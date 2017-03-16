Klinsmann urges Bobby Wood to stay at Hamburg

Despite increased interest from the Premier League, former U.S. Men’s National Team manager Jurgen Klinsmann has urged one of his former players to stay in Germany.

The former USMNT boss has suggested that despite Bobby Wood’s strong transition into top-flight football in the German Bundesliga that the young striker should continue to grow in the league.

“Bobby still is in a period of development,” Klinsmann told Hamburger Morgenpost. “It’s great to see how Bobby is coping with his first steps in the Bundesliga. He’s doing a great job.”

“I would advise him not to make a switch right now. HSV [Hamburg] are already a big club with a wonderful stadium and great fans. The folks love their HSV, and now they also love Bobby.

“For him, Hamburg is not only a stopover. Even though he’s on a roll now, the step into the Bundesliga, and also into a big city like Hamburg, is a major one.”

Wood has scored five goals this season for Hamburg, who currently sit 16th in the German table. The 24-year-old has netted on three occasions though in his last five appearances for the club, which is something that Klinsmann says Wood needs to continue to do in order to reach his full potential.

“The key word is consistency. Bobby now needs to set a goal rate. A goal in every second match, that’s my wish for him.”

In addition to Wood’s progression through German football, the striker has become a budding star on the international stage as well for the USMNT.

Wood was called up yesterday by new U.S. manager Bruce Arena to join the Red, White and Blues for their upcoming CONCACAF World Cup qualifying fixtures against Honduras and Panama.

Over the last two calendar years, Wood has scored eight goals on the international stage for the USMNT, including three so far for the U.S. as they look to qualify for Russia in 2018.