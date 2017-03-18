Watch Live: Bournemouth vs. Swansea City

Four-straight wins for Leicester

Goals from Mahrez, Huth, Vardy enough

Hammers without a win in five

Leicester six points above drop zone

Fresh from reaching the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, Leicester beat West Ham United 3-2 in a thriller at the London Stadium on Saturday as Craig Shakespeare’s incredible run in charge of the Foxes continues.

First half goals from Riyad Mahrez, Robert Huth and Jamie Vardy put Leicester in a commanding half time lead as Manuel Lanzini‘s free kick made it 3-1. Despite Andre Ayew pulling one back to set up a nervous finish the Foxes held on for the vital victory with Kasper Schmeichel making a string of fine saves.

With the win, their first away victory in the Premier League all season, Leicester move on to 30 points, while West Ham stay on 33.

Leicester took the lead early on as Mahrez cut in from the right flank and whipped a cross towards the back post which missed everyone and found the far corner of the net. 1-0 to the Foxes but poor goalkeeping from Darren Randolph.

Moments later it was 2-0 as a set piece saw Mahrez set up Marc Albrighton and his clever ball into the box was headed home by Huth. Less than eight minutes on the clock and it was 2-0 to Leicester.

Lanzini then stepped up and smashed home a beauty of a free kick to cut the deficit with the Hammers back in the game.

West Ham were transformed after that goal and they thought they’d equalized but Andy Carroll‘s effort from Michail Antonio‘s cross was ruled out for offside.

Just when West Ham looked like getting back into the match, Leicester scored again. A corner from the right found Vardy in the box and he smashed home from close range. 3-1 to the Foxes.

As West Ham pushed to get back into the game they left plenty of gaps for Leicester to exploit and Vardy raced clear but dinked his effort over the onrushing Randolph and off target.

The Hammers found a way back into this contest as a corner to the back post found Carroll and his header across goal was headed home by Ayew from close range. 2-3. Game on.

Late on West Ham piled forward in search of a dramatic equalizer with Carroll denied by Schmeichel who pulled off a fine save, then Ayew missed a glorious chance after being put clean through and Cheikhou Kouyate had a shot cleared off the line.

Schmeichel then played the role of hero again as he blocked Carroll’s close-range shot with a magnificent sprawling save.

Leicester held on the for a massive win to significantly boost their survival hopes.

