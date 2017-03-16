More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Captain Noble out injured for West Ham against Leicester

Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnMar 16, 2017, 9:37 PM EDT

Ever wish your boss would tell you not to take work home? Slaven Bilic did just that for West Ham’s leader.

With West Ham supporters beginning to turn on captain Mark Noble, his manager told fans to ease up on the midfielder.

“If I am really honest, a lot of people who now go to football don’t really understand the game,” Bilic said in his pre-match press conference ahead of West Ham’s match against Leicester City on Saturday.

He then confirmed Noble will miss the Leicester game with a dead leg, but even without the injury, he may have rested his captain anyways.

“He got a kick on his dead leg against Bournemouth – it’s quite painful and he needs a rest,” Bilic confirmed. “Did he need a break anyway? I spoke with him about that also.”

Finally, Bilic said the 29-year-old has given his life to the club, and that it might be starting to have adverse affects on his qualify of life, and thus his performance on the field. “He is the captain and is doing everything for the club. He never hides on the pitch, he always wants the ball. His is exactly what a captain should be but sometimes it is too much. Sometimes he takes it home and thinks about that – not only about him but about the club.”

“He is not available for Saturday and after that we have an international break. I left it to him, his decision to go somewhere for a week and come back strong as he was.”

Slaven Bilic: world’s best boss.

Mourinho complains Manchester United has “lots of enemies”

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnMar 16, 2017, 8:04 PM EDT

Following Manchester United’s 1-0 victory that saw the Red Devils through to the quarterfinals of the Europa League, Jose Mourinho was not in a happy mood. Surprise.

The grumpy United boss said that “today’s enemy” was FC Rostov, but there are many other factors that United was up against as they progress through the season.

“It was a difficult game,” Mourinho told BT Sport after the game. “We have lots of enemies. Normally the enemy should be Rostov, but we have lots of enemies. It’s difficult to play Monday night [against Chelsea] with 10 men, it’s difficult to play now, it’s difficult to play Sunday at 12 o’clock [against Middlesbrough]. We have lots of enemies, but the boys were fantastic.”

[ MORE: Week 29 Premier League storylines ]

The victory came at a heavy price. Paul Pogba limped off just after halftime, and Mourinho blamed his injury on “fatigue,” reverting back to his other complaints. “Fatigue has a price,” Mourinho claimed. “I will remember forever when I spoke with the Uefa delegate in Rostov. He told me if any one of your players gets injured, the insurance pays, so the pitch is not a problem. Probably the people that decide the matches for us on the Monday, on the Sunday at 12 o’clock, probably will think the same: if they are injured, they are insured. No problem!”

To be fair, the pitch in Russia for the first leg against Rostov was in terrible shape, and while Manchester United escaped that individual match unscathed, it’s impossible to know what effects that had on the squad health. Nevertheless, the Premier League obviously has no vested interest in making Manchester United’s fixture list more or less difficult on purpose, and would have no reason to favor any team when choosing fixture times and locations.

There is no word yet on the severity of Pogba’s injury, thought to be a hamstring problem.

Top Premier League Storylines – Week 29

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnMar 16, 2017, 7:13 PM EDT

The Premier League this weekend sees a number of teams come back from European play – some empty-handed, some with injuries, and some with momentum.

With the stretch run on hand, it’s looking less likely that anyone will catch Chelsea, but the top of the table is still clogged below the Blues, and the relegation race is heating up as teams rise and fall in the maelstrom at the bottom.

Week 29, what do you have in store for us?

Leicester City goes for 3 in a row

West Ham United vs. Leicester City — 11 a.m. EDT Saturday online via NBCSports.com

Craig Shakespeare has completely turned around Leicester City, and the Foxes are on their way back up the table. Still, all three have come at King Power Stadium, and now Leicester hits the road for the first time in the league in nearly a month. Winning away in the Premier League is a completely different animal, and it’s something the Foxes haven’t done in at all in Premier League play this season, and haven’t done in any competition since January in FA Cup play.

They’ll have an excellent chance against a West Ham side that has just a single win since selling Dimitri Payet in the winter, and hasn’t won at home since beating Crystal Palace on January 14th. Can Shakespeare dial up a road win and keep the momentum flying?

Will Liverpool or Manchester City score an important leg up?

Manchester City vs. Liverpool — 12:30 p.m. EDT Sunday on NBCSN or online via NBCSports.com

A massive top four matchup pits two teams looking to score any kind of advantage near the top of the table. The title race seems lost, but the Champions League race is still open and both these teams could look to pull away from the pack slightly. This has draw written all over it, but should one team come out on top, they would be an important three points earned.

Manchester City especially needs to bounce back after they were dumped out of the Champions League in a wild thriller against Monaco. Pep Guardiola was criticized for his team selection in that one, and the players admitted they were unable to carry out his orders, especially in the first half when Monaco overran the City midfield. Now, against a Liverpool side that put its ugly January in the rear-view mirror, City must bounce back itself.

How will Lukaku and Barkley play amid transfer rumors?

Everton vs. Hull City — 8:30 a.m. EDT Saturday on NBCSN or online via NBCSports.com

Rumors have swirled this week regarding two of Everton’s most visable players, and it will be very interesting to see how they respond in front of the home fans at Goodison Park — and how the home fans respond to them. The biggest rumors have suggested that Romelu Lukaku has refused to sign a new contract with the Toffees, and could leave in the summer if no deal is agreed to by then. The loss of Lukaku would be a gigantic blow to Ronald Koeman and Everton, as the Belgian has been a constant supply of goals up front.

Ross Barkley remains in the same boat, and while nothing as defiant as Lukaku’s refusal has come from Barkley’s situation, there is still no new contract for the 23-year-old Everton youth product, and Koeman admitted he could lose Barkley as well if nothing is agreed to by the summer. As Everton battles for a Europa League place, will they get their superstars’ best?

Middlesbrough plays (Pogba-less?) Manchester United without a manager

Middlesbrough vs. Manchester United — 8:00 p.m. EDT Sunday on NBCSN or online via NBCSports.com

It’s not confirmed yet, but watching Paul Pogba limp off with what appeared to be a hamstring problem against FC Rostov, it’s highly possible that Manchester United will be without big signing Paul Pogba this weekend against a team fighting for its life.

Middlesbrough parted ways with Aitor Karanka earlier Thursday, and Steve Agnew will be in charge when they welcome the Red Devils to Riverside Stadium on Sunday. With both teams facing adversity, which will gain massively important points? Manchester United sits just a point back of Arsenal for 5th position, while Middlesbrough is three points in the hole in the drop. Who will come away with the good stuff?

Europa League: Man United through, Schalke comes back, Roma out

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnMar 16, 2017, 6:02 PM EDT

Manchester United cruised into the Europa League quarterfinals by knocking off a depleted FC Rostov side w1-0 at Old Trafford. The Russian side was so banged up, they could only name four players on the bench, and it showed, falling 2-1 on aggregate.

United pressed immediately, with Ibrahimovic hitting the post in just the fourth minute, and Juan Mata eventually struck in the 71st minute as he touched home a brilliant back-heel assist from Zlatan. There was a blow for the English side, however, as they lost Paul Pogba early in the second half to what appeared to be a hamstring injury, as the expensive midfielder limped down the tunnel in the 48th minute, replaced by Marouane Fellaini. Sergio Romero was required to preserve the lead, making a brilliant save with 11 minutes to go on a flicked header by Aleksandr Bukharov, and again on the final whistle to keep out a fantastic free-kick.

Borussia Monchengladbach coughed up a position of advancement as Schalke moved on to the quarters on away goals with a 3-3 aggregate scoreline. The match was highlighted by Mahmoud Daoud’s stunning goal from a great distance in front of the box, scored just ticks before halftime to give Gladbach a 2-0 lead. But Schalke came back to level things at 2-2 on goals from Leon Groetzka and Nabil Bentaleb in the second half, seeing them through thanks to the pair of away goals. Gladbach also suffered a key injury in the win, with American midfielder Fabian Johnson limping off as well, a big blow to the United States national team should he miss time.

Italian side AS Roma crashed out of the Europa League at the hands of Lyon despite a 2-1 home win. The French club advanced largely thanks to their 4-2 first leg win, allowing them room for error in Italy. Kevin Strootman scored for Roma, and the eventual winner came on a Lyon own-goal, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback, and Lyon moves on to the quarterfinals.

Elsewhere, Besiktas advanced over Greek giants Olympiacos with a 4-1 home leg, winning 5-2 on aggregate. Vincent Aboubakar scored after just 10 minutes, and the Turkish side got a double from Ryan Babel to put them safely through. Aboubakar was sent off after 40 minutes for a headbutt, but instead of crumbling with the lead, Besiktas added two man-down goals to push them into the quarterfinals.

Ajax topped Copenhagen 2-0 to complete a comeback after falling 2-1 in the opening leg. Bertrand Traore scored 23 minutes in and Kasper Dolberg struck from the spot moments before halftime to put the Dutch side through. Belgian side Anderlecht moved on after backing up their first-leg clean sheet by winning 1-0 at home on a second-half goal by Frank Acheampong.

Spanish side Celta Vigo eased into the quarterfinals with a 2-0 win on the road in Russia. Hugo Mallo and Iago Aspas both scored for the Spaniards as they down Krasnodar 4-1 on aggregate. Finally, Racing Genk topped KAA Gent 6-3 on aggregate with a 1-1 draw in the all-Belgian matchup. Genk had gone up big 5-2 in the opening leg on the road, and they hit cruise control with Timothy Castagne’s 20th minute strike plenty to see them through.

Premier League clubs battle for 16-year-old Sessegnon

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnMar 16, 2017, 5:25 PM EDT

Ryan Sessegnon is just 16 years old, but he’s already highly coveted.

The Fulham left-back became the first player born after the turn of the millennium to score in any of the top four English leagues, and he immediately turned the heads of some of the Premier League’s top teams.

Sessegnon scored a double against Championship leaders Newcastle last weekend, and his value to Fulham was made painfully obvious when manager Slavisa Jokanovic denied the youngster a chance at a hat-trick as he prohibited Sessegnon from taking a late penalty, one that Tim Ream missed. Jokanovic likely wished for Sessegnon to stay out of the headlines, but the damage had already been done.

Premier League teams have been swirling around the youngster for months, with rumors of interest from teams like Tottenham and Liverpool earlier in the season. Sessegnon isn’t a regular for the Whites, instead splitting time at left-back with Scott Malone, but a recent spell of good form has seen his stock rise considerably. His pace and ability to pick out a pass has teams salivating, despite his stick-like frame.

With Fulham on the cusp of a playoff spot, it’s possible that Sessegnon could see Premier League action next year without a move, but should the Whites miss out on promotion, there will be a summer of tension as the Championship club looks to keep hold of its young talent.

Liverpool seems the most sensible destination of the teams mentioned, as Jurgen Klopp has been searching for a long-term solution while James Milner continues to deputize on the defensive line. Still, the question remains whether Sessegnon is ready for a step up to higher competition. Two summers ago Fulham saw Patrick Roberts – another undersized youngster – leave for Manchester City, and while he remains a future option, he still has yet to make a serious impression on loan at Celtic. City has time for Roberts to develop, but Liverpool’s left-back situation calls for slightly more urgency.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino got an up-close look at Sessegnon during the 3-0 Spurs win over Fulham in FA Cup play a few weeks ago. Other teams mentioned as tracking the 16-year-old include Everton and Newcastle, with the latter looking set for the Premier League next season. Sessegnon would compete with 25-year-old Paul Dummett at Newcastle, while the Toffees could be looking for a long-term replacement to Everton mainstay Leighton Baines.

It would seem that, as it is with highly coveted playmaker Tom Cairney, Fulham’s best hope to keep hold of Sessegnon seems to be promotion, but if that doesn’t happen, the sharks will smell an opportunity to poach yet another talented youth product off Motspur Park.