More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star via AP

Dom Dwyer gains U.S. citizenship, eligible for USMNT

Leave a comment
By Matt ReedMar 16, 2017, 1:46 PM EDT

Well Bruce Arena, you’ve got another striker on your hands.

[ MORE: Geoff Cameron — American patriot in the Premier League ]

Sporting KC forward Dom Dwyer gained his U.S. citizenship on Thursday, making the 26-year-old striker eligible to be selected for the U.S. Men’s National Team moving forward.

Dwyer has lived in the U.S. since 2009 and is married to U.S. Women’s National Team star Sydney Leroux, however, Thursday’s news gives the USMNT another solid MLS option to consider for future international matches.

“I am extremely happy to have completed the process of becoming a U.S. citizen,” Dwyer said. “This country has given me a lot over the past five years, and I look forward to giving back as much as possible. I want to thank everyone who has supported me on this journey, most importantly my family and my club. This was a very meaningful day for me, and I’m excited to start the next chapter of my life as a U.S. citizen.”

Dwyer was born in England, however, the striker has been in MLS since 2012 when Sporting KC first selected him in the MLS SuperDraft.

In that span, Dwyer has notched 52 goals in MLS play for the Western Conference side and helped Sporting KC win MLS Cup in 2013.

Over the years, the U.S. has brought in more and more foreign talents into the national team fold, with dual-citizens Darlington Nagbe and Kekuta Manneh being two of the most recent USMNT players to make the transition into the team.

Previous U.S. boss Jurgen Klinsmann was known for calling in dual-citizens for his squads, which included players like Fabian Johnson, Aron Johannson and Julian Green.

Leicester City’s revival begs the question: What went wrong for Ranieri?

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnMar 16, 2017, 3:16 PM EDT

Leicester City is back from the dead.

Under Craig Shakespeare, the club has won three games in a row, including defeats of Liverpool and defending Europa League champions Sevilla. There’s plenty of work to be done, but they’re three points above the drop zone and into the Champions League quarterfinals. After an unprecedented goal drought in Premier League play, they have eight goals in their last three games.

Suddenly things are looking up. But with all the success also comes more questions.

Personnel wise, Shakespeare hasn’t changed a thing. Tactically, he’s done very little apart from “simplifying” things, according to midfielder Danny Drinkwater. And yet, they’re suddenly feared again. Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon singled Leicester City out as the team he’d least like to draw in Champions League play, with teams like Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, and Real Madrid still on the map.

This leaves the soccer world to ponder, where did it all go wrong under Claudio Ranieri? The conditions many blamed Leicester City’s seemingly imminent demise – fixture congestion, a regression to the mean, an aging defense, superstars slumping – all remain for Shakespeare, yet he’s figured out how to flip the switch almost immediately.

[ MORE: Week 29 Premier League Power Rankings ]

In the Italian’s last days with the club, the players appeared utterly devoid of any courage or spirit. With rumors of a player revolt, what could it have been that sucked the squad dry of any drive, fight, or confidence? And what is it about Shakespeare’s appointment that has regenerated the club morale?

Whatever caused the players to lose faith in Ranieri so suddenly, so quickly after such an unimaginable high must have been stark. The club had so recently attained an historic achievement, and yet the players appeared to have become entirely disillusioned with Ranieri’s leadership and tactical abilities.

Claudio Ranieri’s resume clearly speaks for itself, but should he procure a new job elsewhere in Europe, it’s a dark mark he’ll no doubt be asked to defend. The Italian seemed an incredibly likable character to the public, one who had his players’ backs, and the squad seemed to return the sentiment until things began to fall apart. With so little tangible change under Shakespeare’s leadership on the field to point a finger at, the immediate turnaround is just as confounding as it is impressive.

LIVE: Europa League last 16 – Man United hosts Rostov; Roma looks to rebound

AP Photo/Denis Tyrin
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedMar 16, 2017, 1:59 PM EDT

The UEFA Europa League will be down to eight teams after Thursday’s fixture end.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

Manchester United picked up a crucial away goal a week ago, but now Jose Mourinho’s men must close out the tie at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Below is the roster news for the two clubs, who will each be looking to book their ticket into the quarterfinals. Good news comes for United though as Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns from his three-match suspension, although Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial have both been ruled out with injuries.

Starting lineups
Rostov: TBA
Manchester United: Romero, Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Rojo, Blind, Pogba, Herrera, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic. Bench: De Gea, Jones, Carrick, Fellaini, Young, Lingard, Rashford.

Meanwhile, big ties in Italy and Germany headline the day’s other matches as Roma looks to rebound against Lyon and an all-Bundesliga affair concludes when USMNT midfielder/defender Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach take on Schalke.

Below is the schedule for the eight second legs on Thursday, while you can click on the link above to keep up to date with all the scores from across the Europa League.

UEFA Europa League, Round of 16 first leg

FC Krasnodar vs. Celta Vigo – 2 p.m. ET
Genk vs. Gent – 2 p.m. ET
Besiktas vs. Olympiakos – 2 p.m. ET
Manchester United vs. FC Rostov – 4:05 p.m. ET
Ajax vs. FC Copenhagen- 4:05 p.m. ET
Anderlecht vs. APOEL Nicosia- 4:05 p.m. ET
Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Schalke- 4:05 p.m. ET
Roma vs. Lyon- 4:05 p.m. ET

Report: Harry Kane expected to miss four to six weeks

Julian Finney/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedMar 16, 2017, 1:20 PM EDT

It may not be as bad as expected for Harry Kane, but Tottenham will still monitor the England international closely.

[ MORE: PL power rankings — Week 29 ]

Sky Sports is reporting that Kane will miss roughly four to six weeks with ankle ligament injury, however, Spurs have yet to rule their striker out for that long until the swelling subsides.

Kane exited Spurs’ 6-0 thrashing of Millwall in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Sunday after just 10 minutes when the 23-year-old had his ankle rolled up on by a Millwall defender.

Earlier this season, Kane missed eight weeks with a similar ankle injury, however, the striker has still managed to notch 19 goals in 22 Premier League matches this season.

Klinsmann urges Bobby Wood to stay at Hamburg

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Matt ReedMar 16, 2017, 12:45 PM EDT

Despite increased interest from the Premier League, former U.S. Men’s National Team manager Jurgen Klinsmann has urged one of his former players to stay in Germany.

The former USMNT boss has suggested that despite Bobby Wood’s strong transition into top-flight football in the German Bundesliga that the young striker should continue to grow in the league.

“Bobby still is in a period of development,” Klinsmann told Hamburger Morgenpost. “It’s great to see how Bobby is coping with his first steps in the Bundesliga. He’s doing a great job.”

“I would advise him not to make a switch right now. HSV [Hamburg] are already a big club with a wonderful stadium and great fans. The folks love their HSV, and now they also love Bobby.

“For him, Hamburg is not only a stopover. Even though he’s on a roll now, the step into the Bundesliga, and also into a big city like Hamburg, is a major one.”

Wood has scored five goals this season for Hamburg, who currently sit 16th in the German table. The 24-year-old has netted on three occasions though in his last five appearances for the club, which is something that Klinsmann says Wood needs to continue to do in order to reach his full potential.

“The key word is consistency. Bobby now needs to set a goal rate. A goal in every second match, that’s my wish for him.”

In addition to Wood’s progression through German football, the striker has become a budding star on the international stage as well for the USMNT.

Wood was called up yesterday by new U.S. manager Bruce Arena to join the Red, White and Blues for their upcoming CONCACAF World Cup qualifying fixtures against Honduras and Panama.

Over the last two calendar years, Wood has scored eight goals on the international stage for the USMNT, including three so far for the U.S. as they look to qualify for Russia in 2018.