Premier League player Power Rankings – Top 20

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 17, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT

The cream is rising to the top…

As the business end of the season arrives in the Premier League, the in-form players are strutting their stuff and making the difference. Many remain steady in our rankings too.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.

  1. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Up 2
  2. N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Even
  3. Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – Up 2
  4. Leroy Sane (Man City) – Up 8
  5. Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – Up 13
  6. Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Even
  7. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) – Even
  8. Diego Costa (Chelsea) – Even
  9. Adam Lallana (Liverpool) – Down 5
  10. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Even
  11. David Luiz (Chelsea) – Even
  12. David Silva (Man City) – Up 3
  13. David De Gea (Manchester United) – New entry
  14. Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton) – Down 5
  15. Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) – New entry
  16. Josh King (Bournemouth) – New entry
  17. Ross Barkley (Everton) – New entry
  18. Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea) – New entry
  19. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 3
  20. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) – Down 1

Fabian Johnson ruled out for USMNT’s upcoming WC qualifiers

By Matt ReedMar 17, 2017, 5:28 PM EDT

Ahead of next week’s critical CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers, Bruce Arena has been dealt a big blow.

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder/defender Fabian Johnson has been ruled out of the U.S. Men’s National Team’s WCQs against Honduras and Panama after sustaining a thigh strain in Thursday’s UEFA Europa League defeat against Schalke.

Arena has named Sporting KC’s Graham Zusi as his replacement for Johnson to fill out the 24-man roster.

There is no timetable for Johnson’s return but it certainly leaves Arena in a difficult position in regards to his starting left back on March 24.

Although Johnson has been known to shift throughout the USMNT lineup during his time on international duty, the 26-year-old has largely locked down the left back position over recent matches.

Meanwhile, the USMNT will have similar difficulty finding a suitable starter at right back with Newcastle’s DeAndre Yedlin missing out on the upcoming fixtures due to a similar thigh problem.

Veteran outside back DaMarcus Beasley, Michael Orozco, Tim Ream and Jorge Villafana are currently Arena’s top options to fill the two outside back positions.

Man United fined by FA for misconduct vs. Chelsea

By Matt ReedMar 17, 2017, 4:40 PM EDT

Manchester United has been fined over $24,000 for misconduct during the club’s 1-0 defeat against Chelsea in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

The Blues picked up the game’s lone goal when N'Golo Kante scored in the second half from beyond the penalty area.

Red Devils players were infuriated with referee Michael Oliver in the 35th minute when the head official sent off Ander Herrera for his second yellow card in the opening stanza.

The following statement was released by the FA on Friday:

“Manchester United have been fined £20,000 ($24,784) after the club admitted an FA misconduct charge and accepted the standard penalty,” the statement said.

“It relates to a breach of FA Rule E20 (a) for failing to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in or around the 35th minute of their FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea on Monday 13 March 2017.”

MLS at Week 3: Timbers-Dynamo highlights weekend slate

By Matt ReedMar 17, 2017, 4:05 PM EDT

Week 3 is upon us and the cold is still present in the Northeast, potentially making Saturday’s New York City FC clash against the Montreal Impact an intriguing one to watch.

Meanwhile, the defending champions open up their home account at CenturyLink Field against the New York Red Bulls.

New York City FC vs. Montreal Impact — 2 p.m. EDT on Saturday

Patrick Vieira’s side found their offensive groove a week ago, and now its Montreal’s turn to try to tame David Villa and co. For the Impact, the Canadian team is coming off a disappointing draw against the Sounders after giving away a two-goal lead late in the match last weekend.

Atlanta United vs. Chicago Fire — 4 p.m. EDT on Saturday

Both sides are coming off of solid wins a week ago, but how good can Atlanta actually be? The newcomers put up a six spot on fellow expansion side Minnesota United, while the Fire put together a solid first-half effort at home against Real Salt Lake.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Toronto FC — 4 p.m. EDT on Saturday

Both Canadian sides have had their share of struggles in the first two weeks, but TFC remains unbeaten. The Whitecaps fell in their Champions League first leg semifinal against Tigres, and now Carl Robinson’s side faces a TFC team that will likely be without Sebastian Giovinco.

D.C. United vs. Columbus Crew — 7 p.m. EDT on Saturday

Both teams from East haven’t played their best in the opening two weeks, particularly D.C., who allowed four against NYCFC at Yankee Stadium. Meanwhile, Ben Olsen’s group hasn’t scored a goal yet either without playmaker Luciano Acosta in the attack.

Orlando City vs. Philadelphia Union — 7:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday

The Lions got some extra time off last week with the rough New England weather, while the Union scored late to pull out a point against TFC.

FC Dallas vs. New England Revolution — 8 p.m. EDT on Saturday

The Revs get back on the road against one of the league’s best while Dallas will riding in hot after picking up a 2-1 win over Pachuca in the CCL. Oscar Pareja’s side has looked among the league’s best to start the season, so the Revs will have their hands full.

Sporting KC vs. San Jose Earthquakes — 8:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday

The Earthquakes have started off hot, and Dominic Kinnear’s men will look to become the first team to score this season against Sporting KC. Meanwhile, the 2013 MLS Cup champions have had difficulty breaking down backlines through the first two weeks.

Colorado Rapids vs. Minnesota United — 9 p.m. EDT on Saturday

Minnesota has had a rough go of it since their entry into MLS, allowing a league-high 11 goals in two games.

Real Salt Lake vs. LA Galaxy — 9:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday

Both teams have battled injuries early on, especially the Galaxy who continue to play without Ashley Cole and Gyasi Zardes, and each club is searching for their first victory of 2017. The Galaxy have struggled out of the gate with Robbie Keane no longer bolstering the attack.

Portland Timbers vs. Houston Dynamo — 10:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday

In arguably the most intriguing matchup of the weekend, the two unbeatens meet at Providence Park. The Dynamo have surprised many to start the season with their potent attack, led by Erick Torres and Romell Quioto, while the Timbers may have the best front group in all of MLS after scoring six goals in the first two weeks.

Seattle Sounders vs. New York Red Bulls — 10:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday

The Red Bulls haven’t played their best, but Jesse Marsch’s side is unbeaten to start and improving week to week. The Sounders, however, have shown a bit of struggles out of the gate although Clint Dempsey‘s return has given the champions a moral boost.

MLS Power Rankings — Week 2: Big shakeups below top three

By Matt ReedMar 17, 2017, 3:02 PM EDT

Week 2 saw lots of of goals, poor weather up north and a lot of other excitement around Major League Soccer.

Meanwhile, one expansion team continues to struggle finding its feet, while another recorded a six-spot.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at PST’s first installment of the 2017 MLS Power Rankings.

TEAM RANKING (Last Wk)

22 (22)

 

21 (21)

 

20 (19)

 Minnesota United: The Loons have allowed a league-leading 11 goals in two matches. In comparison, the next most a club has conceded is four…

New England Revolution: Match vs. Orlando City cancelled due to inclement weather.

Columbus Crew: There’s been some early carryover from last season’s struggles, particularly on the defensive end where the Crew have had some issues. This is still a team loaded with talent though.
19 (11) DC United: No Luciano Acosta to start has made the attack look stagnant and the backline did this team no favors either in New York City.
18 (14) Real Salt Lake: Injuries have plagued RSL so far in 2017. Justen Glad and Joao Plata are among the questionable for this weekend’s clash against the Galaxy.
17 (17) Montreal Impact: Good start against the Sounders, but the Impact have to close out games better.
16 (15) Philadelphia Union: Jim Curtin’s side fought hard to pick up a draw against Toronto. The Union will get Orlando in Week 3, who had a lay off a week ago.
15 (10) LA Galaxy: Lots of injuries have halted an early-season momentum for the Galaxy. 
14 (7) Vancouver Whitecaps: Their CCL hopes took a dash against Tigres so let’s see how the Whitecaps respond versus Toronto.
13 (13) Sporting Kansas City: They haven’t been good but they also haven’t been bad. At least Peter Vermes can say SKC is one of two teams that haven’t allowed a goal yet.
12 (18) Chicago Fire: Nemanja Nikolic opened up his MLS account, and it seems like there’s a lot more where that came from.
11 (20) Atlanta United: The weather was certainly frightful up in Minnesota but Atlanta’s play was so delightful. Miguel Almiron and Josef Martinez are living up to the early hype down in Hot-lanta.
10 (8) Orlando City: Match against the New England Revolution in Week 2 postponed.
9 (6) Seattle Sounders: The champs haven’t gotten out to the start that they would have liked and now the Red Bulls come to town for the Sounders’ home opener.
8 (4)
 Toronto FC: Some early injuries have made things difficult for Greg Vanney’s side, including to Sebastian Giovinco, but the runners’ up from a season are still unbeaten to start.
7 (17) San Jose Earthquakes: Anibal Godoy and the Earthquakes attack are out to a hot start in San Jose.
6 (12) Houston Dynamo: The Western Conference bottom dwellers from a season ago have looked anything but that in 2017. Scary movement up front and solid backline have the Dynamo as a legitimate contender to make some noise in the West.
5 (5) Colorado Rapids: The Rapids should give Tim Howard a raise for his performance against the Red Bulls. No, seriously. Go watch the highlights again.
4 (9) New York City FC: We saw a glimpse of how good this NYCFC attack can be in Week 2. Now, a difficult home test against the Impact looms for the Bronx side.
3 (3) New York Red Bulls: It hasn’t been the prettiest but the Red Bulls are one of four teams to win their first two matches.
2 (1) FC Dallas: Unbeaten in two and a possible Champions League final in the works, everything has started out according to plan for Oscar Pareja and co.
1 (2) Portland Timbers: Even though the Timbers only had one goal to show in Week 2, this attack continues to look extremely potent and is probably the best in MLS.