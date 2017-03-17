Koeman: Everton would sell Barkley if no new contract

“I think every situation is different. Ross is a boy from Everton, and what we need to show to him is the best reasons to stay. Of course his situation is different because Ross is running out, next season is his last year of his contract.
“Football is a business, you make decisions. He needs to sign a new contract or you sell the player.”
Barkley looked to have taken the next step with a 12-goal year in 2015-16, but has had fits and starts under Koeman. He has five goals and seven assists this season, and has been more productive since moved to more of a right midfield position.
Any number of teams would vie for his services, especially considering his English international status. Tottenham has already been named as a suitor, and Man City may be in a spot for roster turnover. West Ham would also likely love the splash of adding a young Three Lions member.
Week 29 of the 2016-17 Premier League season is here with 10 games on the schedule. Remember: the games kick off an hour later than usual this weekend due to Daylight Savings. Enjoy that extra hour in bed…
Kicking things off on Saturday Arsenal head to West Brom (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with the Gunners aiming to keep their top four hopes on track.
Premier League leaders Chelsea then head to Stoke City (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Antonio Conte‘s men aiming to momentarily extend their lead atop the table to 13 points. Plenty of big teams have struggled at Stoke in the past…
Saturday end with a big game at the bottom as relegation battlers Bournemouth host Swansea City (Watch live, 1:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with both teams closer to the drop zone than they’d like.
Sunday is another busy day as managerless Middlesbrough host Manchester United (Watch live, 8 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at the Riverside Stadium with Jose Mourinho hoping to stay in the top four hunt.
Sunday continues with another top four team, Tottenham Hotspur, hosting Southampton (Watch live, 10:15 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at White Hart Lane.
Then, it’s the big one: Manchester City host Liverpool at the Etihad (Watch live, 12 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) in a massive top four clash to finish off the week. Expect plenty of goals.
FULL TV SCHEDULE
Saturday 8:30 a.m. ET: West Bromwich Albion vs. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM] 11 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM] 11 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Hull City – CNBC [STREAM] 11 a.m. ET: Sunderland vs. Burnley – Premier League [STREAM] 11 a.m. ET: West Ham vs. Leicester City – Premier League [STREAM] 11 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Watford – Premier League [STREAM] 1:30 p.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Swansea City – NBCSN [STREAM]
Sunday 8 a.m. ET: Middlesbrough vs. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM]
10:15 a.m. ET: Tottenham vs. Southampton – NBCSN [STREAM] 12 p.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Liverpool – NBC [STREAM]
Anderlecht and Man Utd have matched up six times in European Cup history, with the Red Devils winning four of six matches and all three ties. United won 7-2 on aggregate the last time the sides met, the 2000-01 group stage.
Elsewhere:
— Ex-United winger Memphis Depay and Lyon have a tricky draw with Turkish powers Besiktas.
— Dutch side Ajax will tangle with Bundesliga side Schalke.
— Genk outlasted Gent, and now draws La Liga’s Celta Vigo.
Juventus has allowed just two goals in eight UCL matches this year, an even better mark than its sparkling 19 goals conceded in 28 Serie A matches.
Barcelona is surely going to test that number, likely to find a way to at least double Juve’s European concession.
Yet the Old Lady will have a chance to flex its offensive prowess through Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala, and Miralem Pjanic. With Sami Khedira posted atop a sterling back line, Juve has the recipe to hold off Barca.
The Blaugranas, however, have Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar and an incisive pair of midfield metronomes in Andres Iniesta and Ivan Rakitic.
Prediction: Barca, 3-2.
Monaco vs. Borussia Dortmund
What’s the over/under for goals on this one? 8? 10? More?
Monaco brings its high-flying attack and BVB replies with… its high-flying attack. For every argument one side would like to make, there’s an answer on the other side.
The prowess of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, one of the top strikers in the world? Meet a trio of very different attackers in resurgent Radamel Falcao, young Kylian Mbappe, and under-the-radar vice captain Valere Germain.
The difference as we see it will be how Monaco’s marauding wing backs/fullbacks Benjamin Mendy and Djibil Sidibe operate given the threats provided to their defensive positions by Christian Pulisic, Ousmane Dembele, and Marco Reus.
Prediction: Monaco, 7-5.
Leicester City vs. Atletico Madrid
Both sides probably fit quite neatly into their respective leagues’ “Never rule out” category, for different reasons.
With Leicester, it’s a club which has achieved the unthinkable: Defeating all comers in what was probably the most surprising championship of all-time.
In terms of Atletico, there’s a defensive wizard in Diego Simeone who has twice been to the precipice of Champions League glory despite finishing better than third in La Liga exactly once this century.
We imagine Leicester will find a way through the Atleti back line at least once, but Antoine Griezmann and company represent a step up in class from Sevilla (Yes we realize Sevilla has a five-point table edge on Atleti).
Prediction: Atletico, 4-1.
Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich
Carlo Ancelotti has Bayern Munich on the verge of its fourth-straight semifinal, with a club that controversially dismissed him standing in the way.
That club also is the most successful side in European Cup history, even if the first six of their 11 titles came when the tournament was limited to one club per league.
Tactically, it’s very difficult to imagine where the advantage lies for these super powers. There are even unique emotional “advantages” on both sides, with Real’s Gareth Bale aiming to play a final in his home country of Wales and Bayern looking to buoy both Ancelotti and the final season for hero Philipp Lahm.
Your guess is as good as ours, but we’re going with Ancelotti’s bunch… on a hunch.
Prediction: Bayern, 4-2.
Bonus: Onwards
Semifinals Bayern Munich defeats Atletico Madrid Barcelona tops Monaco