Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Aitor Karanka, Middlesbrough part ways

By Nicholas MendolaMar 16, 2017, 7:29 AM EDT

Aitor Karanka is out at Middlesbrough, and Steve Agnew is in, as the Premier League’s 19th place side announced Thursday that the manager and club have mutually decided to part ways.

The Middlesbrough boss, 43, led the club to the promotion playoff final in 2015 before qualifying the club for the Premier League with a runner-up finish one season later.

[ USMNT: Arena names roster ahead of WCQs ]

Boro spent the first month of its campaign in the top half, but steadily dropped before entering the drop zone after the last match day. From MFC.co.uk:

“I’d like to thank Middlesbrough for a wonderful opportunity and the players, staff and all the people at the club who I have worked with. I’d also like to thank the fans for their support. This club will always hold a special place for me and I wish everyone connected with Middlesbrough Football Club the very best for the future.”

Karanka clashed with the team toward the end of last season, and seemingly called out players like Stuart Downing after Sunday’s FA Cup quarterfinal loss to Manchester City in saying he wasn’t starting players who didn’t have enough desire. The pair was said to have a training ground fight last week.

A longtime Jose Mourinho ally who played 28 times for the Colorado Rapids in 2006, Karanka led one of the stingiest teams in the Premier League (Their 30 goals allowed is tied for fifth-fewest with Everton). But Boro could hardly score, their 19 league goals five less than the second-worst attack.

CCL: FC Dallas hold 2-1 lead over Pachuca after leg 1 of semis

Photo credit: FIFA / Twitter: @FIFAcom
By Andy EdwardsMar 15, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

If a Major League Soccer side is to win the CONCACAF Champions League this season, most would have wagered prior to the start of the knockout round that FC Dallas were the side most likely to break through.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage | USMNT ]

Based on the evidence of Oscar Pareja’s side’s quarterfinal thrashing of Panamanian side Arabe Unido, and the Hoops’ semifinals 2-1 first-leg victory Pachuca on Wednesday, that bet seems safer, and more likely, now than ever before.

The tie couldn’t have started much worse for FCD, who went a goal down in their home leg a mere 135 seconds after kickoff. Hernan Grana slipped as Erick Aguirre faked one direction and raced away in the other before cutting the ball back to Franco Jara at the top of the six-yard box. From there, it was a simple finish on the half-volley to make it 1-0.

[ MORE: Arena names 24 to senior roster ahead of WCQs next week ]

It didn’t take FCD long to settle into the game, though, as they were the better side for the majority of Wednesday’s game. It took almost the entire first half to break through, but it was a long time coming. Pachuca goalkeeper Alfonso Blanco couldn’t hold onto Grana’s cross from the right wing, and the ball fell to Maximiliano Urruti, who narrowly got his foot onto the ball for a not-so-easy, first-time finish.

[ MORE: Bobby Wood bagged a (huge) late winner for Hamburg on the weekend ]

Kellyn Acosta made it 2-1 to FCD barely six hours after his first call-up to the U.S. national team became public knowledge. Acosta will give Bruce Arena plenty to think about when picking his lineups against Honduras and Panama, especially with stunning free-kick efforts like the one below.

The two sides will meet in two weeks’ time, on Tuesday, April 4, for the second leg. The aggregate winner will advance to the two-leg final, where they’ll face the winner of Tigers versus Vancouver Whitecaps in the other semifinal (Tigres lead 2-0 after Vancouver’s home leg).

U.S. to play Ecuador, Senegal, Saudi Arabia at U-20 World Cup

Photo credit: U.S. Soccer / Twitter: @ussoccer_ynt
Associated PressMar 15, 2017, 9:07 PM EDT

SUWON, South Korea (AP) The U.S. will play Ecuador, Senegal and Saudi Arabia in the first round of the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s USMNT coverage | MLS ]

Coached by former national team star Tab Ramos, the Americans were drawn Wednesday to open against Ecuador on May 22, meet Senegal three days later and close Group F against Saudi Arabia on May 28. The first two games will be at Incheon and the third at Daejeon.

There are six groups in the 24-nation tournament, which runs through June 11, and the top two in each group advance along with the top four third-place teams.

[ MORE: Arena names 24 to senior roster ahead of WCQs next week ]

Two years ago in New Zealand, the U.S. was eliminated by eventual champion Serbia on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals.

Group A: South Korea (host), Guinea, Argentina, England

Group B: Venezuela, Germany, Vanuatu, Mexico

Group C: Zambia, Portugal, Iran, Costa Rica

Group D: South Africa, Japan, Italy, Uruguay

Group E: France, Honduras, Vietnam, New Zealand

Group F: Ecuador, United States, Saudi Arabia, Senegal

Guardiola laments UCL exit: “We forgot to play in the first half”

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 15, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT

Pep Guardiola will have undoubtedly learned of a thousand new realities in his first season managing in the Premier League — some were to be expected, some maybe not so much — but the UEFA Champions League is far from foreign to the three-time European champion (once as a player, twice as a coach).

[ RECAP: Man City collapse (twice) in Monaco, fail to reach QFs ]

That makes Manchester City’s elimination in the 2016-17 Champions League round of 16 all the more disappointing — and leaves the PL with just a single club, defending champions (and current 15th-place side) Leicester City, competing in the quarterfinals.

It was Guardiola’s starting 11, which put the defensive responsibilities of an entire midfield on the shoulders of one man, Fernandinho, and left City exposed time and again on the counter. Monaco hit twice in the first half, and again late in the second to level the tie on at 6-6 on aggregate, and advance on away goals. After the game, Guardiola lauded the second-half performance, but wasn’t as impressed with the opening 45 minutes — quotes from the BBC:

“We played exceptional second half, but we forgot to do that in the first. We wanted to defend aggressively. We were better in the second but it wasn’t enough.

“Normally we play to a good level but here we didn’t. We will learn. The team does not have a lot of experience.

“The second half we had the chances and we didn’t take them and that is why we are out. And set pieces are so important at this level. Barcelona and Real Madrid scored from them last week. We were not there and we were not there in the first 45 minutes.

“We will improve but this competition is so demanding. Sometimes we have to be special and be lucky. We were not.”

With a little luck — and a few million dollars — there’s every chance in the world that we’ll see Monaco full backs Benjamin Mendy and Djibril Sidibe, who torched City over the two legs and would fill arguably the side’s greatest positional need, in City blue come August. Guardiola will apply every lesson learned — over the entire season, and on Wednesday — in undertaking the task of shaping his squad in the transfer window.

Challenging on all fronts in 2017-18 was always the target anyway.

UCL: Man City collapse in Monaco, fail to reach quarterfinals

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
3 Comments
By Andy EdwardsMar 15, 2017, 5:39 PM EDT

Another year, another disappointing, self-inflicted elimination from the UEFA Champions League for Manchester City — only, this time, it was largely accepted beforehand they weren’t real contenders for Europe’s crown-jewel trophy in Pep Guardiola‘s first season, yet the manner in which they went out still ranks right up there with spectacular failures of seasons past.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s Champions League coverage ]

With a 5-3 aggregate lead heading into Wednesday’s second leg, away to Monaco, Man City were slight favorites to reach the quarterfinal round, provided they could defend in a competent manner rather than competing in an up-and-down track meet resembling the first leg. Then, the lineup. Fernandinho at the base of midfield (no problems so far), with all-out attackers David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne playing ahead of him (problem).

City would spend the next 90 minutes — the opening 45 in particular — chasing the ball around the field with reckless abandon (Fernandinho) and ball-watching in and around their 18-yard box, as Bernardo Silva and Kylian Mbappe connected for the first goal on eight minutes, and Benjamin Mendy set up Fabinho to make it 5-5 on aggregate (with Monaco’s three away goals the difference) just before the half-hour mark.

[ MORE: Leicester overcome deficit to Sevilla, reach UCL QFs ]

The second half wasn’t without a number of golden scoring chances for City. Sergio Aguero had a handful of breakaway opportunities snuffed out in last-gasp fashion. Then, the lifeline. Danijel Subasic couldn’t hold onto Raheem Sterling‘s low, bouncing effort from distance, and the rebound fell right to Leroy Sane with the goal wide open. 6-5 on aggregate, in City’s favor.

[ MORE: Juventus see off Porto to reach round of eight ]

Then, the deja vu. It came in the form of shambolic set-piece defending, as Tiemoue Bakayoko went unmarked with Thomas Lemar’s free kick floating high above the French Riviera, only the goalkeeper to beat. Bakayoko’s header was pinpoint and powerful, leaving Willy Caballero stranded and helpless. 6-6 on aggregate, Monaco advance on away goals.

Monaco join Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Leicester City and Real Madrid in Friday’s quarterfinal draw.