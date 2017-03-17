STREAM, WATCH: Premier League schedule

Week 29 of the 2016-17 Premier League season is here with 10 games on the schedule. Remember: the games kick off an hour later than usual this weekend due to Daylight Savings. Enjoy that extra hour in bed…

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Kicking things off on Saturday Arsenal head to West Brom (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with the Gunners aiming to keep their top four hopes on track.

Premier League leaders Chelsea then head to Stoke City (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Antonio Conte‘s men aiming to momentarily extend their lead atop the table to 13 points. Plenty of big teams have struggled at Stoke in the past…

Saturday end with a big game at the bottom as relegation battlers Bournemouth host Swansea City (Watch live, 1:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with both teams closer to the drop zone than they’d like.

Sunday is another busy day as managerless Middlesbrough host Manchester United (Watch live, 8 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at the Riverside Stadium with Jose Mourinho hoping to stay in the top four hunt.

Sunday continues with another top four team, Tottenham Hotspur, hosting Southampton (Watch live, 10:15 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at White Hart Lane.

Then, it’s the big one: Manchester City host Liverpool at the Etihad (Watch live, 12 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) in a massive top four clash to finish off the week. Expect plenty of goals.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush” ]

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here. They are available soon after the final whistle, but rights limit us to a certain number each week. Looking for game highlights? Try this. Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday

8:30 a.m. ET: West Bromwich Albion vs. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]

11 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]

11 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Hull City – CNBC [STREAM]

11 a.m. ET: Sunderland vs. Burnley – Premier League [STREAM]

11 a.m. ET: West Ham vs. Leicester City – Premier League [STREAM]

11 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Watford – Premier League [STREAM]

1:30 p.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Swansea City – NBCSN [STREAM]



Sunday

8 a.m. ET: Middlesbrough vs. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM]

10:15 a.m. ET: Tottenham vs. Southampton – NBCSN [STREAM]

12 p.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Liverpool – NBC [STREAM]

Follow @JPW_NBCSports