Getty Images

Petr Cech suffers calf injury for Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 18, 2017, 9:16 AM EDT

Talk about kicking you while you’re down…

As planes with contrasting messages (#WengerOut and #RespectAW) flew over the Hawthorns on Saturday, Arsene Wenger watched on as his star goalkeeper pulled up with what appears to be an injured calf.

Moments after making a superb save from Darren Fletcher, Cech appeared to pull his calf when passing a ball out of the box.

He walked off by himself but David Ospina came on and now Wenger faces an anxious wait to find out how serious this injury is.

Cech, 34, has retired from international soccer so now has two weeks to recover over the break but this injury is far from ideal.

With the top four battle so tight this season, every little factor counts.

Ospina is a very able deputy to Cech but there’s no doubting that Arsenal’s defense has improved dramatically since the Czech Republic legend joined from Chelsea in 2015.

Watch Manuel Lanzini score stunning free kick

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 18, 2017, 11:56 AM EDT

Manuel Lanzini, take a bow.

The first half of West Ham’s clash with Leicester didn’t go as planned but at least Lanzini has another stunner for his impressive scrapbook.

Cutting the score to 2-1 at the time, the Argentine playmaker unleashed his inner Dimitri Payet (probably not the best example) to curl home.

Click play on the video above to see the screamer.

Premier League AT HALF: Foxes flying, Stoke level with Chelsea

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 18, 2017, 11:54 AM EDT

Arsenal’s continued struggles kicked off Match Day 29, which flows on with six mid-morning matches around England.

Bournemouth will host Swansea City in the 1:30 p.m. EDT match.

West Ham United 1-3 Leicester City

When Robert Huth is on the board…

The Foxes’ form reversal under Craig Shakespeare looks very real, as Huth has a goal sandwiched between Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy offerings. Manuel Lanzini has West Ham’s marker, as the Irons look set to keep on underachieving at home.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Watford

Palace started hot and should’ve won an early penalty in a match with plenty of fouls and physical play.

Stoke City 1-1 Chelsea

Willian put the Blues on the board first, but Jonathan Walters converted a 38th minute penalty to knot it up before the break.

Everton 1-0 Hull City

Ross Barkley to Tom Davies to Dominic Calvert-Lewin was the combination early as the Toffees have a deserved halftime lead.

Sunderland 0-0 Burnley

Not much cooking at the Stadium of Light.

Wenger “very worried” about Arsenal’s slump

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 18, 2017, 11:02 AM EDT

Arsene Wenger is not glossing over the facts.

The Gunners have now lost four of their last five Premier League games, the first time they’ve done that since April 1995, and the pressure is mounting.

A plane carried messages over the Hawthorns on Saturday first calling for Wenger to be fired and then came a message of support. With Wenger’s contract up at the end of the season and his future still uncertain, these are strange times for the Arsenal fanbase.

Wenger stated he will be making his mind up soon when talking to reporters.

Speaking after the 3-1 defeat against West Brom — he also called the encounter a “typical game, nowadays” — Wenger focused on the downward trend of four defeats in the last five which damages their top four hopes.

“It is very worrying. We are not used to that,” Wenger said. “Overall we have a task to fight back, regroup and focus on the games coming up. We have many big games.”

The issue in this particular game was from set pieces and Wenger stated that they had prepared for that threat from West Brom but applauded their deliveries and movement in the box and stated they scored many times from similar situations against other teams in the PL.

“We knew at half time, at 1-1, the danger that could come on counter-attack or corner. We were caught again in the second half,” Wenger admitted. “We take all the responsibility. It is always a big disappointment when you lose a game like this. We have to all take responsibility and prepare for our next games.”

As well as saying that he thought West Brom’s second goal was offside and his team should’ve had a penalty when Shkodran Mustafi was caught by Hal Robson-Kanu in the box, Wenger discussed injuries to Petr Cech and Alexis Sanchez.

“We lost Petr Cech on a calf problem, after we lost Sanchez, he stayed on but in the second half he was not himself,” Wenger said. “His ankle doesn’t look good. When it doesn’t go well it is always the same.”

All in all, these are the kind of things which happen when your luck is out.

Will Wenger be out if his luck doesn’t change?

STREAM: 5 Premier League games; “Goal Rush” 11am ET

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 18, 2017, 10:38 AM EDT

Five Premier League games are coming your way at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday and you can watch them all live online.

Stoke host leaders Chelsea, while Everton and Hull clash at Goodison and West Ham welcome Leicester to the London Stadium. Elsewhere, Sunderland host Burnley with both teams eager for points and Crystal Palace host Watford in a similar game.

You can see every goal as it goes in on Premier League Goal Rush by clicking on the link below.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being very similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window.

The feature game this weekend on “Goal Rush” will be Everton vs. West Brom and as goals and incidents occur around the league, you will be transported to the action as it happens.

More info is available here, plus the schedule for all three games at 10 a.m. ET is below. You can stream each game live by clicking on the links below or above.

11 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Hull City – CNBC [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Leicester City – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Sunderland vs. Burnley – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Watford – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]