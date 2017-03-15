More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

UCL – Man City, Atleti aim to clinch quarterfinal berth

By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2017, 2:45 PM EDT

The first legs between Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League combatants combined for 15 goals and healthy advantages for Manchester City and Atletico Madrid.

That doesn’t mean these ties are settled despite two goal differences in each. The second legs kickoff in Monaco and Spain at 3:45 p.m. EDT Wednesday.

Monaco will like its chances a bit more than Bayer Leverkusen when it comes to comeback bids. The Ligue 1 side scores goals for fun and carries three road goals away from Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium.

Bayer Leverkusen is also down a pair of goals, but it heads to the road having conceded four away goals to Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone’s Atleti is anything but porous at the back, meaning Bayer has a lot of work to do.

USMNT: Arena names roster for must-win WCQ’s vs. Honduras, Panama

Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 15, 2017, 3:19 PM EDT

Call it Mission: Very, Very Difficult — the first official international break of Bruce Arena’s second tenure as U.S. national team head coach kicks off nine very short days from now, and with it come a pair of virtual must-win 2018 World Cup qualifiers, against Honduras and Panama.

On Wednesday, Arena announced his 23-man roster for those vitally important fixtures — in San Jose, Calif., March 24; in Panama City, Panama, March 29. Present are many of the names you’ve long grown accustom to seeing — Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore, among the safely assumed — as well Clint Dempsey, who returns to the USMNT fold after sitting out the final few months of 2016 due to an irregular heartbeat.

Arena elected to leave out both Sacha Kljestan and Benny Feilhaber, arguably the best creative midfield options in the entire USMNT player pool.

Following a 2-1 defeat to Mexico (home) and a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Costa Rica (away) — results that ultimately cost Jurgen Klinsmann his job — the USMNT sits on zero points from their first two games of the Hexagonal round of qualifying. Based on history, the Yanks will likely need to collect 14 or 15 points from their final eight games in order to qualify directly (top three) to next summer’s tournament in Russia, or reach the inter-confederation playoff (fourth) against the fifth-place nation from Asia.

FULL 23-MAN ROSTER

Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Middlesbrough), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake)

Defenders: John Brooks (Hertha Berlin), DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca), Michael Orozco (Tijuana), Tim Ream (Fulham), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), Walker Zimmerman (FC Dallas)

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Jermaine Jones (L.A. Galaxy), Fabian Johnson (Burussia Monchengladbach), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund)

Forwards: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Bobby Wood (Hamburg)

CCL: FC Dallas entertains Pachuca in “crucial” semi leg

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2017, 2:02 PM EDT

The CONCACAF Champions League semifinal: It’s the furthest FC Dallas has progressed in continental play, and the MLS side doesn’t plan on stopping there.

Standing in FC Dallas’ way is four-time CONCACAF champions Pachuca.

The first leg kicks off at 8 p.m. EDT in Frisco, Texas, when former Atletico Madrid striker and Pachuca boss Diego Alonso leads his side into Toyota Stadium.

The Liga MX mainstays boast Dallas-raised USMNT center back Omar Gonzalez, as well as Mexican NT standouts Hirving Lozano, Erick Gutierrez, and Raul Lopez.

FCD boss Oscar Pareja isn’t scared, and is putting an accent on the home leg. From FCDallas.com:

“It’s crucial. It’s our leg,” Pareja said. “What I mean by that is it’s our leg that belongs to us at home and we have to take advantage of our ground, our fans, our stadium and our city. We want to be strong, for sure.”

Liverpool to celebrate 125th anniversary with new crest

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2017, 1:22 PM EDT

Liverpool will look a bit different next season.

The Reds are celebrating Wednesday as the 125th anniversary of the day its founder broke from the ranks of Everton to form a new club.

John Houlding was the president of Liverpool’s now Merseyside rivals when he was removed from his position on March 15, 1892.

Two-and-a-half months later, Liverpool FC was born. The Reds announced Wednesday that they will unveil a special crest to commemorate the anniversary.

Liverpool will wear the crest on its 2016-17 kits, which will be unveiled with the logo in April.

Guardiola reportedly interested in Real Madrid GK Navas

Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2017, 12:37 PM EDT

Keylor Navas has had a few pretty wild years.

The Costa Rican goalkeeper saw his stock skyrocket when he starred in the 2014 World Cup, earning a move away from Levante when Real Madrid activated his $11 million release clause.

He sat behind Iker Casillas for a season as Real backstop, but took over in 2015-16 as the side won the UEFA Champions League. Navas has since caught some heat for a blunder or two in the Real goal, and his job status is in question under Zinedine Zidane.

If Navas is unwanted in Madrid, it turns out several suitors would be happy to snap him up. We’re not talking minnows, either, and now AS is reporting that Pep Guardiola would like to bring Navas to Manchester City. Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, and Arsenal are also mentioned.

The move would be Guardiola’s second attempt to bring a high-profile keeper from La Liga, as current No. 1 Claudio Bravo has not improved City’s goalkeeping from previous backstop Joe Hart.