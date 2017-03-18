VIDEO: Feilhaber’s bomb puts SKC up days after USMNT omission

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

MILAN (AP) Joe Hart gifted Inter Milan both of its goals but Torino managed to draw 2-2 in Serie A on Saturday and damage Inter’s bid for a Champions League place.

Hart’s first mistake allowed Geoffrey Kondogbia to score. Torino fought back with goals from Daniele Baselli and Afriyie Acquah. However, another error from the England goalkeeper saw Antonio Candreva level.

“This draw is like a defeat,” Candreva said. “Our rivals who are ahead of us in the standings are running strongly, and now we have to try to win all of the matches.”

Inter remained fifth and was five points behind third-placed Napoli and the final qualifying position for Europe’s premier club competition.

“We’re not happy, we made a mistake in how we approached the match,” Inter coach Stefano Pioli said. “There are many regrets, especially at the end, there were chances to win the match.”

Napoli visits Empoli on Sunday. On the same day, Atalanta, which lost 7-1 at the San Siro last weekend, can move level with Inter with a win over Pescara.

The match had been hyped as a fight between Serie A’s top goalscorers. Torino and Italy forward Andrea Belotti led with 22, two more than Inter captain Mauro Icardi.

Icardi had the ball in the back of the net in the eighth minute but he was ruled offside on Ever Banega’s through ball.

Inter did go in front when Kondogbia’s effort squirmed between Hart’s hands.

Its lead lasted just six minutes before Baselli was left unmarked to head in after a corner was flicked on by Cristian Molinaro.

Belotti may not have got on the scoresheet but he helped set up Torino’s second with a cross-field pass to Juan Iturbe, who pulled back for Acquah to curl into the top left corner in the 59th.

Torino’s lead lasted even less than Inter’s as the visitors leveled three minutes later when Hart completely missed a cross and Candreva fired into an empty net.

Hart made some amends with a great save to keep out Eder‘s effort with nine minutes remaining.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS Juventus 28 23 1 4 58 19 39 15-0-0 8-1-4 70 Roma 28 20 2 6 61 25 36 12-0-1 8-2-5 62 Napoli 28 18 6 4 65 30 35 10-3-2 8-3-2 60 Lazio 28 17 5 6 50 30 20 10-2-3 7-3-3 56 Inter Milan 29 17 4 8 55 31 24 10-2-2 7-2-6 55 AC Milan 29 16 5 8 42 32 10 10-2-3 6-3-5 53 Atalanta 28 16 4 8 43 33 10 9-1-3 7-3-5 52 Fiorentina 28 12 9 7 45 37 8 7-7-0 5-2-7 45 Sampdoria 28 11 8 9 35 33 2 8-4-2 3-4-7 41 Torino 29 10 10 9 54 48 6 8-5-1 2-5-8 40

AC Milan maintained its push for Europe with its fourth win in five matches in Serie A.

Mati Fernandez scored his first Milan goal to send his side sixth, two points below its city rival Inter.

It didn’t start out well for the Rossoneri as Andrea Bertolacci pulled up hurt in the opening minute and had to be replaced by Manuel Locatelli.

The teenager almost had an immediate impact but his effort flew narrowly wide.

Lucas Ocampos nearly scored against his old team with a shot that was acrobatically cleared off the line by Genoa defender Armando Izzo.

Mati Fernandez broke the deadlock shortly after the half hour, running onto Gianluca Lapadula’s backheeled flick and dinking it over goalkeeper Eugenio Lamanna.