AP Photo/Reed Saxon

We’ll always have the video: Van Damme suspension remains after MLS review

By Nicholas MendolaMar 16, 2017, 9:53 AM EDT

Dives from David Guzman and Diego Chara gave us a hilarious video, some heat for the LA Galaxy media team, and Jelle van Damme a red card, but the league repercussions will be minimal for the Timbers pair.

Van Damme’s suspension remains for his pair of yellows against Portland, although Chara has been fined for embellishing before the first offense — given to Van Damme for dissent toward Toledo — and Guzman hurt his ankle doing the same on the second.

If you think that doesn’t make much sense, you have company in Galaxy coach Curt Onalfo.

From LAGalaxy.com:

“It was clear that he didn’t make contact with either of them,” Onalfo told reporters. “It’s unfortunate, but he didn’t make contact. It was crystal clear on the replay, but it’s unfortunate.”

The only argument for punishment is to stand with referee Baldomero Toledo’s post-match account that Van Damme’s tackle interfered with the flow of play even if he didn’t make contact with Guzman (an argument that is pretty self-protective from a longtime MLS ref).

We can’t help but look at the photo above and think Toledo had a bit of ire in his mind for Van Damme. Shoulder-shrug emoji, we guess.

Fabian Johnson forced off injured for Gladbach during Europa League

By Kyle BonnMar 16, 2017, 4:45 PM EDT

Bruce Arena has yet to take charge of a competitive match for the United States after being hired late last year, but he’s already been dealt a double blow of injury news ahead of the crucial World Cup qualifiers in a week.

With in-form right-back DeAndre Yedlin already out with a hamstring tear, Arena may now be without Fabian Johnson who was forced off the field in the 16th minute of Borussia Monchengladbach’s Europa League match against Schalke with what appeared to be a hamstring injury of his own. With the United States set to play Honduras in just eight days, any hamstring problems for Johnson, however slight, would almost certainly rule him out of at least the first match, and likely even the second against Panama.

Johnson’s loss would be huge. The 29-year-old’s versatility is massive, and his ability to play both on the wing and at full-back gives Arena options with a thin list to choose from at both left and right-back. Still, Johnson plays on the left wing at Gladbach, and his attacking prowess is vital for a team that has struggled to produce consistent pressure on opponents in recent matches.

Players who could be brought in to replace Johnson should he miss out would include Benny Feilhaber or Sascha Kljestan, who are more central, but at least Kljestan could move out wide if in a pinch. Other options at a more defensive spot include Timmy Chandler and Greg Garza, or Graham Zusi if Arena looks to replace Johnson with a wide midfielder. Kellyn Acosta is another option, with the FC Dallas man in good form and able to play at either left or right-back, although he is preferred in a central/defensive midfield position.

There is no word yet from the club on the severity of the injury.

Everton boss Koeman leaves door open for Barkley departure

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMar 16, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT

Ross Barkley heads into the last year of his Everton contract next season, and while manager Ronald Koeman stated he wants Barkley to stay, he admitted the decision is in the hands of the front office, and the possibility remains that Barkley could leave if no new deal is completed.

Koeman said that everything from here on out “is business” for both Everton and the 23-year-old, and that should Barkley head into next season without a new deal, it’s not an “ultimatum” to the player.

“I think every situation is different. Ross is a boy from Everton and what we need to show him is the best reasons to stay,” Koeman said in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Toffees’ Premier League match against Hull City on Saturday. “Of course his situation is different because Ross is running out next year in the last year of his contract. Normally you make decisions at the end of the season, and you need to sign a new contract or you sell the player.”

But despite Koeman’s admittance that usually a player is sold in the final year of his deal, he hopes Barkley doesn’t see his individual situation that way.

“There is no ultimatum, no, but it’s normal, it’s business, you don’t give every player in his last season a contract, and I think the player by himself needs to understand this, it is not an ultimatum – I spoke to Ross about a new contract and now it is up to the board to get that contract over the line, and if not, as a player you see a new future for yourself.”

Koeman then looked back to his time at Southampton, recalling Nathaniel Clyne‘s tenure with Saints, which finished with a sale to Liverpool after failing to agree to an extension and entering the final year of his deal.

Barkley, an Everton youth product, has made 140 Premier League appearances for the Toffees and 169 overall. This season, he has four goals and seven assists in 26 league matches.

Leicester City’s revival begs the question: What went wrong for Ranieri?

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMar 16, 2017, 3:16 PM EDT

Leicester City is back from the dead.

Under Craig Shakespeare, the club has won three games in a row, including defeats of Liverpool and defending Europa League champions Sevilla. There’s plenty of work to be done, but they’re three points above the drop zone and into the Champions League quarterfinals. After an unprecedented goal drought in Premier League play, they have eight goals in their last three games.

Suddenly things are looking up. But with all the success also comes more questions.

Personnel wise, Shakespeare hasn’t changed a thing. Tactically, he’s done very little apart from “simplifying” things, according to midfielder Danny Drinkwater. And yet, they’re suddenly feared again. Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon singled Leicester City out as the team he’d least like to draw in Champions League play, with teams like Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, and Real Madrid still on the map.

This leaves the soccer world to ponder, where did it all go wrong under Claudio Ranieri? The conditions many blamed Leicester City’s seemingly imminent demise – fixture congestion, a regression to the mean, an aging defense, superstars slumping – all remain for Shakespeare, yet he’s figured out how to flip the switch almost immediately.

In the Italian’s last days with the club, the players appeared utterly devoid of any courage or spirit. With rumors of a player revolt, what could it have been that sucked the squad dry of any drive, fight, or confidence? And what is it about Shakespeare’s appointment that has regenerated the club morale?

Whatever caused the players to lose faith in Ranieri so suddenly, so quickly after such an unimaginable high must have been stark. The club had so recently attained an historic achievement, and yet the players appeared to have become entirely disillusioned with Ranieri’s leadership and tactical abilities.

Claudio Ranieri’s resume clearly speaks for itself, but should he procure a new job elsewhere in Europe, it’s a dark mark he’ll no doubt be asked to defend. The Italian seemed an incredibly likable character to the public, one who had his players’ backs, and the squad seemed to return the sentiment until things began to fall apart. With so little tangible change under Shakespeare’s leadership on the field to point a finger at, the immediate turnaround is just as confounding as it is impressive.

LIVE: Europa League last 16 – Man United hosts Rostov; Roma looks to rebound

AP Photo/Denis Tyrin
By Matt ReedMar 16, 2017, 1:59 PM EDT

The UEFA Europa League will be down to eight teams after Thursday’s fixture end.

Manchester United picked up a crucial away goal a week ago, but now Jose Mourinho’s men must close out the tie at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Below is the roster news for the two clubs, who will each be looking to book their ticket into the quarterfinals. Good news comes for United though as Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns from his three-match suspension, although Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial have both been ruled out with injuries.

Starting lineups
Rostov: TBA
Manchester United: Romero, Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Rojo, Blind, Pogba, Herrera, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic. Bench: De Gea, Jones, Carrick, Fellaini, Young, Lingard, Rashford.

Meanwhile, big ties in Italy and Germany headline the day’s other matches as Roma looks to rebound against Lyon and an all-Bundesliga affair concludes when USMNT midfielder/defender Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach take on Schalke.

Below is the schedule for the eight second legs on Thursday, while you can click on the link above to keep up to date with all the scores from across the Europa League.

UEFA Europa League, Round of 16 first leg

FC Krasnodar vs. Celta Vigo – 2 p.m. ET
Genk vs. Gent – 2 p.m. ET
Besiktas vs. Olympiakos – 2 p.m. ET
Manchester United vs. FC Rostov – 4:05 p.m. ET
Ajax vs. FC Copenhagen- 4:05 p.m. ET
Anderlecht vs. APOEL Nicosia- 4:05 p.m. ET
Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Schalke- 4:05 p.m. ET
Roma vs. Lyon- 4:05 p.m. ET