AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

MLS (afternoon) roundup: NYCFC dominate, disappoint; ATL keep rolling

By Andy EdwardsMar 18, 2017, 6:02 PM EDT

The third MLS Saturday of 2017 is one-third of the way complete. A quick roundup of the day’s early games…

New York City FC 1-1 Montreal Impact

To reiterate: Rodney Wallace is a heavy for to be named under-the-radar signing of the season. After a year in Brazil, Wallace is back in MLS (he was one of Portland Timbers’ best players during their 2015 MLS Cup run), and looking every bit the perfect complement to David Villa and Maxi Moralez in NYCFC’s trident of attacking terror. On Saturday, Wallace bagged his second goal in as many games (to go with an assist last week as well), in the process putting the home side 1-0 up just before halftime. A lot like Wallace leading up to his loose-ball finish, NYCFC are absolutely relentless along all levels of the field when playing on the tiny Yankee Stadium field.

That relentlessness has revealed an old problem (figuratively and literally) turned new problem: Andrea Pirlo is exposed and left for dead anytime an opponent breaks the high press. They’re also still really suspect at the back, which was best exhibited when Dominic Oduro pulled Montreal back to level terms with just over 20 minutes left to play.

It’s extremely clear, just 37 games into his NYCFC tenure that 1) Patrick Vieira is a very, very good coach; 2) he’s not long for MLS, as a number of forward-thinking European clubs will come calling sooner rather than later.

Atlanta United 4-0 Chicago Fire

Here’s the thing about Atlanta: you think you know, but you have no idea whether or not they’re #actually good. Just hear me out. Yes, they’ve scored 11 goals in their first three MLS games (conceded just three), and that’s really good. We’ve also seem them capitulate in the final 20 minutes while protecting a 1-0 lead, and lose 2-1. Last week, their 6-1 thrashing of Minnesota United, who look every bit the worst team in MLS history, was played in a literal blizzard. On Saturday, Gerardo Martino’s side walloped the Chicago Fire at Bobby Dodd Stadium, to the tune of 4-0, but did so with a man advantage for 79 minutes. In terms of sheer entertainment value, they’re the best team in MLS.

Anyway, here’s the (awesome) goals, scored by Josef Martinez (two) and Hector Villalba, on Saturday, which is what you’re really here to see.

Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0 Toronto FC

A summation Toronto FC’s opening three games of 2017: I have no thoughts. A 0-0 draw with Real Salt Lake saw next to nothing happen for 90 minutes; last week’s 2-2 draw with the Philadelphia Union was back-and-forth with so little time between the sides trading goals that neither side stood out in any way; Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Vancouver was impressive in that winning on the road is always an accomplishment in MLS, though Brek Shea‘s 70th-minute red card was the beginning of the end for the home side. Victor Vazquez and Jozy Altidore bagged goals four minutes apart not long after Shea departed.

TFC were without Sebastian Giovinco, it should be said, so any points won should be largely considered a bonus come the end of the season.

Championship Focus: Newcastle drop more points, but remain top

Photo credit: Leeds United / Twitter: @LUFC
By Andy EdwardsMar 18, 2017, 4:58 PM EDT

No one wants to win the Championship, and no one wants to lock up a place in the playoffs to fight for promotion to the Premier League.

The Championship’s top nine teams (all sides currently within five points of the fourth and final playoff place) have a combined nine wins from the group’s last 27 games played, including zero by the current leaders.

Birmingham City 0-0 Newcastle United

With every opportunity to sew up the league title, Rafa Benitez‘s Magpies have two points to show for their last three league games, a run which includes a painfully (four shots on goal between the sides) scoreless draw away to 18th-place Birmingham on Saturday.

It was still somehow better than any prospective title challenger could muster…

Leeds United 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

After erasing a five-point deficit with a pair of wins last week, Brighton came crashing back down to earth on Saturday, losing 2-0 away to a quickly climbing Leeds side which now sits fourth in the league table, two points back of third-place Huddersfield Town and two points clear of fifth-place Reading.

Chris Wood grew his league-leading goals haul to three with a second-half brace (63rd and 85th minutes), and Garry Monk‘s side looks to be the peaking-at-the-right-time team — seven games without a loss (four wins, three draws) — with the promotion playoffs six short weeks away.

Elsewhere in the Championship

(19th) Bristol City 4-0 (3rd) Huddersfield Town
(6th) Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 (5th) Reading
(7th) Fulham 1-4 (16th) Wolverhampton Wanderers

PL Sunday preview: Man City-Liverpool; Spurs host Saints; Boro-Man Utd

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 18, 2017, 4:17 PM EDT

Sunday is Super once again in the Premier League, as four of six top-four hopefuls are in action, two of the four facing off directly…

Middlesbrough vs. Manchester United — 8 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

If Jose Mourinho is to guide Man United to a top-four finish in his first season at Old Trafford, Sunday’s trip to Boro represents a must-win opportunity for the Red Devils to leapfrog Arsenal for fifth place in the PL table, and potentially finish the weekend just three points back of fourth-place Liverpool while holding two games in hand. To do so, though, United must overcome a rash of injuries and suspensions.

Unavailable on Sunday: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (suspension), Ander Herrera (suspension); doubtful or questionable through injuries: Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Daley Blind, Wayne Rooney, Bastian Schweinsteiger. Woof.

“I can imagine some people will say we should play better, we could play better, we should score more goals, we should not have so many difficulties to beat this opponent, but the reality is we have lots of things going against us and we have to try and fight,” Mourinho said ahead of Sunday’s clash at the Riverside Stadium. “The boys are amazing and we will probably lose the game on Sunday but we will try our best.”

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton — 10:15 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Life without Harry Kane begins, again, for Tottenham. A top-four finish — not to mention the chance to finish above Arsenal for the first time in 22 years — are very real for a second straight season, but Mauricio Pochettino‘s side will have to navigate the all of, or most of, the season’s final 11 games without their 19-goalscorer (37 percent of his side’s league goals — 4th-highest in the PL) after the 23-year-old re-injured his left ankle during last Sunday’s FA Cup thrashing of Millwall. Up first, it’s a visit from Southampton, which sees one of the PL’s most confounding, up-and-down sides fighting for a top-half finish in Claude Puel‘s first season at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Heung-Min Son bagged a hat trick while playing up top in Kane’s absence last weekend, which seems Pochettino’s most likely Plan A to replace last season’s Golden Boot winner. The problem, of course, is the South Korean’s lack of size and strength to hold the ball up, bring others into the attack, and muscle defenders around the 18-yard box in order to create space for himself. Dele Alli will likely play further forward, and more centrally, to provide a greater numerical advantage for Spurs.

“We have different options (up front) — you could see in the last game against Millwall,” Pochettino believes. “At the beginning of the season, Harry got injured in the Sunderland game and we missed him for nearly two months but we played with different options – with Son, with Vincent Janssen. We used different players, but we are sure that we will play well.

Manchester City vs. Liverpool — 12:30 p.m. ET, on NBC and NBCSports.com

It’s a matchup between third and fourth in PL, as Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds visit the Etihad Stadium to a Man City side which hasn’t lost a league game in over two months (six games — four wins, two draws). After failing to win a single one of their first five PL games of the 2017 calendar year, Liverpool’s title challenge was put to bed, as their dreams of returning to the top-four for just the second time in eight seasons so nearly were as well.

Pep Guardiola‘s men must rebound immediately after bowing out of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, having blown a two-goal advantage in the second leg away to Monaco. Having played one game more than City thus far, Liverpool trail Sunday’s opponents by a single point, and currently sit five points clear of Arsenal.

“These games are always important. Actually, I can’t remember a not-important game in the Premier League, to be honest,” Klopp said. “But I think we all know about the quality of Manchester City, probably a few people think they’re out of the Champions League now against Monaco, but I think the way they played was quite impressive.”

Bundesliga wrap: RB Leipzig falls, Koln’s Modeste on fire

AP Photo/Martin Meissner
By Nicholas MendolaMar 18, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT

Anthony Modeste moved into second in the Bundesliga goal scoring table, adding his 20th, 21st, and 22nd goals of the season in moving Koln to within three points of fifth.

That’s the individual highlight of a a busy day in Germany.

Werder Bremen 3-0 RB Leipzig

Werder Bremen is closer to completing its great escape, and this step came at the expense of the visitors’ increasingly unlikely title hopes.

Zlatko Junuzovic, Florian Grillitsch, and Florian Kainz scored in the win, the first looking pretty impressive:

Leipzig spent the better part of its first Bundesliga season in a fight for the title with Bayern Munich, but now sits 10 points back of first and just three ahead of third place Borussia Dortmund.

Werder Bremen is now one of four sides with 29 points, three ahead of the promotion playoff spot occupied by Hamburg. Bremen is unbeaten in five with four wins as it aims for a 37th-straight season in the top flight.

Koln 4-2 Hertha Berlin

USMNT center back John Brooks scored for the visitors, but also was part of a side that allowed four goals to the hosts. Three of those went to star striker Modeste, who has 22 goals on the season. The Frenchman remains uncapped!

Hoffenheim 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Well-traveled big man Sandro Wagner scored his 11th goal of the Bundesliga campaign to move Hoffenheim five points clear of Hertha Berlin in the Top Four race.

Elsewhere
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Ingolstadt — Friday
Wolfsburg 1-0 Darmstadt — Mario Gomez scores
Augsburg 1-1 Freiburg — Hosts three clear of danger zone
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Hamburg — 89 mins for Bobby Wood
Mainz vs. Schalke — 10:30 a.m. EDT Sunday
Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Bayern Munich — 12:30 p.m. EDT Sunday

Standings

 

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 24 18 5 1 60 13 47 9-3-0 9-2-1 59
 RB Leipzig 25 15 4 6 43 28 15 9-1-2 6-3-4 49
 Borussia Dortmund 25 13 7 5 54 27 27 9-3-0 4-4-5 46
 1899 Hoffenheim 25 11 12 2 46 25 21 8-5-0 3-7-2 45
 Hertha BSC Berlin 25 12 4 9 34 30 4 10-1-1 2-3-8 40
 1. FC Köln 25 9 10 6 37 29 8 6-5-1 3-5-5 37
 Eintracht Frankfurt 25 10 6 9 26 27 -1 6-4-2 4-2-7 36
 SC Freiburg 25 10 5 10 32 42 -10 7-1-4 3-4-6 35
 Mönchengladbach 24 9 5 10 30 33 -3 6-3-3 3-2-7 32
 Bayer Leverkusen 25 9 4 12 37 40 -3 5-3-5 4-1-7 31
 FC Schalke 04 24 8 6 10 31 27 4 7-2-4 1-4-6 30
 FSV Mainz 05 24 8 5 11 33 40 -7 5-4-3 3-1-8 29
 Werder Bremen 25 8 5 12 34 44 -10 5-1-7 3-4-5 29
 FC Augsburg 25 7 8 10 24 34 -10 3-5-5 4-3-5 29
 VfL Wolfsburg 25 8 5 12 23 34 -11 4-2-7 4-3-5 29
 Hamburger SV 25 7 6 12 24 46 -22 5-3-4 2-3-8 27
 FC Ingolstadt 04 25 5 4 16 23 42 -19 2-3-7 3-1-9 19
 Darmstadt 25 4 3 18 17 47 -30 4-3-6 0-0-12 15

Premier League roundup: Chelsea delight, Arsenal misery

Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 18, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

Here’s what you may have missed from a seven-match day across England, including West Brom advertising for its “Behind the Badge” series (Watch Ep3 at 4:30 p.m. EDT Saturday on NBCSN) with a defeat of reeling Arsenal.

West Bromwich Albion 3-1 ArsenalRECAP

Craig Dawson scored a pair of goals and Hal Robson-Kanu added another as West Bromwich Albion heaped misery on Arsenal with a fourth Premier League loss in five outings.

Crystal Palace 1-0 WatfordRECAP

Troy Deeney headed a pinpoint effort… into his own goal as Palace gained some breathing room in the relegation battle.

Stoke City 1-2 ChelseaRECAP

Gary Cahill conceded the penalty that allowed Jon Walters to cancel out Willian‘s opener, and then scored the winner as Chelsea moved closer to coronation.

Everton 4-0 Hull CityRECAP

Hull was down 1-0 when it went down to 10 men, and Romelu Lukaku scored a brace in stoppage time to lead the Toffees sixth.

Sunderland 0-0 BurnleyRECAP

The Black Cats wasted a few chances and now sit seven points back of safety.

Bournemouth 2-0 Swansea CityRECAP

Alfie Mawson has been good of late for Swans, but saw Benik Afobe‘s shot take a turn off of him and defy Lukasz Fabianski to make it 1-0. Afobe added another, and the Cherries scooped up back-to-back wins for the first time since March 2016.

West Ham United 2-3 Leicester CityRECAP

Leicester’s heroes of 2015-16 were on point Saturday, as Riyad Mahrez, Robert Huth (!!), and Jamie Vardy all scored and Kasper Schmeichel made some key saves to make sure Manuel Lanzini and Andre Ayew’s goals were in defeat. It’s four-straight wins for the Foxes.