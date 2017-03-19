Kylian Mbappe continues surge with brace in Monaco win

You’d never know he was just 18 years old if it wasn’t suddenly the center of his narrative that has spread like wildfire across the European soccer landscape.

Kylian Mbappe has thrust himself into the spotlight with his monstrous surge in front of net for AS Monaco, pummeling opposition goalkeepers and terrorizing opposing defenses.

The Monaco youth product has born untold fruits for the French club, right now in front of net and likely in their wallet before too long. Mbappe bagged yet another brace on Sunday in a 3-0 Monaco win over Caen that moved them three points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table and gave the youngster his sixth goal in his last four matches across all competitions.

The first goal, 18 minutes in, displayed his ability to take defenders on, controlling a bouncing ball on the run and deking past a pair of hapless markers before firing home from a tight angle. The second, with nine minutes left in the game, came as he drifted away from his defender and delivered a pinpoint header past the goalkeeper, highlighting his ability to make both center-backs and netminders look lost. He now has 18 goals for Monaco this season, a whopping total for a kid so young.

The hot streak has put him into the spotlight, having been front and center in Monaco’s Champions League triumph over Manchester City, but it will only serve to add onto the pressure with a big list of matches in the near future. Next up is the Coupe de la League final against Paris Saint-Germain after the international break, plus a French Cup quarterfinal against Lille and the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal tie with Borussia Dortmund.

Mbappe, yet uncapped, was included in the France squad for the upcoming international break, which includes a World Cup qualifier at Luxembourg and a friendly against Spain.

