Dom Dwyer gains U.S. citizenship, eligible for USMNT

Well Bruce Arena, you’ve got another striker on your hands.

Sporting KC forward Dom Dwyer gained his U.S. citizenship on Thursday, making the 26-year-old striker eligible to be selected for the U.S. Men’s National Team moving forward.

Dwyer has lived in the U.S. since 2009 and is married to U.S. Women’s National Team star Sydney Leroux, however, Thursday’s news gives the USMNT another solid MLS option to consider for future international matches.

“I am extremely happy to have completed the process of becoming a U.S. citizen,” Dwyer said. “This country has given me a lot over the past five years, and I look forward to giving back as much as possible. I want to thank everyone who has supported me on this journey, most importantly my family and my club. This was a very meaningful day for me, and I’m excited to start the next chapter of my life as a U.S. citizen.”

Dwyer was born in England, however, the striker has been in MLS since 2012 when Sporting KC first selected him in the MLS SuperDraft.

In that span, Dwyer has notched 52 goals in MLS play for the Western Conference side and helped Sporting KC win MLS Cup in 2013.

Over the years, the U.S. has brought in more and more foreign talents into the national team fold, with dual-citizens Darlington Nagbe and Kekuta Manneh being two of the most recent USMNT players to make the transition into the team.

Previous U.S. boss Jurgen Klinsmann was known for calling in dual-citizens for his squads, which included players like Fabian Johnson, Aron Johannson and Julian Green.