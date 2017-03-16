More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Mourinho complains Manchester United has “lots of enemies”

By Kyle BonnMar 16, 2017, 8:04 PM EDT

Following Manchester United’s 1-0 victory that saw the Red Devils through to the quarterfinals of the Europa League, Jose Mourinho was not in a happy mood. Surprise.

The grumpy United boss said that “today’s enemy” was FC Rostov, but there are many other factors that United was up against as they progress through the season.

“It was a difficult game,” Mourinho told BT Sport after the game. “We have lots of enemies. Normally the enemy should be Rostov, but we have lots of enemies. It’s difficult to play Monday night [against Chelsea] with 10 men, it’s difficult to play now, it’s difficult to play Sunday at 12 o’clock [against Middlesbrough]. We have lots of enemies, but the boys were fantastic.”

The victory came at a heavy price. Paul Pogba limped off just after halftime, and Mourinho blamed his injury on “fatigue,” reverting back to his other complaints. “Fatigue has a price,” Mourinho claimed. “I will remember forever when I spoke with the Uefa delegate in Rostov. He told me if any one of your players gets injured, the insurance pays, so the pitch is not a problem. Probably the people that decide the matches for us on the Monday, on the Sunday at 12 o’clock, probably will think the same: if they are injured, they are insured. No problem!”

To be fair, the pitch in Russia for the first leg against Rostov was in terrible shape, and while Manchester United escaped that individual match unscathed, it’s impossible to know what effects that had on the squad health. Nevertheless, the Premier League obviously has no vested interest in making Manchester United’s fixture list more or less difficult on purpose, and would have no reason to favor any team when choosing fixture times and locations.

There is no word yet on the severity of Pogba’s injury, thought to be a hamstring problem.

Previews of every Premier League game – Week 29

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 17, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT

10 Premier League games are coming your way. It’s good to have a full slate of games before the two week break for internationals.

With a massive clash between Manchester City and Liverpool on Sunday, plus trick trips away from home for Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, it could be a big week at the top of the table.

Below is a look at all 10 games with team news, top things to watch and a score prediction for each encounter.

West Ham vs. Leicester City

Stoke City vs. Chelsea

Bournemouth vs. Swansea City

Manchester City vs. Liverpool

Crystal Palace vs. Watford

Middlesbrough vs. Manchester United

Everton vs. Hull City

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton

West Brom vs. Arsenal

Sunderland vs. Burnley

Agent: Yaya Toure open to Manchester United move

Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMar 17, 2017, 6:32 PM EDT

Could Yaya Toure be moving from one Manchester club to the other?

His agent thinks it’s very much a possibility.

Dimitri Seluk — Toure’s agent — has told Sky Sports that Manchester City hasn’t given the veteran midfielder any indication over whether he will be offered an extension at the Etihad Stadium following the 2016/17 season.

Toure’s contract runs out at the end of May, and while Seluk says offers have come in from Spain and Italy a move across town to Old Trafford is very much in play if City doesn’t step up to the table.

“At this moment the situation like this; from yesterday we officially started negotiating with different clubs about his future,” Seluk said.

“We waited until March 15 for what Manchester City will say but until now Manchester City don’t say anything. Before March, we didn’t negotiate with anybody because Yaya does a lot with Manchester City, so we waited. But we cannot wait until the last minute, until June and have no negotiations with anybody.

So, would United be a perfect fit?

“Why not?” Seluk replied. “Jose Mourinho is a very good coach. Zlatan Ibrahimovic was together with Yaya in Barcelona.

“I understand this is two clubs who are rivals but for me, for example, this is not a problem from Yaya or from me, this problem will be from Manchester City staff.

While Seluk continued by saying that Toure’s options are very wide open in terms of where he could land, he did rule out a move to China and Major League Soccer.

“Some clubs have contacted me,” Seluk said. “Now we have three options. I don’t speak about Yaya and China or the MLS. He will play in Europe. I have spoken with clubs in different countries; Italy and Spain.

Fabian Johnson ruled out for USMNT’s upcoming WC qualifiers

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMar 17, 2017, 5:28 PM EDT

Ahead of next week’s critical CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers, Bruce Arena has been dealt a big blow.

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder/defender Fabian Johnson has been ruled out of the U.S. Men’s National Team’s WCQs against Honduras and Panama after sustaining a thigh strain in Thursday’s UEFA Europa League defeat against Schalke.

Arena has named Sporting KC’s Graham Zusi as his replacement for Johnson to fill out the 24-man roster.

There is no timetable for Johnson’s return but it certainly leaves Arena in a difficult position in regards to his starting left back on March 24.

Although Johnson has been known to shift throughout the USMNT lineup during his time on international duty, the 26-year-old has largely locked down the left back position over recent matches.

Meanwhile, the USMNT will have similar difficulty finding a suitable starter at right back with Newcastle’s DeAndre Yedlin missing out on the upcoming fixtures due to a similar thigh problem.

Veteran outside back DaMarcus Beasley, Michael Orozco, Tim Ream and Jorge Villafana are currently Arena’s top options to fill the two outside back positions.

Premier League player Power Rankings – Top 20

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 17, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT

The cream is rising to the top…

As the business end of the season arrives in the Premier League, the in-form players are strutting their stuff and making the difference. Many remain steady in our rankings too.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.

  1. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Up 2
  2. N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Even
  3. Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – Up 2
  4. Leroy Sane (Man City) – Up 8
  5. Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – Up 13
  6. Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Even
  7. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) – Even
  8. Diego Costa (Chelsea) – Even
  9. Adam Lallana (Liverpool) – Down 5
  10. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Even
  11. David Luiz (Chelsea) – Even
  12. David Silva (Man City) – Up 3
  13. David De Gea (Manchester United) – New entry
  14. Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton) – Down 5
  15. Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) – New entry
  16. Josh King (Bournemouth) – New entry
  17. Ross Barkley (Everton) – New entry
  18. Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea) – New entry
  19. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 3
  20. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) – Down 1