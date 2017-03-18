Petr Cech suffers calf injury for Arsenal

Arsene Wenger is not glossing over the facts.

[ RECAP: West Brom win, 3-1 ]

The Gunners have now lost four of their last five Premier League games, the first time they’ve done that since April 1995, and the pressure is mounting.

A plane carried messages over the Hawthorns on Saturday first calling for Wenger to be fired and then came a message of support. With Wenger’s contract up at the end of the season and his future still uncertain, these are strange times for the Arsenal fanbase.

Wenger stated he will be making his mind up soon when talking to reporters.

Speaking after the 3-1 defeat against West Brom — he also called the encounter a “typical game, nowadays” — Wenger focused on the downward trend of four defeats in the last five which damages their top four hopes.

“It is very worrying. We are not used to that,” Wenger said. “Overall we have a task to fight back, regroup and focus on the games coming up. We have many big games.”

The issue in this particular game was from set pieces and Wenger stated that they had prepared for that threat from West Brom but applauded their deliveries and movement in the box and stated they scored many times from similar situations against other teams in the PL.

“We knew at half time, at 1-1, the danger that could come on counter-attack or corner. We were caught again in the second half,” Wenger admitted. “We take all the responsibility. It is always a big disappointment when you lose a game like this. We have to all take responsibility and prepare for our next games.”

As well as saying that he thought West Brom’s second goal was offside and his team should’ve had a penalty when Shkodran Mustafi was caught by Hal Robson-Kanu in the box, Wenger discussed injuries to Petr Cech and Alexis Sanchez.

“We lost Petr Cech on a calf problem, after we lost Sanchez, he stayed on but in the second half he was not himself,” Wenger said. “His ankle doesn’t look good. When it doesn’t go well it is always the same.”

All in all, these are the kind of things which happen when your luck is out.

Will Wenger be out if his luck doesn’t change?

