Bayern all but wraps up title with win over Gladbach

By Kyle BonnMar 19, 2017, 3:19 PM EDT

Nobody is going to catch them now.

Bayern Munich went 13 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table as Thomas Muller’s goal gave them a 1-0 win over struggling Borussia Monchengladbach. With RB Leipzig losing on Saturday, the win moved them even further clear at the top, with only a collapse of epic proportions needed now to rob them of a fifth straight Bundesliga crown.

The game was scoreless until the 63rd minute when a Thiago Alcantara burst down the left, cut inside, and chipped a brilliant ball over the top for Muller who had slipped past the defense, and the German front man controlled and poked home past Yann Sommer.

The goal was significant to give Bayern the three points, but also individually for the man who scored it. Muller’s goal is just his second of the league season, in a year where the assists have flowed, but he has struggled in front of net, leading some to question his place in the team.

The win was coming, as Bayern pummeled Gladbach all match, and likely should have finished with more to show for it. They attempted 18 shots, hitting the target six times, and held nearly 70%. Robert Lewandowski seemed the most likely to score, but he bottled a number of chances.

In Sunday’s other Bundesliga match, Schalke downed Mainz 1-0 thanks to a goal five minutes after halftime from Sead Kolsinac, who expertly controlled a hard cross from Guido Burgstaller on the left wing and hammered it past Jonas Lossl. The win is big for Schalke, who jumped past both Bayer Leverkusen and Gladbach in the table, moving into 9th position.

La Liga roundup: Barcelona earns crazy win, Atletico keeps pace

By Kyle BonnMar 19, 2017, 5:36 PM EDT

Barcelona faced adversity against Valencia at the Nou Camp, but they fended off pesky Valencia 4-2 on a pair from Lionel Messi and one each by Luis Suarez and Andre Gomes.

The first half was wild. Eliaquim Mangala headed home a corner to put Valencia ahead inside the opening half-hour, but it wasn’t long before Suarez hit back to draw back level. It appeared to be crumbling for the visitors when Mangala picked up his second yellow card for a pull-back Suarez in the box, both earning Barcelona a penalty and seeing Valencia down a man. Messi bagged the penalty before the break for a 2-1 lead, but Valencia struck back not a minute later as Munir El Haddadi scored on the stroke of halftime to make it 2-2 at the break.

The pivotal moment came in the 52nd minute as Neymar was clean through, but Diego Alves made an incredible save to keep the game level. Moments later, Messi put Barcelona in front with his 25th La Liga goal, skirting two defenders and beating Alves to his near post. That put Barcelona 3-2 up, and they finished it off against the tiring visitors with one from Andre Gomes with two minutes to go.

Atletico Madrid scored a massive victory by beating Sevilla at home 3-1. Diego Godin, Antoine Griezmann, and Koke all scored to give the home side all three points, a huge win that closed the gap with Sevilla in third at just two points. Griezmann’s goal was especially pretty, a left-footed rocket on a free-kick just outside the box that clipped the underside of the bar and cannoned in.

The loss likely shuts the book on any outside shot Sevilla may have had at the La Liga title, now sitting eight points back of Real Madrid, who also has a game in hand.

Elsewhere, Celta Vigo had struggled to translate its solid Europa League performances into sustained league form, but they managed to this weekend with a 1-0 win over Deportivo. Iago Aspas in particular is on a roll, and he scored the lone goal in the game, his sixth goal in his last nine games across all competitions. Aspas managed to slip by three defenders unnoticed at the back post, and Claudio Beauvue met him with a cross for the 74th minute goal.

Sporting Gijon got a big win in a huge relegation matchup, winning 3-1 to move onto 18 points, just one back of their opponents. They’re still seven points off safety, but they now have some life in the fight. All three of Sporting’s goals came in a seven-minute span just past the hour mark.

Finally, Malaga continued to struggle, finishing with a scoreless draw against 17th placed Leganes. Malaga has won just one league match since November 26th.

Pep Guardiola gushed about Manchester City’s bounce back against Liverpool

By Kyle BonnMar 19, 2017, 5:21 PM EDT

It had little to no effect on the makeup of the Premier League table, but it had a major impact on one of the game’s most prominent managers.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, with a massive smile on his face, labeled the 1-1 draw with Liverpool “one of the most special days of my life” and gushed about his team’s ability to bounce back from its elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Monaco.

“Normally, when two teams want to win, that happens in football and it’s fantastic,” Guardiola said after the game. “When one team just wants to make travels and just defend, football is complicated. So congratulations to Liverpool, and of course Manchester City. It’s one of the days I am proud the most.”

The match featured gobs of attacking play, with each team missing big opportunities to build the scoreline. Guardiola was all smiles after the match, and joked around with both the referees and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in the aftermath at the Etihad.

Guardiola praised his team’s ability to return from such a painful result midweek and put on a positive display, rambling in run-on sentences as he tried to piece together in words how happy he was with his squad. “It’s one of the most special days of my life because the defeat on Wednesday was so tough for us, and to recover how we recovered today with this mentality to play and attack and attack…we could not attack more often because Liverpool is a top top team, and how they run in the last minutes when they rest all week and we were there just three or four days [ago] resignation for qualify for the quarterfinals [of the Champions League].”

“Of course the battle to qualify for the Champions League will go until the final day.”

Guardiola felt they dominated the match and claimed that Manchester City “created more, conceded few, but we do not win.” He said that the players took the Champions League elimination hard, but responded so well. “The players, in the training session they didn’t speak, and for them to react the way they reacted against Liverpool means a lot to me.”

“There are a lot of players here with problems, and yesterday and today they said to doctors, ‘I want to play I want to play.’ Nobody dismissed, nobody said ‘I am a little tired I do not want to play’ when normally that’s happened. All of them they want to play, and they showed it today.”

Three things we learned from Man City v. Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 19, 2017, 2:43 PM EDT

Manchester City and Liverpool played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday as Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp saw their teams go all-out in their pursuit of securing a top four finish in the Premier League.

James Milner‘s penalty kick was canceled out by Sergio Aguero’s equalizer as both teams created numerous chances but somewhat canceled one another out.

Here’s what we learned from an intense, gripping battle in the rain in Manchester.

PK CALLS SHAPED THE GAME

Referee Michael Oliver will need a lie down after this game.

There were three big penalty calls which shaped the outcome of this match and Oliver got all three wrong. First, Georginio Wijnaldum went down under a challenge from Yaya Toure in the box and no penalty kick was given when it seemed like it should’ve been. Then at the other end a huge moment arrived as David Silva‘s cross found Raheem Sterling at the back post but James Milner slid in and made no contact with the ball. Again, Oliver should’ve awarded a penalty kick but he didn’t.

Then, at the start of the second when Oliver should’ve waved away a penalty kick call he awarded it. Gael Clichy slipped and then launched into a challenge on Roberto Firmino. Yes, it was a clumsy tackle but Clichy got the ball first. Milner stepped up to score the PK and put Liverpool ahead and perhaps Oliver got out of jail because City equalized and both managers will be fairly happy with the point.

That said, the way Guardiola was talking to Oliver and the other officials at the final whistle, it seemed like he was the unhappy manager. He had every right to react that way.

CLASSIC ENCOUNTER, STICKING TO PHILOSOPHIES

In the first half Pep Guardiola had a huge smile on his face as he embraced Jurgen Klopp on the sidelines. Respect.

Two of the greatest managers in the world right now have both found it tough going at times this season but there’s one thing we know about them both: they will die by their philosophies.

For better or worse they are stubborn and want their teams to play open, attacking soccer as they often neglect defense. That approach resulted in a humdinger of a game which ebbed and flowed back and forth as chances came and went and moments of brilliance in the final third were not finished off.

Two moments of magic encapsulated why Guardiola and Klopp must stick to what they know best.

First, Adam Lallana spurned a great chance as he launched a lung-bursting counter. He played the ball to Firmino, who passed to Wijnaldum who then lobbed the ball over City’s defense to Firmino and his clever flick with the outside of his boot had Lallana clean through six yards out. Lallana then missed the ball completely.

At the other end moments later Aguero and Sane combined with a wonderful backheel from the latter and then the loose ball fell to Kevin De Bruyne who hit the post.

It may not be perfect right now, especially in defense, but the longer Guardiola and Klopp stay with their respective teams the better they will get and the more pieces of the jigsaw they can put in place. In this day and age everyone wants to win now but both of these managers deserve extra time to get these projects fine-tuned and add the players they need

Finishing in the top four of the Premier League will allow them both to do that as the dangling carrot of the UEFA Champions League next season will help recruit world-class players. Maybe defenders will be a little scared to play for either of these teams though…

TOP-HEAVY CITY

Yaya Toure was overrun in midfield and it was a plan which didn’t work out for City.

Guardiola played Fernandinho at right back and left Toure in midfield on his own to try and shut down Lallana, Wijnaldum and Emre Can on his own. With Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva just in front of him, those two aren’t known for their defensive abilities and as Ilkay Gundogan told Rebecca Lowe at half time in the NBC studio, Guardiola prefers KDB in a deeper role due to his ability to keep the ball.

When Fernando came on and De Bruyne was shifted out wide, City looked more balanced and able to cope with Liverpool’s attack.

We are in March and Guardiola still hasn’t got the balance of his team right. City have so many great attacking talents but they are still top-heavy.

Much has been made about the defensive mistakes from the likes of John Stones and Claudio Bravo this season but City need to get better protection for their defense, especially against the better teams who can hurt them.

Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool: Slugfest ends even

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 19, 2017, 2:23 PM EDT
  • Milner scores penalty kick
  • Aguero equalizes for City
  • Liverpool unbeaten against top six
  • City unbeaten in 7 PL games

Manchester City and Liverpool left it all out on the pitch in an enthralling 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

James Milner put Liverpool ahead with a controversial penalty kick but Sergio Aguero rescued a point for City as both teams had plenty of chances but couldn’t find a winner in a hugely entertaining contest.

With the point Man City stay in third and have 57 points, while Liverpool are fourth on 56 points.

Kevin De Bruyne almost caught out Simon Mignolet at his near post as he mishit his cross as City grew into the game as the first half wore on. Fernandinho then whipped in a great cross which Aguero almost got on the end of but Joel Matip marshaled City’s Argentine striker expertly.

City continued to look the more dangerous as Aguero and Sane linked up and the latter sent in a cross which broke to David Silva who drilled a shot inches wide.

Liverpool then ha a great chance to go ahead as Sadio Mane raced clear and latched onto a loose ball but Nicolas Otamendi and Claudio Bravo did enough between them to thwart the Senegalese forward. Georginio Wijnaldum went down in the box under pressure from Yaya Toure and Liverpool felt they should have had a penalty kick.

Man City then came agonizingly close to taking the lead as Silva’s ball into the six-yard box was about to be tapped home by Raheem Sterling but James Milner seemed to bundle him over and then Fernandinho slipped at the vital moment and put his shot wide. Moments later Willy Caballero pushed a fine shot by Roberto Firmino wide and then denied Adam Lallana as the first half finished with a flourish.

Liverpool started the second half well as Lallana got free down the right and cut the ball back to Mane but his shot was brilliantly blocked by John Stones.

Moments later Liverpool were ahead as Milner slammed home a spot kick (his seventh of the season) after a challenge from Gael Clichy on Firmino which Michael Oliver deemed to be a foul. However replays showed that Clichy got the ball but that little difference as Liverpool led.

The rest of the game continued to me an end-to-end encounter with Sterling going close and then Philippe Coutinho played clean through but Caballero coming up big once again.

City were eventually level as De Bruyne was free on the right flank and he whipped in a delightful ball which Aguero duly tapped home. 1-1. Game on. City pushed hard for the win as Sane and Aguero linked up superbly and Liverpool half cleared with the ball falling to De Bruyne but he hit the post with his shot.

At the other end Lallana missed a glorious chance as Wijnaldum played in Firmino with an amazing lobbed pass and he passed it to Lallana who completely missed the ball. Huge let off for City who then had a great chance of their own but Sterling’s short squirmed just wide as Mignolet raced out.

One final chance came and went as Aguero volleyed over at the back post from six yards out and that was that. What a game.