (once as a player, twice as a coach).

That makes Manchester City’s elimination in the 2016-17 Champions League round of 16 all the more disappointing — and leaves the PL with just a single club, defending champions (and current 15th-place side) Leicester City, competing in the quarterfinals.

It was Guardiola’s starting 11, which put the defensive responsibilities of an entire midfield on the shoulders of one man, Fernandinho, and left City exposed time and again on the counter. Monaco hit twice in the first half, and again late in the second to level the tie on at 6-6 on aggregate, and advance on away goals. After the game, Guardiola lauded the second-half performance, but wasn’t as impressed with the opening 45 minutes — quotes from the BBC:

“We played exceptional second half, but we forgot to do that in the first. We wanted to defend aggressively. We were better in the second but it wasn’t enough.

“Normally we play to a good level but here we didn’t. We will learn. The team does not have a lot of experience.

“The second half we had the chances and we didn’t take them and that is why we are out. And set pieces are so important at this level. Barcelona and Real Madrid scored from them last week. We were not there and we were not there in the first 45 minutes.

“We will improve but this competition is so demanding. Sometimes we have to be special and be lucky. We were not.”

With a little luck — and a few million dollars — there’s every chance in the world that we’ll see Monaco full backs Benjamin Mendy and Djibril Sidibe, who torched City over the two legs and would fill arguably the side’s greatest positional need, in City blue come August. Guardiola will apply every lesson learned — over the entire season, and on Wednesday — in undertaking the task of shaping his squad in the transfer window.

Challenging on all fronts in 2017-18 was always the target anyway.

UCL: Man City collapse in Monaco, fail to reach quarterfinals

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 15, 2017, 5:39 PM EDT

Another year, another disappointing, self-inflicted elimination from the UEFA Champions League for Manchester City — only, this time, it was largely accepted beforehand they weren’t real contenders for Europe’s crown-jewel trophy in Pep Guardiola‘s first season, yet the manner in which they went out still ranks right up there with spectacular failures of seasons past.

With a 5-3 aggregate lead heading into Wednesday’s second leg, away to Monaco, Man City were slight favorites to reach the quarterfinal round, provided they could defend in a competent manner rather than competing in an up-and-down track meet resembling the first leg. Then, the lineup. Fernandinho at the base of midfield (no problems so far), with all-out attackers David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne playing ahead of him (problem).

City would spend the next 90 minutes — the opening 45 in particular — chasing the ball around the field with reckless abandon (Fernandinho) and ball-watching in and around their 18-yard box, as Bernardo Silva and Kylian Mbappe connected for the first goal on eight minutes, and Benjamin Mendy set up Fabinho to make it 5-5 on aggregate (with Monaco’s three away goals the difference) just before the half-hour mark.

The second half wasn’t without a number of golden scoring chances for City. Sergio Aguero had a handful of breakaway opportunities snuffed out in last-gasp fashion. Then, the lifeline. Danijel Subasic couldn’t hold onto Raheem Sterling‘s low, bouncing effort from distance, and the rebound fell right to Leroy Sane with the goal wide open. 6-5 on aggregate, in City’s favor.

Then, the deja vu. It came in the form of shambolic set-piece defending, as Tiemoue Bakayoko went unmarked with Thomas Lemar’s free kick floating high above the French Riviera, only the goalkeeper to beat. Bakayoko’s header was pinpoint and powerful, leaving Willy Caballero stranded and helpless. 6-6 on aggregate, Monaco advance on away goals.

Monaco join Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Leicester City and Real Madrid in Friday’s quarterfinal draw.

UCL: Atletico Madrid hold off Bayer Leverkusen, reach 4th straight QF

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 15, 2017, 5:38 PM EDT

MADRID (AP) Goalkeeper Jan Oblak made a series of great saves as Atletico Madrid held Bayer Leverkusen to a 0-0 draw on Wednesday and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the fourth straight season.

Oblak came up big every time Leverkusen got close to his goal, proving crucial for Atletico as it protected its 4-2 first-leg victory in the Round of 16.

Oblak made three spectacular consecutive saves midway through the second half to end Leverkusen’s hopes of overturning the defeat in Germany.

Leverkusen was trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since it lost to Real Madrid in the 2002 final. The German club was eliminated by Atletico at this same stage in a penalty shootout two seasons ago.

Atleti join Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Leicester City, Monaco and Real Madrid in Friday’s quarterfinal draw.

AT THE HALF: Man City let lead slip, in big trouble; Atleti holding Bayer

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 15, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT

The 2016-17 episode of Manchester City Wandering Around Europe has begun, and oh my, what a doozy it’s been so far.

Following their first leg victory over Monaco — which made no sense whatsoever — three weeks ago, Man City held a 5-3 aggregate lead heading into Wednesday’s second-leg decider at the Stade Louis II. After eight minutes, their advantage had been halved to 5-4. After 29 minutes, it was gone altogether, Pep Guardiola‘s side going out of the competition on away goals, for the time being (it’s only halftime, and a goal — without another one conceded — would still send City through).

It’s the latter part of that hypothetical which seems most problematic for City, given the shocking state of defending currently on display.

In Wednesday’s other round-of-16 second leg, Atletico Madrid, playing at home, have a firm grasp on their 4-2 aggregate lead (including four away goals) over Bayer Leverkusen.