MLS at Week 3: Timbers-Dynamo highlights weekend slate

Week 3 is upon us and the cold is still present in the Northeast, potentially making Saturday’s New York City FC clash against the Montreal Impact an intriguing one to watch.

Meanwhile, the defending champions open up their home account at CenturyLink Field against the New York Red Bulls.

New York City FC vs. Montreal Impact — 2 p.m. EDT on Saturday

Patrick Vieira’s side found their offensive groove a week ago, and now its Montreal’s turn to try to tame David Villa and co. For the Impact, the Canadian team is coming off a disappointing draw against the Sounders after giving away a two-goal lead late in the match last weekend.

Atlanta United vs. Chicago Fire — 4 p.m. EDT on Saturday

Both sides are coming off of solid wins a week ago, but how good can Atlanta actually be? The newcomers put up a six spot on fellow expansion side Minnesota United, while the Fire put together a solid first-half effort at home against Real Salt Lake.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Toronto FC — 4 p.m. EDT on Saturday

Both Canadian sides have had their share of struggles in the first two weeks, but TFC remains unbeaten. The Whitecaps fell in their Champions League first leg semifinal against Tigres, and now Carl Robinson’s side faces a TFC team that will likely be without Sebastian Giovinco.

D.C. United vs. Columbus Crew — 7 p.m. EDT on Saturday

Both teams from East haven’t played their best in the opening two weeks, particularly D.C., who allowed four against NYCFC at Yankee Stadium. Meanwhile, Ben Olsen’s group hasn’t scored a goal yet either without playmaker Luciano Acosta in the attack.

Orlando City vs. Philadelphia Union — 7:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday

The Lions got some extra time off last week with the rough New England weather, while the Union scored late to pull out a point against TFC.

FC Dallas vs. New England Revolution — 8 p.m. EDT on Saturday

The Revs get back on the road against one of the league’s best while Dallas will riding in hot after picking up a 2-1 win over Pachuca in the CCL. Oscar Pareja’s side has looked among the league’s best to start the season, so the Revs will have their hands full.

Sporting KC vs. San Jose Earthquakes — 8:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday

The Earthquakes have started off hot, and Dominic Kinnear’s men will look to become the first team to score this season against Sporting KC. Meanwhile, the 2013 MLS Cup champions have had difficulty breaking down backlines through the first two weeks.

Colorado Rapids vs. Minnesota United — 9 p.m. EDT on Saturday

Minnesota has had a rough go of it since their entry into MLS, allowing a league-high 11 goals in two games.

Real Salt Lake vs. LA Galaxy — 9:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday

Both teams have battled injuries early on, especially the Galaxy who continue to play without Ashley Cole and Gyasi Zardes, and each club is searching for their first victory of 2017. The Galaxy have struggled out of the gate with Robbie Keane no longer bolstering the attack.

Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo — 10:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday

In arguably the most intriguing matchup of the weekend, the two unbeatens meet at Providence Park. The Dynamo have surprised many to start the season with their potent attack, led by Erick Torres and Romell Quioto, while the Timbers may have the best front group in all of MLS after scoring six goals in the first two weeks.

Seattle Sounders vs. New York Red Bulls — 10:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday

The Red Bulls haven’t played their best, but Jesse Marsch’s side is unbeaten to start and improving week to week. The Sounders, however, have shown a bit of struggles out of the gate although Clint Dempsey‘s return has given the champions a moral boost.