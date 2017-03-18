More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Everton 4-0 Hull City: Toffees tatter 10-man Tigers

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 18, 2017, 12:59 PM EDT
  • Calvert-Lewin makes memory
  • Toffees win second in a row
  • Lukaku bags stoppage brace
  • Hull remains 18th

Dominic Calvert-Lewin‘s first Premier League goal gave Everton a lead it wouldn’t sacrifice, as the Toffees beat Hull City 2-0 at the KC Stadium on Saturday.

Romelu Lukaku added his Premier League-leading 20th and 21st goals in stoppage time, and Enner Valencia scored Everton’s other marker to push the Toffees above Manchester United and into sixth (though United has played three less matches).

Hull remains in the drop zone, three points behind Swansea City.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Barkley played Tom Davies in with a gorgeous through ball that Davies cut back for Calvert-Lewin to finish for a ninth-minute opener. The 20-year-old arrived from Sheffield United in August and debuted in December.

Lukaku had a goal pulled back for offside in the 24th minute as the Toffees worked to make the result academic.

Tom Huddlestone made Hull City’s chances even slimmer when he slid into Idrissa Gueye in the 73rd minute to earn a straight red.

Lukaku assisted Valencia within five minutes of the sending off to make it 2-0, and added his 20th of the season with a stoppage time finish.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Watch Live: Bournemouth vs. Swansea City

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 18, 2017, 1:05 PM EDT

Two sides aching for safety meet at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, as Bournemouth hosts Swansea City in a relegation six-pointer (Watch live at 1:30 p.m. EDT on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Resurgent Swans open the day above the drop zone, and can join struggling Bournemouth on 30 points with a win on the road.

LINEUPS

Bournemouth: Boruc; Smith, Francis, Cook, Daniels, Fraser, Surman, Gosling, Pugh, King, Afobe. Subs: Allsop, Smith, Cargill, Cook, Wilshere, Ibe, Gradel.

Swansea City: Fabianski; Carroll, Mawson, Fernandez, Fer, Cork, Kingsley, Ki, Ayew, Sigurdsson, Llorente. Subs: Nordfeldt, Roberts, Amat, Britton, Routledge, Narsingh, Borja.

Sunderland 0-0 Burnley: Not much to see at Stadium of Light

Richard Sellers/PA via AP
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 18, 2017, 1:05 PM EDT
  • Burnley winless on road
  • Clarets move 8 points clear of drop
  • Sunderland 7 back of safety

Sunderland got its first home point in four tries, but won’t pleased with a scoreless draw against visiting Burnley at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Burnley had the better of possession, but the Black Cats would’ve liked to see one of their match-high five shots on target beat Tom Heaton.

The Black Cats remain 20th with 20 points, while Burnley sits 12th with 32 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

George Boyd flubbed a chance to put Burnley ahead early, or at least test Jordan Pickford, but the Clarets were better out of the gates.

Ultimately, the miserly half found Sunderland hitting two of just three combined shots on target.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Burnley felt it had a shout for a penalty after a sloppy fight for the ball inside the 18, and Sunderland nearly added insult to injury on the counter attack.

Billy Jones dove low to head Sebastian Larsson‘s terrific cross just wide of the far post after a bit of solid hold-up play from Adnan Januzaj.

A back pass gaffe nearly put Burnley in front, but Jordan Pickford bailed Sunderland out when he palmed away Sam Vokes‘ effort.

West Ham 2-3 Leicester: Foxes win fourth-straight game

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 18, 2017, 12:59 PM EDT
  • Four-straight wins for Leicester
  • Goals from Mahrez, Huth, Vardy enough
  • Hammers without a win in five
  • Leicester six points above drop zone

Fresh from reaching the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, Leicester beat West Ham United 3-2 in a thriller at the London Stadium on Saturday as Craig Shakespeare’s incredible run in charge of the Foxes continues.

First half goals from Riyad Mahrez, Robert Huth and Jamie Vardy put Leicester in a commanding half time lead as Manuel Lanzini‘s free kick made it 3-1. Despite Andre Ayew pulling one back to set up a nervous finish the Foxes held on for the vital victory with Kasper Schmeichel making a string of fine saves.

With the win, their first away victory in the Premier League all season, Leicester move on to 30 points, while West Ham stay on 33.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays

Leicester took the lead early on as Mahrez cut in from the right flank and whipped a cross towards the back post which missed everyone and found the far corner of the net. 1-0 to the Foxes but poor goalkeeping from Darren Randolph.

Moments later it was 2-0 as a set piece saw Mahrez set up Marc Albrighton and his clever ball into the box was headed home by Huth. Less than eight minutes on the clock and it was 2-0 to Leicester.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings

Lanzini then stepped up and smashed home a beauty of a free kick to cut the deficit with the Hammers back in the game.

West Ham were transformed after that goal and they thought they’d equalized but Andy Carroll‘s effort from Michail Antonio‘s cross was ruled out for offside.

Just when West Ham looked like getting back into the match, Leicester scored again. A corner from the right found Vardy in the box and he smashed home from close range. 3-1 to the Foxes.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

As West Ham pushed to get back into the game they left plenty of gaps for Leicester to exploit and Vardy raced clear but dinked his effort over the onrushing Randolph and off target.

The Hammers found a way back into this contest as a corner to the back post found Carroll and his header across goal was headed home by Ayew from close range. 2-3. Game on.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score

Late on West Ham piled forward in search of a dramatic equalizer with Carroll denied by Schmeichel who pulled off a fine save, then Ayew missed a glorious chance after being put clean through and Cheikhou Kouyate had a shot cleared off the line.

Schmeichel then played the role of hero again as he blocked Carroll’s close-range shot with a magnificent sprawling save.

Leicester held on the for a massive win to significantly boost their survival hopes.

Stoke 1-2 Chelsea: Champions elect stand tall

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 18, 2017, 12:56 PM EDT
  • Willian put Chelsea ahead
  • Walters equalized from PK spot
  • Cahill scores late winner
  • Chelsea 13 points clear

Premier League leaders Chelsea grabbed victory late on at Stoke City on Saturday, winning 2-1 at the bet365 Stadium.

They now need seven more wins to guarantee the Premier League title.

Antonio Conte‘s side went 1-0 up through Willian’s clever free kick but a penalty kick just before half time from Jonathan Walters leveled things up and that’s how things remained until Gary Cahill scored a late winner. Phil Bardlsey was sent off in stoppage time for a second yellow as Chelsea outlasted Stoke in a brutal battle.

The win stretches Chelsea’s lead atop the PL table to 13 points, while Stoke remain on 36 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays

After an even start to the game Chelsea went ahead through a piece of quick thinking from Willian and a blunder from Lee Grant in Stoke’s goal.

Marko Arnautovic gave away a free kick wide on the left and with the box loaded with Chelsea players Willian decided to curl an effort towards the near post. He caught out Grant who couldn’t stop the ball squirming inside the near post. 1-0 to the PL leaders.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings

Stoke hung in the game despite going behind yet Chelsea had a glorious chance to double their lead with their two wing backs combining. Victor Moses clipped in a ball to Marcos Alonso and he was brilliantly denied by Grant from close range. Big save.

Before the break real controversy arrived. First a corner was headed in by Bruno Martins-Indi but the goal was chalked off by the linesman for a push on Cesar Azpilicueta by Saido Berahino in what looked like the correct call.

Moments later Stoke were awarded a penalty kick as a cross was sent towards Walters and he looked to be tripped and pushed by Gary Cahill at the pivotal moment. Walters dusted himself off to slam home the PK and make it 1-1 but Chelsea had plenty of complaints about the PK being awarded.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

In the second half tempers continued to flare with Diego Costa the villain for most of the game and he was targeted by Stoke time and time again.

David Luiz sent in a vicious dipping free kick which troubled Grant as Chelsea turned the screw and Stoke tired as full time edged closer.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score

Alonso sent a curling free kick against the crossbar with Grant beaten all ends up and the Spaniard couldn’t believe how close his effort came to putting Chelsea ahead.

Pedro was then denied by Grant who made a superb stop as Chelsea piled on the pressure in the closing stages and eventually it paid off.

David Luiz’s header towards goal was half cleared by Erik Pieters and Cahill finished clinically to send the away fans wild. After that there was time for Costa to hit the post, Grant to deny substitute Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Bardsley to get a second yellow card for a foul on Cesc Fabregas.

Can anybody stop Chelsea now?