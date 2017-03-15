UCL – Man City, Atleti aim to clinch quarterfinal berth

The first legs between Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League combatants combined for 15 goals and healthy advantages for Manchester City and Atletico Madrid.

That doesn’t mean these ties are settled despite two goal differences in each. The second legs kickoff in Monaco and Spain at 3:45 p.m. EDT Wednesday.

Monaco will like its chances a bit more than Bayer Leverkusen when it comes to comeback bids. The Ligue 1 side scores goals for fun and carries three road goals away from Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium.

Bayer Leverkusen is also down a pair of goals, but it heads to the road having conceded four away goals to Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone’s Atleti is anything but porous at the back, meaning Bayer has a lot of work to do.

