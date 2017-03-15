More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

UCL: Man City collapse in Monaco, fail to reach quarterfinals

By Andy EdwardsMar 15, 2017, 5:39 PM EDT

Another year, another disappointing, self-inflicted elimination from the UEFA Champions League for Manchester City — only, this time, it was largely accepted beforehand they weren’t real contenders for Europe’s crown-jewel trophy in Pep Guardiola‘s first season, yet the manner in which they went out still ranks right up there with spectacular failures of seasons past.

With a 5-3 aggregate lead heading into Wednesday’s second leg, away to Monaco, Man City were slight favorites to reach the quarterfinal round, provided they could defend in a competent manner rather than competing in an up-and-down track meet resembling the first leg. Then, the lineup. Fernandinho at the base of midfield (no problems so far), with all-out attackers David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne playing ahead of him (problem).

City would spend the next 90 minutes — the opening 45 in particular — chasing the ball around the field with reckless abandon (Fernandinho) and ball-watching in and around their 18-yard box, as Bernardo Silva and Kylian Mbappe connected for the first goal on eight minutes, and Benjamin Mendy set up Fabinho to make it 5-5 on aggregate (with Monaco’s three away goals the difference) just before the half-hour mark.

The second half wasn’t without a number of golden scoring chances for City. Sergio Aguero had a handful of breakaway opportunities snuffed out in last-gasp fashion. Then, the lifeline. Danijel Subasic couldn’t hold onto Raheem Sterling‘s low, bouncing effort from distance, and the rebound fell right to Leroy Sane with the goal wide open. 6-5 on aggregate, in City’s favor.

Then, the deja vu. It came in the form of shambolic set-piece defending, as Tiemoue Bakayoko went unmarked with Thomas Lemar’s free kick floating high above the French Riviera, only the goalkeeper to beat. Bakayoko’s header was pinpoint and powerful, leaving Willy Caballero stranded and helpless. 6-6 on aggregate, Monaco advance on away goals.

Monaco join Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Leicester City and Real Madrid in Friday’s quarterfinal draw.

AT THE HALF: Man City let lead slip, in big trouble; Atleti holding Bayer

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 15, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT

The 2016-17 episode of Manchester City Wandering Around Europe has begun, and oh my, what a doozy it’s been so far.

Following their first leg victory over Monaco — which made no sense whatsoever — three weeks ago, Man City held a 5-3 aggregate lead heading into Wednesday’s second-leg decider at the Stade Louis II. After eight minutes, their advantage had been halved to 5-4. After 29 minutes, it was gone altogether, Pep Guardiola‘s side going out of the competition on away goals, for the time being (it’s only halftime, and a goal — without another one conceded — would still send City through).

It’s the latter part of that hypothetical which seems most problematic for City, given the shocking state of defending currently on display.

In Wednesday’s other round-of-16 second leg, Atletico Madrid, playing at home, have a firm grasp on their 4-2 aggregate lead (including four away goals) over Bayer Leverkusen.

USMNT: Arena names roster for must-win WCQ’s vs. Honduras, Panama

Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 15, 2017, 3:19 PM EDT

Call it Mission: Very, Very Difficult — the first official international break of Bruce Arena’s second tenure as U.S. national team head coach kicks off nine very short days from now, and with it come a pair of virtual must-win 2018 World Cup qualifiers, against Honduras and Panama.

On Wednesday, Arena announced his 23-man roster for those vitally important fixtures — in San Jose, Calif., March 24; in Panama City, Panama, March 29. Present are many of the names you’ve long grown accustom to seeing — Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore, among the safely assumed — as well Clint Dempsey, who returns to the USMNT fold after sitting out the final few months of 2016 due to an irregular heartbeat.

Arena elected to leave out both Sacha Kljestan and Benny Feilhaber, arguably the best creative midfield options in the entire USMNT player pool.

Following a 2-1 defeat to Mexico (home) and a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Costa Rica (away) — results that ultimately cost Jurgen Klinsmann his job — the USMNT sits on zero points from their first two games of the Hexagonal round of qualifying. Based on history, the Yanks will likely need to collect 14 or 15 points from their final eight games in order to qualify directly (top three) to next summer’s tournament in Russia, or reach the inter-confederation playoff (fourth) against the fifth-place nation from Asia.

FULL 24-MAN ROSTER

Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Middlesbrough), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake)

Defenders: John Brooks (Hertha Berlin), DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca), Michael Orozco (Tijuana), Tim Ream (Fulham), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), Walker Zimmerman (FC Dallas)

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Jermaine Jones (L.A. Galaxy), Fabian Johnson (Burussia Monchengladbach), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund)

Forwards: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Bobby Wood (Hamburg)

UCL – Man City, Atleti aim to clinch quarterfinal berth

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2017, 2:45 PM EDT

The first legs between Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League combatants combined for 15 goals and healthy advantages for Manchester City and Atletico Madrid.

That doesn’t mean these ties are settled despite two goal differences in each. The second legs kickoff in Monaco and Spain at 3:45 p.m. EDT Wednesday.

Monaco will like its chances a bit more than Bayer Leverkusen when it comes to comeback bids. The Ligue 1 side scores goals for fun and carries three road goals away from Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium.

Bayer Leverkusen is also down a pair of goals, but it heads to the road having conceded four away goals to Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone’s Atleti is anything but porous at the back, meaning Bayer has a lot of work to do.

CCL: FC Dallas entertains Pachuca in “crucial” semi leg

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 15, 2017, 2:02 PM EDT

The CONCACAF Champions League semifinal: It’s the furthest FC Dallas has progressed in continental play, and the MLS side doesn’t plan on stopping there.

Standing in FC Dallas’ way is four-time CONCACAF champions Pachuca.

The first leg kicks off at 8 p.m. EDT in Frisco, Texas, when former Atletico Madrid striker and Pachuca boss Diego Alonso leads his side into Toyota Stadium.

The Liga MX mainstays boast Dallas-raised USMNT center back Omar Gonzalez, as well as Mexican NT standouts Hirving Lozano, Erick Gutierrez, and Raul Lopez.

FCD boss Oscar Pareja isn’t scared, and is putting an accent on the home leg. From FCDallas.com:

“It’s crucial. It’s our leg,” Pareja said. “What I mean by that is it’s our leg that belongs to us at home and we have to take advantage of our ground, our fans, our stadium and our city. We want to be strong, for sure.”