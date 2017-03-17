MLS Power Rankings — Week 2: Big shakeups below top three

Week 2 saw lots of of goals, poor weather up north and a lot of other excitement around Major League Soccer.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]
Meanwhile, one expansion team continues to struggle finding its feet, while another recorded a six-spot.
[ MORE: Dom Dwyer gains U.S. citizenship, eligible for USMNT ]
Without further ado, let’s take a look at PST’s first installment of the 2017 MLS Power Rankings.
|TEAM
|RANKING (Last Wk)
|
|22 (22)
21 (21)
20 (19)
|Minnesota United: The Loons have allowed a league-leading 11 goals in two matches. In comparison, the next most a club has conceded is four…
New England Revolution: Match vs. Orlando City cancelled due to inclement weather.
Columbus Crew: There’s been some early carryover from last season’s struggles, particularly on the defensive end where the Crew have had some issues. This is still a team loaded with talent though.
|19 (11)
|DC United: No Luciano Acosta to start has made the attack look stagnant and the backline did this team no favors either in New York City.
|18 (14)
|Real Salt Lake: Injuries have plagued RSL so far in 2017. Justen Glad and Joao Plata are among the questionable for this weekend’s clash against the Galaxy.
|17 (17)
|Montreal Impact: Good start against the Sounders, but the Impact have to close out games better.
|16 (15)
|Philadelphia Union: Jim Curtin’s side fought hard to pick up a draw against Toronto. The Union will get Orlando in Week 3, who had a lay off a week ago.
|15 (10)
|LA Galaxy: Lots of injuries have halted an early-season momentum for the Galaxy.
|14 (7)
|Vancouver Whitecaps: Their CCL hopes took a dash against Tigres so let’s see how the Whitecaps respond versus Toronto.
|13 (13)
|Sporting Kansas City: They haven’t been good but they also haven’t been bad. At least Peter Vermes can say SKC is one of two teams that haven’t allowed a goal yet.
|12 (18)
|Chicago Fire: Nemanja Nikolic opened up his MLS account, and it seems like there’s a lot more where that came from.
|11 (20)
|Atlanta United: The weather was certainly frightful up in Minnesota but Atlanta’s play was so delightful. Miguel Almiron and Josef Martinez are living up to the early hype down in Hot-lanta.
|10 (8)
|Orlando City: Match against the New England Revolution in Week 2 postponed.
|9 (6)
|Seattle Sounders: The champs haven’t gotten out to the start that they would have liked and now the Red Bulls come to town for the Sounders’ home opener.
|8 (4)
|Toronto FC: Some early injuries have made things difficult for Greg Vanney’s side, including to Sebastian Giovinco, but the runners’ up from a season are still unbeaten to start.
|7 (17)
|San Jose Earthquakes: Anibal Godoy and the Earthquakes attack are out to a hot start in San Jose.
|6 (12)
|Houston Dynamo: The Western Conference bottom dwellers from a season ago have looked anything but that in 2017. Scary movement up front and solid backline have the Dynamo as a legitimate contender to make some noise in the West.
|5 (5)
|Colorado Rapids: The Rapids should give Tim Howard a raise for his performance against the Red Bulls. No, seriously. Go watch the highlights again.
|4 (9)
|New York City FC: We saw a glimpse of how good this NYCFC attack can be in Week 2. Now, a difficult home test against the Impact looms for the Bronx side.
|3 (3)
|New York Red Bulls: It hasn’t been the prettiest but the Red Bulls are one of four teams to win their first two matches.
|2 (1)
|FC Dallas: Unbeaten in two and a possible Champions League final in the works, everything has started out according to plan for Oscar Pareja and co.
|1 (2)
|Portland Timbers: Even though the Timbers only had one goal to show in Week 2, this attack continues to look extremely potent and is probably the best in MLS.