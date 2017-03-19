Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool: Slugfest ends even

Milner scores penalty kick

Aguero equalizes for City

Liverpool unbeaten against top six

City unbeaten in 7 PL games

Manchester City and Liverpool left it all out on the pitch in an enthralling 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

James Milner put Liverpool ahead with a controversial penalty kick but Sergio Aguero rescued a point for City as both teams had plenty of chances but couldn’t find a winner in a hugely entertaining contest.

With the point Man City stay in third and have 57 points, while Liverpool are fourth on 56 points.

Kevin De Bruyne almost caught out Simon Mignolet at his near post as he mishit his cross as City grew into the game as the first half wore on. Fernandinho then whipped in a great cross which Aguero almost got on the end of but Joel Matip marshaled City’s Argentine striker expertly.

City continued to look the more dangerous as Aguero and Sane linked up and the latter sent in a cross which broke to David Silva who drilled a shot inches wide.

Liverpool then ha a great chance to go ahead as Sadio Mane raced clear and latched onto a loose ball but Nicolas Otamendi and Claudio Bravo did enough between them to thwart the Senegalese forward. Georginio Wijnaldum went down in the box under pressure from Yaya Toure and Liverpool felt they should have had a penalty kick.

Man City then came agonizingly close to taking the lead as Silva’s ball into the six-yard box was about to be tapped home by Raheem Sterling but James Milner seemed to bundle him over and then Fernandinho slipped at the vital moment and put his shot wide. Moments later Willy Caballero pushed a fine shot by Roberto Firmino wide and then denied Adam Lallana as the first half finished with a flourish.

Liverpool started the second half well as Lallana got free down the right and cut the ball back to Mane but his shot was brilliantly blocked by John Stones.

7 – James Milner's scored 7 penalties in the PL this season; only S.Gerrard (10 in 2013-14) scored more for Liverpool in a PL campaign. Spot — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 19, 2017

Moments later Liverpool were ahead as Milner slammed home a spot kick (his seventh of the season) after a challenge from Gael Clichy on Firmino which Michael Oliver deemed to be a foul. However replays showed that Clichy got the ball but that little difference as Liverpool led.

The rest of the game continued to me an end-to-end encounter with Sterling going close and then Philippe Coutinho played clean through but Caballero coming up big once again.

City were eventually level as De Bruyne was free on the right flank and he whipped in a delightful ball which Aguero duly tapped home. 1-1. Game on. City pushed hard for the win as Sane and Aguero linked up superbly and Liverpool half cleared with the ball falling to De Bruyne but he hit the post with his shot.

At the other end Lallana missed a glorious chance as Wijnaldum played in Firmino with an amazing lobbed pass and he passed it to Lallana who completely missed the ball. Huge let off for City who then had a great chance of their own but Sterling’s short squirmed just wide as Mignolet raced out.

One final chance came and went as Aguero volleyed over at the back post from six yards out and that was that. What a game.

