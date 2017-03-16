LIVE: Europa League last 16 – Man United hosts Rostov; Roma looks to rebound

The UEFA Europa League will be down to eight teams after Thursday’s fixture end.
Manchester United picked up a crucial away goal a week ago, but now Jose Mourinho’s men must close out the tie at Old Trafford on Thursday.
Below is the roster news for the two clubs, who will each be looking to book their ticket into the quarterfinals. Good news comes for United though as Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns from his three-match suspension, although Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial have both been ruled out with injuries.
Starting lineups
Rostov: TBA
Manchester United: Romero, Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Rojo, Blind, Pogba, Herrera, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic. Bench: De Gea, Jones, Carrick, Fellaini, Young, Lingard, Rashford.
Meanwhile, big ties in Italy and Germany headline the day’s other matches as Roma looks to rebound against Lyon and an all-Bundesliga affair concludes when USMNT midfielder/defender Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach take on Schalke.
Below is the schedule for the eight second legs on Thursday, while you can click on the link above to keep up to date with all the scores from across the Europa League.
UEFA Europa League, Round of 16 first leg
FC Krasnodar vs. Celta Vigo – 2 p.m. ET
Genk vs. Gent – 2 p.m. ET
Besiktas vs. Olympiakos – 2 p.m. ET
Manchester United vs. FC Rostov – 4:05 p.m. ET
Ajax vs. FC Copenhagen- 4:05 p.m. ET
Anderlecht vs. APOEL Nicosia- 4:05 p.m. ET
Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Schalke- 4:05 p.m. ET
Roma vs. Lyon- 4:05 p.m. ET
