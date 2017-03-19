Bobby Wood out for USMNT; Besler, Kljestan called up

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The U.S. national team has some serious injury problems heading into two crucial World Cup qualifiers.

Bobby Wood is the latest player to be unavailable for the qualifiers against Honduras next Friday in San Jose, Calif. and Panama on Mar. 28.

Wood — who has scored eight goals in 29 appearances for the USMNT — suffered a back injury for Hamburg in the Bundesliga over the weekend during their draw at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Another USMNT star in the Bundesliga, Fabian Johnson, is also unavailable for selection as Bruce Arena has had to scramble a little and has lost what many would consider as two key starters.

U.S. Soccer confirmed that New York Red Bulls midfielder Sacha Kljestan has been called up in Wood’s place, while Arena has also added Sporting Kansas City captain and center back Matt Besler to the 25-man squad.

The U.S. currently sits bottom of the final round of CONACACF qualifying for the 2018 World Cup after the opening two games.

Below is the full updated roster for the World Cup qualifiers via U.S. Soccer.

Updated Roster by Position (Club; WCQ Caps/Goals):

GOALKEEPERS (3): David Bingham (San Jose Earthquakes; 0/0), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids; 33/0), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake; 0/0)

DEFENDERS (10): DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo; 33/6), Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City; 10/1), John Brooks (Hertha Berlin/GER; 2/0) Geoff Cameron (Stoke City/ENG; 19/2), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca/MEX; 12/0), Michael Orozco (Club Tijuana/MEX; 6/1), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 2/0), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna/MEX; 0/0), Walker Zimmerman (FC Dallas; 0/0), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City; 15/3)

MIDFIELDERS (9): Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas; 1/0), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union; 6/0), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC/CAN; 31/5), Jermaine Jones (LA Galaxy; 16/0), Sacha Kljestan (New York Red Bulls; 18/2), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 0/0), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers; 3/0), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 5/2)

FORWARDS (3): Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC/CAN; 33/16), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders FC; 36/13), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC; 3/0)

