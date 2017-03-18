More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Plane with banners has mixed messages for Wenger

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 18, 2017, 8:52 AM EDT

“No contract, Arsene Wenger Out” read one banner from a plane flown over the Hawthorns on Saturday.

Then, just after Arsenal equalized in the first half, a banner from a plane which stated “In Arsene We Trust, #RespectAW” was then seen in the skies.

Talk about mixed messages…

With Arsenal playing West Bromwich Albion in the West Midlands of England, the protests continue around Wenger’s future as Gunners boss beyond this season.

The 67-year-old Frenchman has come under intense criticism in recent months as his side are once again out of the title race, out of the UEFA Champions League at the first knockout stage and there is growing uncertainty over Wenger’s future and that of star players Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

Take a look at the video below to see the plane carrying a clear message to Wenger before the game, plus a photo of the second banner supporting the Frenchman.

These bizarre actions show just how tough of a situation this is.

Even though he has a two-year extension on the table and many believe he will sign it, will these protests have an impact on his decision?

Stoke 1-2 Chelsea: Champions elect stand tall

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 18, 2017, 12:56 PM EDT
  • Willian put Chelsea ahead
  • Walters equalized from PK spot
  • Cahill scores late winner
  • Chelsea 13 points clear

Premier League leaders Chelsea grabbed victory late on at Stoke City on Saturday, winning 2-1 at the bet365 Stadium.

They now need seven more wins to guarantee the Premier League title.

Antonio Conte‘s side went 1-0 up through Willian’s clever free kick but a penalty kick just before half time from Jonathan Walters leveled things up and that’s how things remained until Gary Cahill scored a late winner. Phil Bardlsey was sent off in stoppage time for a second yellow as Chelsea outlasted Stoke in a brutal battle.

The win stretches Chelsea’s lead atop the PL table to 13 points, while Stoke remain on 36 points.

After an even start to the game Chelsea went ahead through a piece of quick thinking from Willian and a blunder from Lee Grant in Stoke’s goal.

Marko Arnautovic gave away a free kick wide on the left and with the box loaded with Chelsea players Willian decided to curl an effort towards the near post. He caught out Grant who couldn’t stop the ball squirming inside the near post. 1-0 to the PL leaders.

Stoke hung in the game despite going behind yet Chelsea had a glorious chance to double their lead with their two wing backs combining. Victor Moses clipped in a ball to Marcos Alonso and he was brilliantly denied by Grant from close range. Big save.

Before the break real controversy arrived. First a corner was headed in by Bruno Martins-Indi but the goal was chalked off by the linesman for a push on Cesar Azpilicueta by Saido Berahino in what looked like the correct call.

Moments later Stoke were awarded a penalty kick as a cross was sent towards Walters and he looked to be tripped and pushed by Gary Cahill at the pivotal moment. Walters dusted himself off to slam home the PK and make it 1-1 but Chelsea had plenty of complaints about the PK being awarded.

In the second half tempers continued to flare with Diego Costa the villain for most of the game and he was targeted by Stoke time and time again.

David Luiz sent in a vicious dipping free kick which troubled Grant as Chelsea turned the screw and Stoke tired as full time edged closer.

Alonso sent a curling free kick against the crossbar with Grant beaten all ends up and the Spaniard couldn’t believe how close his effort came to putting Chelsea ahead.

Pedro was then denied by Grant who made a superb stop as Chelsea piled on the pressure in the closing stages and eventually it paid off.

David Luiz’s header towards goal was half cleared by Erik Pieters and Cahill finished clinically to send the away fans wild. After that there was time for Costa to hit the post, Grant to deny substitute Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Bardsley to get a second yellow card for a foul on Cesc Fabregas.

Can anybody stop Chelsea now?

Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford: Deeney own goal lifts Eagles

By Nicholas MendolaMar 18, 2017, 12:55 PM EDT
  • Deeney scores own goal
  • Palace four clear of drop
  • Eagles take 4 of 6 pts from Hornets

Troy Deeney‘s finish appeared clinical, it just went in the wrong goal.

Crystal Palace continued its safety push with a bit of luck, winning 1-0 over visiting Watford at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

The win moves Palace four points clear of the drop zone and into 16th place, three spots behind Walter Mazzarri‘s Hornets.

Palace was on the front foot at home, and Wilfried Zaha should’ve earned a penalty when Craig Cathcart dropped him inside the 18. Roger East was not moved.

The cagey match didn’t find its breakthrough until the 69th minute, as Deeney headed Yohan Cabaye‘s free kick inside his own near post.

Halftime sub Abdoulaye Doucouré lashed a shot that Wayne Hennessey dove to push clear of the goal in the 76th minute.

Watch Manuel Lanzini score stunning free kick

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 18, 2017, 11:56 AM EDT

Manuel Lanzini, take a bow.

The first half of West Ham’s clash with Leicester didn’t go as planned but at least Lanzini has another stunner for his impressive scrapbook.

Cutting the score to 2-1 at the time, the Argentine playmaker unleashed his inner Dimitri Payet (probably not the best example) to curl home.

Click play on the video above to see the screamer.

Premier League AT HALF: Foxes flying, Stoke level with Chelsea

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 18, 2017, 11:54 AM EDT

Arsenal’s continued struggles kicked off Match Day 29, which flows on with six mid-morning matches around England.

Bournemouth will host Swansea City in the 1:30 p.m. EDT match.

West Ham United 1-3 Leicester City

When Robert Huth is on the board…

The Foxes’ form reversal under Craig Shakespeare looks very real, as Huth has a goal sandwiched between Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy offerings. Manuel Lanzini has West Ham’s marker, as the Irons look set to keep on underachieving at home.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Watford

Palace started hot and should’ve won an early penalty in a match with plenty of fouls and physical play.

Stoke City 1-1 Chelsea

Willian put the Blues on the board first, but Jonathan Walters converted a 38th minute penalty to knot it up before the break.

Everton 1-0 Hull City

Ross Barkley to Tom Davies to Dominic Calvert-Lewin was the combination early as the Toffees have a deserved halftime lead.

Sunderland 0-0 Burnley

Not much cooking at the Stadium of Light.