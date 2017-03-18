More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Everton 4-0 Hull City: Toffees tatter 10-man Tigers

1 Comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 18, 2017, 12:59 PM EDT
  • Calvert-Lewin makes memory
  • Toffees win second in a row
  • Lukaku bags stoppage brace
  • Hull remains 18th

Dominic Calvert-Lewin‘s first Premier League goal gave Everton a lead it wouldn’t sacrifice, as the Toffees beat Hull City 4-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Romelu Lukaku added his Premier League-leading 20th and 21st goals in stoppage time, and Enner Valencia scored Everton’s other marker to push the Toffees above Manchester United and into sixth (though United has played three less matches).

Hull remains in the drop zone, three points behind Swansea City.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Barkley played Tom Davies in with a gorgeous through ball that Davies cut back for Calvert-Lewin to finish for a ninth-minute opener. The 20-year-old arrived from Sheffield United in August and debuted in December.

Lukaku had a goal pulled back for offside in the 24th minute as the Toffees worked to make the result academic.

Tom Huddlestone made Hull City’s chances even slimmer when he slid into Idrissa Gueye in the 73rd minute to earn a straight red.

Lukaku assisted Valencia within five minutes of the sending off to make it 2-0, and added his 20th of the season with a stoppage time finish.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Serie A: Hart’s howlers help Inter to draw with Torino; AC Milan win

Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressMar 18, 2017, 8:15 PM EDT

MILAN (AP) Joe Hart gifted Inter Milan both of its goals but Torino managed to draw 2-2 in Serie A on Saturday and damage Inter’s bid for a Champions League place.

Hart’s first mistake allowed Geoffrey Kondogbia to score. Torino fought back with goals from Daniele Baselli and Afriyie Acquah. However, another error from the England goalkeeper saw Antonio Candreva level.

“This draw is like a defeat,” Candreva said. “Our rivals who are ahead of us in the standings are running strongly, and now we have to try to win all of the matches.”

Inter remained fifth and was five points behind third-placed Napoli and the final qualifying position for Europe’s premier club competition.

“We’re not happy, we made a mistake in how we approached the match,” Inter coach Stefano Pioli said. “There are many regrets, especially at the end, there were chances to win the match.”

Napoli visits Empoli on Sunday. On the same day, Atalanta, which lost 7-1 at the San Siro last weekend, can move level with Inter with a win over Pescara.

The match had been hyped as a fight between Serie A’s top goalscorers. Torino and Italy forward Andrea Belotti led with 22, two more than Inter captain Mauro Icardi.

Icardi had the ball in the back of the net in the eighth minute but he was ruled offside on Ever Banega’s through ball.

Inter did go in front when Kondogbia’s effort squirmed between Hart’s hands.

Its lead lasted just six minutes before Baselli was left unmarked to head in after a corner was flicked on by Cristian Molinaro.

Belotti may not have got on the scoresheet but he helped set up Torino’s second with a cross-field pass to Juan Iturbe, who pulled back for Acquah to curl into the top left corner in the 59th.

Torino’s lead lasted even less than Inter’s as the visitors leveled three minutes later when Hart completely missed a cross and Candreva fired into an empty net.

Hart made some amends with a great save to keep out Eder‘s effort with nine minutes remaining.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Juventus 28 23 1 4 58 19 39 15-0-0 8-1-4 70
 Roma 28 20 2 6 61 25 36 12-0-1 8-2-5 62
 Napoli 28 18 6 4 65 30 35 10-3-2 8-3-2 60
 Lazio 28 17 5 6 50 30 20 10-2-3 7-3-3 56
 Inter Milan 29 17 4 8 55 31 24 10-2-2 7-2-6 55
 AC Milan 29 16 5 8 42 32 10 10-2-3 6-3-5 53
 Atalanta 28 16 4 8 43 33 10 9-1-3 7-3-5 52
 Fiorentina 28 12 9 7 45 37 8 7-7-0 5-2-7 45
 Sampdoria 28 11 8 9 35 33 2 8-4-2 3-4-7 41
 Torino 29 10 10 9 54 48 6 8-5-1 2-5-8 40

AC Milan maintained its push for Europe with its fourth win in five matches in Serie A.

Mati Fernandez scored his first Milan goal to send his side sixth, two points below its city rival Inter.

It didn’t start out well for the Rossoneri as Andrea Bertolacci pulled up hurt in the opening minute and had to be replaced by Manuel Locatelli.

The teenager almost had an immediate impact but his effort flew narrowly wide.

Lucas Ocampos nearly scored against his old team with a shot that was acrobatically cleared off the line by Genoa defender Armando Izzo.

Mati Fernandez broke the deadlock shortly after the half hour, running onto Gianluca Lapadula’s backheeled flick and dinking it over goalkeeper Eugenio Lamanna.

La Liga: Ronaldo turns playmaker to lead Real Madrid past Bilbao

Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressMar 18, 2017, 7:04 PM EDT

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Cristiano Ronaldo turned into Real Madrid’s playmaker by setting up two goals to beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1 on Saturday and keep on track to reclaim the Spanish league title.

Ronaldo passed for Karim Benzema to open the scoring at San Mames Stadium.

Bilbao equalized through Aritz Aduriz’s header in the 65th, but three minutes later Ronaldo flicked on a corner kick for Casemiro to finish off.

“We won at a very difficult ground. We had to dig in but we played with real character,” Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said.

Madrid, which hasn’t won the league since 2012, leads second-placed Barcelona by five points. Barcelona hosts Valencia on Sunday. Madrid has a game in hand.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Real Madrid 27 20 5 2 71 28 43 11-3-0 9-2-2 65
 Barcelona 27 18 6 3 77 23 54 9-3-1 9-3-2 60
 Sevilla 27 17 6 4 51 31 20 10-2-1 7-4-3 57
 Atlético Madrid 27 15 7 5 49 22 27 9-2-2 6-5-3 52
 Villarreal 28 13 9 6 39 20 19 8-3-3 5-6-3 48
 Real Sociedad 28 15 3 10 42 39 3 7-3-4 8-0-6 48
 Athletic 28 13 5 10 35 32 3 10-3-2 3-2-8 44

The loss ended Bilbao’s unbeaten home streak at 13 games in the league, one short of the club record in 1992.

Madrid spent long stretches in its half absorbing Bilbao’s pressure brought by wingers Inaki Williams and Inigo Leque.

But Madrid’s efficiency proved the difference. As Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde put it: “They beat us with two moments of brilliance.”

Midfielder Casemiro played a part in Benzema’s goal when he spotted Ronaldo breaking down the left. Ronaldo received his long pass and squared the ball for Benzema to slot in.

Benzema moved into the top-10 La Liga scorers in Madrid’s history, with 119 goals in 237 matches. Ronaldo had the club record of 280.

Madrid had little trouble repelling Bilbao’s crosses until Williams forced Keylor Navas to make a difficult save early in the second half.

Shortly after, Williams sped past Marcelo and crossed for Raul Garcia to head the ball back to the center of the six-yard box where Aduriz nodded it home.

Bilbao’s push was deflated by Ronaldo, however, when he headed on a corner kick for Casemiro to control and tap in uncontested.

“I know what my duties in the team are and that’s not scoring goals because there are more gifted players than me playing further forward,” Casemiro said. “Having said that, if I can score, then all the better.”

Deyverson’s goal just before halftime secured Alaves a win over regional Basque Country rival Real Sociedad.

Sociedad was left with 10 men from the 67th after Esteban Granero picked up his second yellow card.

With a second consecutive loss, Sociedad missed the chance to move into fifth place and lost ground on the top four spots that earn Champions League berths.

Enrique Garcia headed in Pedro Leon’s cross for Eibar in the 20th, and Espanyol midfielder Jose Jurado equalized shortly after halftime.

The splitting of the points did little to help both sides’ hopes of qualifying for the Europa League.

Bottom-side Osasuna is staring at relegation after its winless streak reached 20 rounds.

Betis eased to victory from Rafa Navarro’s first career goal in the league followed by Ruben Castro’s strike.

MLS (afternoon) roundup: NYCFC dominate, disappoint; ATL keep rolling

AP Photo/Andres Kudacki
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsMar 18, 2017, 6:02 PM EDT

The third MLS Saturday of 2017 is one-third of the way complete. A quick roundup of the day’s early games…

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

New York City FC 1-1 Montreal Impact

To reiterate: Rodney Wallace is a heavy for to be named under-the-radar signing of the season. After a year in Brazil, Wallace is back in MLS (he was one of Portland Timbers’ best players during their 2015 MLS Cup run), and looking every bit the perfect complement to David Villa and Maxi Moralez in NYCFC’s trident of attacking terror. On Saturday, Wallace bagged his second goal in as many games (to go with an assist last week as well), in the process putting the home side 1-0 up just before halftime. A lot like Wallace leading up to his loose-ball finish, NYCFC are absolutely relentless along all levels of the field when playing on the tiny Yankee Stadium field.

That relentlessness has revealed an old problem (figuratively and literally) turned new problem: Andrea Pirlo is exposed and left for dead anytime an opponent breaks the high press. They’re also still really suspect at the back, which was best exhibited when Dominic Oduro pulled Montreal back to level terms with just over 20 minutes left to play.

It’s extremely clear, just 37 games into his NYCFC tenure that 1) Patrick Vieira is a very, very good coach; 2) he’s not long for MLS, as a number of forward-thinking European clubs will come calling sooner rather than later.

[ MORE: Five things to watch in MLS — Week 3 ]

Atlanta United 4-0 Chicago Fire

Here’s the thing about Atlanta: you think you know, but you have no idea whether or not they’re #actually good. Just hear me out. Yes, they’ve scored 11 goals in their first three MLS games (conceded just three), and that’s really good. We’ve also seem them capitulate in the final 20 minutes while protecting a 1-0 lead, and lose 2-1. Last week, their 6-1 thrashing of Minnesota United, who look every bit the worst team in MLS history, was played in a literal blizzard. On Saturday, Gerardo Martino’s side walloped the Chicago Fire at Bobby Dodd Stadium, to the tune of 4-0, but did so with a man advantage for 79 minutes. In terms of sheer entertainment value, they’re the best team in MLS.

Anyway, here’s the (awesome) goals, scored by Josef Martinez (two) and Hector Villalba, on Saturday, which is what you’re really here to see.

[ MORE: Arena names 24 to senior roster ahead of WCQs next week ]

Vancouver Whitecaps 0-2 Toronto FC

A summation Toronto FC’s opening three games of 2017: I have no thoughts. A 0-0 draw with Real Salt Lake saw next to nothing happen for 90 minutes; last week’s 2-2 draw with the Philadelphia Union was back-and-forth with so little time between the sides trading goals that neither side stood out in any way; Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Vancouver was impressive in that winning on the road is always an accomplishment in MLS, though Brek Shea‘s 70th-minute red card was the beginning of the end for the home side. Victor Vazquez and Jozy Altidore bagged goals four minutes apart not long after Shea departed.

TFC were without Sebastian Giovinco, it should be said, so any points won should be largely considered a bonus come the end of the season.

Championship Focus: Newcastle drop more points, but remain top

Photo credit: Leeds United / Twitter: @LUFC
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsMar 18, 2017, 4:58 PM EDT

No one wants to win the Championship, and no one wants to lock up a place in the playoffs to fight for promotion to the Premier League.

The Championship’s top nine teams (all sides currently within five points of the fourth and final playoff place) have a combined nine wins from the group’s last 27 games played, including zero by the current leaders.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s coverage of the Championship ]

Birmingham City 0-0 Newcastle United

With every opportunity to sew up the league title, Rafa Benitez‘s Magpies have two points to show for their last three league games, a run which includes a painfully (four shots on goal between the sides) scoreless draw away to 18th-place Birmingham on Saturday.

It was still somehow better than any prospective title challenger could muster…

[ MORE: Saturday’s PL roundup — Chelsea delight, Arsenal misery ]

Leeds United 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

After erasing a five-point deficit with a pair of wins last week, Brighton came crashing back down to earth on Saturday, losing 2-0 away to a quickly climbing Leeds side which now sits fourth in the league table, two points back of third-place Huddersfield Town and two points clear of fifth-place Reading.

Chris Wood grew his league-leading goals haul to three with a second-half brace (63rd and 85th minutes), and Garry Monk‘s side looks to be the peaking-at-the-right-time team — seven games without a loss (four wins, three draws) — with the promotion playoffs six short weeks away.

Elsewhere in the Championship

(19th) Bristol City 4-0 (3rd) Huddersfield Town
(6th) Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 (5th) Reading
(7th) Fulham 1-4 (16th) Wolverhampton Wanderers