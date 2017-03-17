More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Previews of every Premier League game – Week 29

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 17, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT

10 Premier League games are coming your way. It’s good to have a full slate of games before the two week break for internationals.

With a massive clash between Manchester City and Liverpool on Sunday, plus trick trips away from home for Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, it could be a big week at the top of the table.

Below is a look at all 10 games with team news, top things to watch and a score prediction for each encounter.

West Ham vs. Leicester City

Stoke City vs. Chelsea

Bournemouth vs. Swansea City

Manchester City vs. Liverpool

Crystal Palace vs. Watford

Middlesbrough vs. Manchester United

Everton vs. Hull City

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton

West Brom vs. Arsenal

Sunderland vs. Burnley

Conte hails Fabregas for embracing Chelsea role

Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMar 17, 2017, 9:05 PM EDT

Cesc Fabregas hasn’t seen the field as much as he would like as of late, but Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says that the veteran midfielder has never played better.

The 29-year-old Spaniard has seen his role fluctuate throughout the season, especially as of late, as the Blues move closer and closer to a Premier League title.

However, Conte has praised Fabregas for his willingness to accept his role and perform up to his potential when called upon by the Italian boss.

“This season he faced a new situation. Cesc, in the past, has always played every single game,” Conte said ahead of Saturday’s clash against Stoke City. “It’s not easy to change. But, for sure, Cesc showed me that he is not only a great player but a great person.

“I think, this season, he has improved a lot in all aspects and, for me, he is a really, really important player. Cesc gives you great quality, great fantasy and assists. Yeah, but it’s important for me, above all at this point of the season, to manage very well the situation.

Conte elaborated on Fabregas’ role and having two important players in the midfield, with Fabregas and Nemanja Matic, gives the first-year PL manager the freedom to manuever around when he sees fit.

“Understand when it’s right, for example, to play with Cesc or with Matic. We are talking about two great players, for sure with different characteristics. Nema is more physical, more technical, less fantasy than Cesc. Cesc has more fantasy but is less physical than Nemanja.”

This season, Fabregas has five goals in 24 matches across all competitions for Chelsea, while adding eight assists.

Five things to watch in MLS: Week 3

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Image
By Matt ReedMar 17, 2017, 7:44 PM EDT

While the league’s newest clubs have drawn a lot of the attention thus far in 2017, last year’s final two teams left standing have yet to win in their opening two matches.

PST takes a look at some of the most intriguing storylines as Major League Soccer heads into the second week of the season.

Champions welcome Red Bulls in home opener

The Seattle Sounders needed two late goals last weekend to earn a draw against the Montreal Impact, and their first home match of the year presents another challenge.

Although the New York Red Bulls haven’t looked their best in the opening two weeks, Jesse Marsch’s side has come away with six points, and are one of only four teams in the league to win their first two matches.

Brian Schmetzer’s side continues to play without Brad Evans at the back, who is battling a calf injury, and Aaron Kovar but otherwise the Sounders are relatively healthy. The good news for the Sounders is that Clint Dempsey has started the season well, and more importantly he’s overcome issues regarding his heart that kept him sidelined throughout the conclusion of 2016.

There’s little doubt that Seattle will get it together and be in contention at the top of the West again this season, but the Red Bulls certainly present a difficult matchup.

Fire look to remain hot against Atlanta

Atlanta had reason to be disappointed after its opening week defeat against the Red Bulls, but Tata Martino’s team showed just how good they can be in Minnesota.

Miguel Almiron and Josef Martinez (3 goals this season) each netted two goals against the Loons in Atlanta’s six-goal outburst up north, but now the newcomers take on a revamped Fire side that has started the season unbeaten.

The Fire midfield has shown the most notable improvement so far since the acquisition of Dax McCarty in the center of the park, while Nemanja Nikolic has provided a strong scoring presence up top after his successful career in Europe.

How bad will it get for Minnesota?

Two games. 11 goals allowed. Definitely not the ideal start for Adrian Heath and co.

The transition for expansion sides has never been easy and certainly well-documented, but did anyone think Minnesota United would be this bad through two weeks?

Meeting a hungry Portland Timbers side (one that looks good enough to win the league) in Week 1 surely wasn’t a favorable matchup to kick off the season, but falling 6-1 to Atlanta in the Loons’ home opener last weekend only piled on the negative sentiment towards Minnesota.

Kevin Molino has already proven to be a strong signing for the Loons, notching the team’s lone goal a week ago, but the rest of the squad has yet to catch up, particularly defensively. Minnesota’s 11 goals conceded is the most an expansion side has ever allowed in the opening two weeks of a season.

Earthquakes, Dynamo face difficult road tests

The two non-playoff sides from last season have started off better than anyone could have expected, and it’s good news for the two clubs that play in the congested Western Conference.

Historically both teams have shared plenty of success in MLS, but the last few years have been anything but that. The Earthquakes have not qualified for the postseason since 2012, while the Dynamo have only done their San Jose counterparts one better by last reaching the playoffs in 2013.

Both clubs have put out predominantly young rosters this season, while mixing in experienced talents like Chris Wondolowski and A.J. DeLaGarza to round out each team. The Earthquakes and Dynamo each played nine starters last week under the age of 30, and both squads are having tremendous early success because of this.

The Dynamo have benefitted from strong performances from players like Erick Torres and Romell Quioto, while Americans Nick Lima, Tommy Thompson and Fatai Alashe have put a stronghold on the right side of the field for the Quakes.

D.C., Crew look sluggish to start season

D.C. United was a playoff team in 2016, while the Columbus Crew are just one season removed from appearing in the MLS Cup final.

It’s way too early to make projections, but both sides have underwhelmed so far through two weeks, especially in the back. New York City FC exposed the D.C. back four last Sunday with a four-goal performance, while the Crew allowed a trio of goals to get past Zack Steffen down in Houston.

Meanwhile, the two sides have a combined two goals to show for their efforts, with both coming from the Crew. D.C. could receive a massive lift if Luciano Acosta is deemed fit to play against the Crew. The diminutive Argentine attacker was a prominent figure in the D.C. attack last season, and he’ll be valuable once again in 2017 if Ben Olsen’s side is to find success.

For the Crew, Ola Kamara and Ethan Finlay have found the back of the net this season but Greg Berhalter’s team will need more production out of attacking players like Federico Higuain and Justin Meram.

Agent: Yaya Toure open to Manchester United move

Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMar 17, 2017, 6:32 PM EDT

Could Yaya Toure be moving from one Manchester club to the other?

His agent thinks it’s very much a possibility.

Dimitri Seluk — Toure’s agent — has told Sky Sports that Manchester City hasn’t given the veteran midfielder any indication over whether he will be offered an extension at the Etihad Stadium following the 2016/17 season.

Toure’s contract runs out at the end of May, and while Seluk says offers have come in from Spain and Italy a move across town to Old Trafford is very much in play if City doesn’t step up to the table.

“At this moment the situation like this; from yesterday we officially started negotiating with different clubs about his future,” Seluk said.

“We waited until March 15 for what Manchester City will say but until now Manchester City don’t say anything. Before March, we didn’t negotiate with anybody because Yaya does a lot with Manchester City, so we waited. But we cannot wait until the last minute, until June and have no negotiations with anybody.

So, would United be a perfect fit?

“Why not?” Seluk replied. “Jose Mourinho is a very good coach. Zlatan Ibrahimovic was together with Yaya in Barcelona.

“I understand this is two clubs who are rivals but for me, for example, this is not a problem from Yaya or from me, this problem will be from Manchester City staff.

While Seluk continued by saying that Toure’s options are very wide open in terms of where he could land, he did rule out a move to China and Major League Soccer.

“Some clubs have contacted me,” Seluk said. “Now we have three options. I don’t speak about Yaya and China or the MLS. He will play in Europe. I have spoken with clubs in different countries; Italy and Spain.

Fabian Johnson ruled out for USMNT’s upcoming WC qualifiers

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMar 17, 2017, 5:28 PM EDT

Ahead of next week’s critical CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers, Bruce Arena has been dealt a big blow.

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder/defender Fabian Johnson has been ruled out of the U.S. Men’s National Team’s WCQs against Honduras and Panama after sustaining a thigh strain in Thursday’s UEFA Europa League defeat against Schalke.

Arena has named Sporting KC’s Graham Zusi as his replacement for Johnson to fill out the 24-man roster.

There is no timetable for Johnson’s return but it certainly leaves Arena in a difficult position in regards to his starting left back on March 24.

Although Johnson has been known to shift throughout the USMNT lineup during his time on international duty, the 26-year-old has largely locked down the left back position over recent matches.

Meanwhile, the USMNT will have similar difficulty finding a suitable starter at right back with Newcastle’s DeAndre Yedlin missing out on the upcoming fixtures due to a similar thigh problem.

Veteran outside back DaMarcus Beasley, Michael Orozco, Tim Ream and Jorge Villafana are currently Arena’s top options to fill the two outside back positions.