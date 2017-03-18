Bundesliga wrap: RB Leipzig falls, Koln’s Modeste on fire

Anthony Modeste moved into second in the Bundesliga goal scoring table, adding his 20th, 21st, and 22nd goals of the season in moving Koln to within three points of fifth.
[ PL ROUNDUP: Chelsea delight, Arsenal woe ]
That’s the individual highlight of a a busy day in Germany.
Werder Bremen 3-0 RB Leipzig
Werder Bremen is closer to completing its great escape, and this step came at the expense of the visitors’ increasingly unlikely title hopes.
Zlatko Junuzovic, Florian Grillitsch, and Florian Kainz scored in the win, the first looking pretty impressive:
Leipzig spent the better part of its first Bundesliga season in a fight for the title with Bayern Munich, but now sits 10 points back of first and just three ahead of third place Borussia Dortmund.
Werder Bremen is now one of four sides with 29 points, three ahead of the promotion playoff spot occupied by Hamburg. Bremen is unbeaten in five with four wins as it aims for a 37th-straight season in the top flight.
Koln 4-2 Hertha Berlin
USMNT center back John Brooks scored for the visitors, but also was part of a side that allowed four goals to the hosts. Three of those went to star striker Modeste, who has 22 goals on the season. The Frenchman remains uncapped!
Hoffenheim 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen
Well-traveled big man Sandro Wagner scored his 11th goal of the Bundesliga campaign to move Hoffenheim five points clear of Hertha Berlin in the Top Four race.
Elsewhere
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Ingolstadt — Friday
Wolfsburg 1-0 Darmstadt — Mario Gomez scores
Augsburg 1-1 Freiburg — Hosts three clear of danger zone
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Hamburg — 89 mins for Bobby Wood
Mainz vs. Schalke — 10:30 a.m. EDT Sunday
Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Bayern Munich — 12:30 p.m. EDT Sunday
|
Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Bayern Munich
|24
|18
|5
|1
|60
|13
|47
|9-3-0
|9-2-1
|59
|RB Leipzig
|25
|15
|4
|6
|43
|28
|15
|9-1-2
|6-3-4
|49
|Borussia Dortmund
|25
|13
|7
|5
|54
|27
|27
|9-3-0
|4-4-5
|46
|1899 Hoffenheim
|25
|11
|12
|2
|46
|25
|21
|8-5-0
|3-7-2
|45
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|25
|12
|4
|9
|34
|30
|4
|10-1-1
|2-3-8
|40
|1. FC Köln
|25
|9
|10
|6
|37
|29
|8
|6-5-1
|3-5-5
|37
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|25
|10
|6
|9
|26
|27
|-1
|6-4-2
|4-2-7
|36
|SC Freiburg
|25
|10
|5
|10
|32
|42
|-10
|7-1-4
|3-4-6
|35
|Mönchengladbach
|24
|9
|5
|10
|30
|33
|-3
|6-3-3
|3-2-7
|32
|Bayer Leverkusen
|25
|9
|4
|12
|37
|40
|-3
|5-3-5
|4-1-7
|31
|FC Schalke 04
|24
|8
|6
|10
|31
|27
|4
|7-2-4
|1-4-6
|30
|FSV Mainz 05
|24
|8
|5
|11
|33
|40
|-7
|5-4-3
|3-1-8
|29
|Werder Bremen
|25
|8
|5
|12
|34
|44
|-10
|5-1-7
|3-4-5
|29
|FC Augsburg
|25
|7
|8
|10
|24
|34
|-10
|3-5-5
|4-3-5
|29
|VfL Wolfsburg
|25
|8
|5
|12
|23
|34
|-11
|4-2-7
|4-3-5
|29
|Hamburger SV
|25
|7
|6
|12
|24
|46
|-22
|5-3-4
|2-3-8
|27
|FC Ingolstadt 04
|25
|5
|4
|16
|23
|42
|-19
|2-3-7
|3-1-9
|19
|Darmstadt
|25
|4
|3
|18
|17
|47
|-30
|4-3-6
|0-0-12
|15