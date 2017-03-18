STREAM: 5 Premier League games; “Goal Rush” 11am ET

More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 18, 2017, 10:38 AM EDT

Five Premier League games are coming your way at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday and you can watch them all live online.

Stoke host leaders Chelsea, while Everton and Hull clash at Goodison and West Ham welcome Leicester to the London Stadium. Elsewhere, Sunderland host Burnley with both teams eager for points and Crystal Palace host Watford in a similar game.

You can see every goal as it goes in on Premier League Goal Rush by clicking on the link below.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being very similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window.

The feature game this weekend on “Goal Rush” will be Everton vs. West Brom and as goals and incidents occur around the league, you will be transported to the action as it happens.

More info is available here, plus the schedule for all three games at 10 a.m. ET is below. You can stream each game live by clicking on the links below or above.

11 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Hull City – CNBC [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Leicester City – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Sunderland vs. Burnley – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Watford – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

Watch Manuel Lanzini score stunning free kick

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 18, 2017, 11:56 AM EDT

Manuel Lanzini, take a bow.

The first half of West Ham’s clash with Leicester didn’t go as planned but at least Lanzini has another stunner for his impressive scrapbook.

Cutting the score to 2-1 at the time, the Argentine playmaker unleashed his inner Dimitri Payet (probably not the best example) to curl home.

Click play on the video above to see the screamer.

Premier League AT HALF: Foxes flying, Stoke level with Chelsea

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 18, 2017, 11:54 AM EDT

Arsenal’s continued struggles kicked off Match Day 29, which flows on with six mid-morning matches around England.

Bournemouth will host Swansea City in the 1:30 p.m. EDT match.

West Ham United 1-3 Leicester City

When Robert Huth is on the board…

The Foxes’ form reversal under Craig Shakespeare looks very real, as Huth has a goal sandwiched between Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy offerings. Manuel Lanzini has West Ham’s marker, as the Irons look set to keep on underachieving at home.

Crystal Palace 0-0 Watford

Palace started hot and should’ve won an early penalty in a match with plenty of fouls and physical play.

Stoke City 1-1 Chelsea

Willian put the Blues on the board first, but Jonathan Walters converted a 38th minute penalty to knot it up before the break.

Everton 1-0 Hull City

Ross Barkley to Tom Davies to Dominic Calvert-Lewin was the combination early as the Toffees have a deserved halftime lead.

Sunderland 0-0 Burnley

Not much cooking at the Stadium of Light.

Wenger “very worried” about Arsenal’s slump

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 18, 2017, 11:02 AM EDT

Arsene Wenger is not glossing over the facts.

The Gunners have now lost four of their last five Premier League games, the first time they’ve done that since April 1995, and the pressure is mounting.

A plane carried messages over the Hawthorns on Saturday first calling for Wenger to be fired and then came a message of support. With Wenger’s contract up at the end of the season and his future still uncertain, these are strange times for the Arsenal fanbase.

Wenger stated he will be making his mind up soon when talking to reporters.

Speaking after the 3-1 defeat against West Brom — he also called the encounter a “typical game, nowadays” — Wenger focused on the downward trend of four defeats in the last five which damages their top four hopes.

“It is very worrying. We are not used to that,” Wenger said. “Overall we have a task to fight back, regroup and focus on the games coming up. We have many big games.”

The issue in this particular game was from set pieces and Wenger stated that they had prepared for that threat from West Brom but applauded their deliveries and movement in the box and stated they scored many times from similar situations against other teams in the PL.

“We knew at half time, at 1-1, the danger that could come on counter-attack or corner. We were caught again in the second half,” Wenger admitted. “We take all the responsibility. It is always a big disappointment when you lose a game like this. We have to all take responsibility and prepare for our next games.”

As well as saying that he thought West Brom’s second goal was offside and his team should’ve had a penalty when Shkodran Mustafi was caught by Hal Robson-Kanu in the box, Wenger discussed injuries to Petr Cech and Alexis Sanchez.

“We lost Petr Cech on a calf problem, after we lost Sanchez, he stayed on but in the second half he was not himself,” Wenger said. “His ankle doesn’t look good. When it doesn’t go well it is always the same.”

All in all, these are the kind of things which happen when your luck is out.

Will Wenger be out if his luck doesn’t change?

West Brom 3-1 Arsenal: More misery for Wenger

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 18, 2017, 10:24 AM EDT
  • Dawson scores two headers
  • 4 defeats in last 5 PL games for Arsenal
  • WBA equal 2015-16 points tally
  • Cech forced off with injury

West Bromwich Albion beat Arsenal 3-1 at the Hawthorns on Saturday as the Baggies piled more pressure on Arsene Wenger.

Craig Dawson headed home the opener but Arsenal equalized soon after through talisman Alexis Sanchez and it remained that way until the second half. Then Hal Robson-Kanu came on and scored a controversial goal to make it 2-1 and Dawson headed home another set piece late on to put the result beyond doubt.

With the win West Brom have 43 points, the same number they had for the whole of last season. With their seventh defeat of the PL season Arsenal lose ground in the top four battle and remain on 50 points.

A lively start at the Hawthorns saw two quick-fire goals.

First, it was the hosts who went ahead as Nacer Chadli‘s corner from the left was flicked home by Dawson as he was completely unmarked after losing Aaron Ramsey to head home. 1-0 to the Baggies as Wenger looked on with a face like thunder.

Moments later Wenger was punching the air with delight as Granit Xhaka clipped a delightful ball to the back post where an unmarked Sanchez chested down, cut inside and finished calmly to make it 1-1.

Just three minutes between the goals as West Brom continued to threaten from set pieces and the Gunners had the majority of possession but couldn’t break down a stubborn Baggies backline.

Aaron Ramsey tested Ben Foster who produced a fine save and at the other end Darren Fletcher was denied by Petr Cech superbly but Arsenal’s goalkeeper hobbled off injured just before half time.

Rondon headed just wide earlier in the second half and he was hauled off moments later as Robson-Kanu came on. That substitution turned out to bee a masterstroke from Pulis as Ospina flapped at a ball over the top from Chadli and Robson-Kanu poked home to make it 2-1.

Despite protests over James McClean being in an offside position, both initially and then as the ball rolled towards the goal, the Republic of Ireland international didn’t touch the ball and wasn’t interfering with play.

Wenger was furious with that decision and Arsenal came agonizingly close to making it 2-2 as Danny Welbeck‘s header smashed off the crossbar.

The Gunners were left more and more exposed at the back and Robson-Kanu raced clear. Ospina again hesitated and Chadli rounded the goalkeeper but his shot was cleared off the line.

With 15 minutes to go the Baggies made it 3-1 as a Chris Brunt corner was headed home by Dawson.

Wenger and his team will now have two weeks to think about this result over the international break. Maybe that will make his decision about his future easier.