Klopp: Liverpool embracing underdog role at Man City

By Nicholas MendolaMar 17, 2017, 10:52 AM EDT

Jurgen Klopp has had his fair share of tangles with Pep Guardiola, and the Liverpool boss says Man City’s loss to Monaco in the Champions League should not be viewed as a team in poor form.

Klopp says Man City could have won “easily” in the UCL second leg, and that his side will be the underdogs at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Liverpool has been almost impenetrable against the top sides of the Premier League, with six wins and four draws versus the Top Seven so far.

From the BBC:

“We don’t go there as favourites and that’s a role that’s not too bad.

“If you are passive they will play around you. It’s a real tactical challenge.”

Liverpool beat Man City 1-0 at Anfield on New Year’s Eve, a sluggish affair with just three shots on goal. Will Sunday be more entertaining?

VIDEO: Mourinho on which Man Utd players he “would’ve never sold”

By Nicholas MendolaMar 17, 2017, 2:13 PM EDT

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he took over a “sad” club this summer, and part of that is done to the quality of players sold by previous bosses.

Speaking to Gary Lineker, Mourinho says he would have “never” sold at least three players unloaded by United.

Angel Di Maria, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, and Danny Welbeck would all remain Red Devils if Mourinho was in charge.

Mourinho also talks about Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the 10-minute interview, posted above.

Premier League Preview: Stoke City vs. Chelsea

By Nicholas MendolaMar 17, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT
  • Chelsea won 4-2 on NYE at the Bridge
  • Stoke has pts in 3 of 4 at home vs. Blues
  • Chelsea leads all-time 46W-23D-29L

Stoke City hopes home field advantage can help it become only the second team since October to beat Chelsea in Premier League play when it welcomes the Blues to the bet365 Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 11 a.m. EDT on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Blues boast a 18W-2D-1L mark during that stretch, which includes a 4-2 win over Stoke, and have a 10-point lead atop the Premier League table.

Stoke sits ninth, three points above Southampton and four points below eighth place West Brom. The club announced Friday that it’s reached an agreement with Porto to make Bruno Martins Indi‘s loan a permanent move if the player agrees to a new contract.

What they’re saying

Stoke’s Geoff Cameron on Chelsea’s acumen“They are playing some of their best football. They are not playing European games. Players are fresh and they aren’t traveling. Their main focus is on the Premier League and that’s helped them out this year. Tottenham, for me, is a team which is going to challenge them. Hopefully they will make the league a little bit more interesting at the end of the season.”

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte on learning the Premier League: “Honestly in England it’s difficult to understand and try to work against your opponent, because they don’t give [away] a lot of information. It’s very different, because in Italy usually you know everything about your opponent. Here it’s a bit difficult to know for example the system the opponent wants to play, or if there is an injury.”

Prediction

This could be a bump in the road for the Blues, who may find themselves stretched at times by Marko Arnautovic and company. 1-1.

Robbie Earle talks Man City, Liverpool ahead of massive match

By Eric ScatamacchiaMar 17, 2017, 1:24 PM EDT

Prior to Liverpool’s trip to the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City this Sunday, ProSoccerTalk spoke with Robbie Earle about the makeup of each side.

Q: How would you compare Manchester City’s and Liverpool’s goalkeeping situations?

Robbie Earle: It’s probably an area where I think both teams could and should do better and probably need to strengthen. If you look at City, it’s Claudio Bravo or more likely [Willy] Caballero will start, but it seems like City are starting their second-string goalkeeper. There was the high-profile exit of Joe Hart out of the club and then they bring in Claudio Bravo who is having a tough time with things. Then you have to go to the second string, but I think Caballero has provided a little bit of stability back there.

For Liverpool obviously we have the high-profile omission of [Simon] Mignolet and [Loris] Karius got in. Then Karius dropped and Mignolet regained the spot. In an ideal world I’d say for both clubs to be as successful as they want to be, they might need to upgrade in both those departments. It’s almost a draw in the goalkeeping departments.

Q: What are your thoughts on the backlines of the two clubs?

RE: The two clubs in some ways are very similar and I think the high-profile managers are both better attacking than defending in the way they play. You know on any given good day they can tear anyone apart in the Premier League, but it’s that consistency in defending. Again you look at City, there have been so many changes with a back four, back three, different partnerships. I feel a bit sorry for John Stones. He made a big-money move to Man City, there’s a lot expected and he’s had so many partners: [Pablo] Zabaleta, [Bacary] Sagna, [Aleksandar] Kolarov, [Nicolas] Otamendi, Fernandinho’s played there. You know the one guy they probably wanted to get him next to in terms of learning and where they saw their first choice center backs would have been Vincent Kompany. He’s spent very little time on the pitch so I feel a little bit sorry for John Stones. He’s had to grow up really quickly and become at times the focal point of a defense where he’s still at the stage of his career when he is learning the game and understanding about his decision-making. City, I think over the next 18 months, will see a few big changes in their defensive setup and personnel.

Liverpool are similar. No disrespect to James Milner but they’ve gotten away with playing a midfield player at left back. [Joel] Matip is the John Stones of Liverpool in that he hasn’t had a regular partner. It’s been a very changeable thing that back four and it’s an area of the pitch I think that’s very important. I’m still not sure Liverpool have got it quite right in terms of the personnel. I still feel that they’re going to need to go spend and buy a top draw center back and left back. We’re at the stage where Lucas Leiva, a player that probably couldn’t get into Liverpool’s midfield, is playing in the back four. That tells you where they are really.

Q: How do you think the midfields of Man City and Liverpool match up?

I’d say Liverpool are probably a little more athletic, certainly if [Jordan] Henderson is playing. It looks like [Emre] Can might play against Man City, but when you think of [Georginio] Wijnaldum and [Adam] Lallana both have started to show that they can score goals and have more productivity. Lallana has dropped off a bit, he was on a really hot run a few weeks ago, but they come with an energy and a vibrancy that if you don’t match it, if you’re not prepared to go toe-to-toe, they run all over teams from that area of the pitch. I think you have to at least match that.

City will try to do that more with technique and ability. It’ll probably be Fernandinho holding. At the moment it looks like they’ve played Yaya [Toure] next to him or [Kevin] De Bruyne and David Silva slightly advanced of the holding midfielder playing. De Bruyne and Silva both are great technicians, will keep the ball and that’s where they can keep it away from Liverpool. Liverpool’s midfield are all better with the ball than they are without it, but you can probably say the same thing about Man City, so possession and who has control of the game in that central area is probably going to be the key to the game.

Q: Which group of forwards do you trust more?

RE: You’d probably say as we are talking now, City are more in form with [Sergio] Aguero who’s a proven master marksman in the Premier League. His goal record stands for itself. And then in the wide areas [Leroy] Sane is getting better and better. We did a little piece on him a couple of weeks ago in terms of his positioning, his ability to create goals, to score goals from the left hand side. Then you have Raheem Sterling on the other side. Those three probably right now are in slightly better form than [Roberto] Firmino, [Philippe] Coutinho and [Sadio] Mane who are very different in the way they play.

It’s more about movement, it’s about clever, front-foot play between those three, but what I would say with those three is generally on the big days, their record against the top six is five wins and four draws. Those front three have come good on those days when they’ve needed them to. The front three are excellent in creating chances for each other and lots of interchanging. Mane will come from the wide positions, Firmino drops deep and Coutinho finds those seams inside. Their movement and intelligence is what will threaten the defense and it could be a game where, although both teams’ defenses are the weaker part of their game, who defends better on the day will win.

Q: Do you have a preference between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola?

RE: They are very different. Klopp is much more open, in your face, heart on his sleeve, emotional on the sideline. He’s the driving force at Liverpool. I think he’s the most important member of the Liverpool squad. If Liverpool are going to finish in the top four, Jurgen Klopp is going to have to be outstanding in his coaching.

Pep Guardiola has to get a better understanding of the Premier League and what it requires week in and week out and I think it’s coming. It’s not just the big games which you know they are probably up for, but days when they play Burnley and Bournemouth and those places that sometimes they can have a banana skin. He’s a lot more considerate in the way he behaves and acts on the training field. In terms of who’d you have, it’s a difficult one. Pep’s a little bit more on the intellect and intelligence but I like Klopp. If I was a player, I’d have to say Klopp.

Q: Who wins this weekend’s match?

RE: It’s a tough one. For no other reason than form and their record against the top six teams, I just don’t think Liverpool will get beat. I think at worst Liverpool come with a draw. They’re good against the best teams and they’ll have a week of preparation whereas City have played in the Champions League. I just think Liverpool will at least get a draw, if not a win. So, I’ll slightly favor Liverpool, but with no real certainty. City could end up winning three-nil and I wouldn’t be surprised.

Premier League Preview: West Brom vs. Arsenal

By Nicholas MendolaMar 17, 2017, 12:26 PM EDT
  • Gunners won 5 of 6 vs. WBA
  • Arsenal losers of 3 of 4 in PL
  • Arsenal leads all-time 70W-31D-37L

Two clubs looking to get their Premier League mojo back on track meet Saturday at the Hawthorns (Watch live at 8:30 a.m. EDT on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

West Brom was sniffing the rarefied air of a potential European spot before losing back-to-back contests against Crystal Palace and Everton, while Arsene Wenger‘s Gunners have found winning a problem in the Premier League, too.

The Baggies won’t have influential Scottish duo Matty Phillips and James Morrison for the early morning battle. For Arsenal, Kieran Gibbs and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be match day decisions, with Mohamed Elneny available for selection.

What they’re saying

West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster on the two losses““It’s been a good season but we can’t let it go waste and go on holiday early doors. We’ve got 10 games left now, we can’t let it go and turn into a damp squib. We’ve just got to keep it going.”

Arsene Wenger on West Brom’s success: “They have a big experience, they are well organized, physically very strong and very efficient on set-pieces. I think they’re the team who have scored more goals than anybody else on set-pieces.”

Prediction

The injuries may be too much for the Baggies, as Arsenal is too big of a club to continue to risk their European standing. Gunners, 2-0.