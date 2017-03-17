Agent: Yaya Toure open to Manchester United move

Could Yaya Toure be moving from one Manchester club to the other?

His agent thinks it’s very much a possibility.

Dimitri Seluk — Toure’s agent — has told Sky Sports that Manchester City hasn’t given the veteran midfielder any indication over whether he will be offered an extension at the Etihad Stadium following the 2016/17 season.

Toure’s contract runs out at the end of May, and while Seluk says offers have come in from Spain and Italy a move across town to Old Trafford is very much in play if City doesn’t step up to the table.

“At this moment the situation like this; from yesterday we officially started negotiating with different clubs about his future,” Seluk said.

“We waited until March 15 for what Manchester City will say but until now Manchester City don’t say anything. Before March, we didn’t negotiate with anybody because Yaya does a lot with Manchester City, so we waited. But we cannot wait until the last minute, until June and have no negotiations with anybody.

So, would United be a perfect fit?

“Why not?” Seluk replied. “Jose Mourinho is a very good coach. Zlatan Ibrahimovic was together with Yaya in Barcelona.

“I understand this is two clubs who are rivals but for me, for example, this is not a problem from Yaya or from me, this problem will be from Manchester City staff.

While Seluk continued by saying that Toure’s options are very wide open in terms of where he could land, he did rule out a move to China and Major League Soccer.

“Some clubs have contacted me,” Seluk said. “Now we have three options. I don’t speak about Yaya and China or the MLS. He will play in Europe. I have spoken with clubs in different countries; Italy and Spain.