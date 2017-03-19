More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Middlesbrough 1-3 Man United: Red Devils battle to victory

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 19, 2017, 9:57 AM EDT
  • Fellaini, Lingard put United ahead
  • Gestede pulled one back late on
  • Boro have five-straight defeats
  • United unbeaten in 18 games

Manchester United beat Middlesbrough 3-1 at the Riverside Stadium on Sunday as Jose Mourinho’s men kept in touch with the Premier League’s top four.

United went ahead through Marouane Fellaini‘s header in the first half and Jesse Lingard‘s stunner in the second half, but Boro made it tough for Jose Mourinho’s side late on as Rudy Gestede pulled one back. In stoppage time Victor Valdes slipped at the worst possible time and Antonio Valencia slotted home to make it 3-1.

The Red Devils move into fifth place and within three points of the top four, while Boro stay in the bottom three and are five points from safety.

Boro started brightly and controlled most of the early play but United had a glorious chance to take the lead. A long ball forward was flicked on to Marcus Rashford and the youngster sped through but his low shot was saved well be Valdes.

At the other end Gaston Ramirez cut in from the left and curled a powerful effort towards the far post and David De Gea produced a fine save to his left. Boro showed plenty of promise early on.

United began to churn out chances before half time as Juan Mata‘s cross from the left found Rashford unmarked and his finish from close range was superbly denied by Valdes and then he denied Valencia’s follow up too as Boro cleared the ball.

Finally United made the breakthrough as Ashley Young‘s cross from the left flank found Fellaini at the back post and the Belgian midfielder nodded home to make it 1-0 to the Red Devils.

Boro reacted well to going behind as Alvaro Negredo nodded an effort across goal which went wide but United led at the break.

United looked dangerous on the break in the second half with Rashford and Jesse Lingard linking up well but the final pass or finish just evading Mourinho’s men in the final third.

For Boro, they battled away but couldn’t engineer any real openings to threaten United’s goal as the home crowd stayed with them but didn’t see any clear cut chances.

Lingard put the result beyond doubt as he drove forward and drilled home an unstoppable into the top corner to double United’s lead.

Negredo went close twice late on as Boro tried to get back into the game and substitutes Adama Traore and Gestede made a big difference. The latter slotted home with 15 minutes to go to make it 2-1 and set up a tense finale for United.

However, Mourinho’s men grabbed a late goal via Valencia after Valdes’ unfortunate slip and are now 18 games unbeaten in the Premier League and continue their charge towards a top four finish.

Watch Jesse Lingard score sensational goal

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 19, 2017, 9:38 AM EDT

Jesse Lingard, you absolute rascal.

Manchester United’s winger drilled home an unstoppable effort in the second half of their game at Middlesbrough on Sunday as the Englishman surged forward and spanked home a beauty to make it 2-0.

This celebration wasn’t bad either…

Gary, Phil Neville discuss all things Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 19, 2017, 9:07 AM EDT

Brothers Gary and Phil Neville both came through the ranks as local lads at Manchester United and went on to have glittering careers with the Red Devils.

In the videos below the duo sit down with Steve Bower to discuss their United careers, playing against each other and what winning trophies for United meant.

Making their debuts for Manchester United

Playing against each other

Winning their first PL title, treble at United

Stream Live: Middlesbrough v. Manchester United

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 19, 2017, 7:43 AM EDT

Midddlesbrough host Manchester United on Sumday (Watch live, 8 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with both teams desperate for a win but for very different reasons.

Boro are without a manager after Jose Mourinho’s good friend Aitor Karanka was fired on Thursday with the Teesside club in the relegation zone, the lowest scorers in the PL and they also have the lowest number of wins.

United have reached the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League but finishing in the top four remains their priority and they’ll look to make the most of Arsenal’s slip up on Saturday.

In team news Boro make four changes with Downing, Negredo, Bernardo and Barragan coming in.

United make six changes to the team which faced Bournemouth last weekend as Rashford, Bailly, Young, Smalling, Lingard and Fellaini  come in.

LINEUPS

Middlesbrough

Manchester United

MLS (late-night) roundup: Early favorites, FC Dallas & Portland, emerge

By Andy EdwardsMar 19, 2017, 12:53 AM EDT

With three MLS Saturday afternoons/evenings officially in the books, only 31 more to go…

Portland Timbers 4-2 Houston Dynamo

Isn’t it just wonderful when you look forward to a game all week, and when Saturday finally arrives, it lives up to everything you hoped of it? That’s Portland versus Houston, in a nutshell. Tied for the Western Conference’s top spot after two weeks, only Atlanta United looked to be on par with Saturday’s combatants in terms of attacking intent and ability.

What transpired at Providence Park was a six-goal thriller chock-full of brilliant midfield play, inspired final-ball making in and around the penalty area, and some decent finish on the business end. Diego Valeri scored twice (once from the penalty spot), and David Guzman and Fanendo Adi added goals of their own for Portland, erasing a 2-1 halftime deficit after Erick Torres (penalty kick) and Romell Quioto had the visitors halfway home with three points. Quiot’s goal, mostly for Alberth Elis’s seeing-eye through ball, was particularly stunning.

Valeri started the comeback just before the hour mark, and Houston couldn’t slow the momentum once Portland began rolling downhill.

2017 looks to be the start of a golden attacking age in MLS, and these two (young) sides are leading the charge. Portland and Houston’s next meeting? July 29, in Houston.

Real Salt Lake 1-2 LA Galaxy

It’s a strange new world, where LA find themselves Robbie Keane-, Landon Donovan- and Bruce Arena-less, and without a single point from their first two games of the 2017 season. Through 68 minutes on Saturday, zero points from three games seemed a distinct possibility, trailing away to RSL despite their man advantage since the 44th minute.

As far as headers go, you’ll not find one more impressive than this one from Yura Movsisyan to put RSL up in the 18th minute.

Dave Romney and Emmanuel Boateng got the goals to bring LA back from the depths of the unthinkable, and give Curt Onalfo his first win since replacing Arena this offseason.

FC Dallas 2-1 New England Revolution

FCD just keep doing work, whether it be in league play or CONCACAF Champions League. On Saturday, three days after a dogged CCL semifinals first-leg affair with Pachuca, Oscar Pareja’s men came back from a goal down to New England and move to seven points from three games.

Lee Nguyen put the visitors ahead, from the penalty spot in the 10th minute, one of just four shots from Jay Heaps’ side on the night. The comeback wasn’t quick, but it didn’t have to be. Maximiliano Urruti hit twice six minutes apart, in the 71st and 77th minutes, to not only rob New England of their first win of 2017, but their first points as well.

The 2017 Supporters’ Shield goes through Dallas, though Portland inch closer and closer with each passing week.

Sporting Kansas City 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Sporting KC have their first goal, as well as their first win, of 2017 following a mostly dominant performance against San Jose. Benny Feilhaber’s long-range, knuckle-balling bomb opened the scoring in the 37th minute (WATCH HERE), and David Bingham’s epic howler made it 2-0 with a minute of regular time remaining.

Good thing for Sporting, too, as all concentration and focus disappeared once stoppage time began. Florian Jungwirth pulled a goal back in the 91st, and Tim Melia was called into action again a minute later. His Save of the Week candidate preserved a narrow, but thoroughly deserved three points for the home side.

Orlando City SC 2-1 Philadelphia Union

At some point, Cyle Larin will stop scoring every goal for Orlando, and I’ll be forced to formulate a lede other than “Cyle Larin’s going to Europe, and soon,” but that day isn’t today, as the 21-year-old Canadian international bagged his second and third goals of the season, each time putting the Lions in front.

The fluidity in the build-up to the second goal shouldn’t go unnoticed, as clinical as Larin may have been with his chance. Carlos Rivas is 22 and two full years into his MLS adventure. He’s made the jump from deer-in-the-headlights newcomer, to full-time contributor on a good team. That’s him with the simple lay-off to Matias Perez Garcia on the second goal, and he absolutely deserves a secondary assist for it. I’ll be petitioning the league on his behalf first thing Monday morning.

Colorado Rapids 2-2 Minnesota United

Minnesota have their first MLS point, just barely. Adrian Heath’s side came back from a goal down — then blew their first MLS lead in under two minutes, but that’s neither here nor there — to draw away the stingiest defense in all of MLS last season.

Dominique Badji put Colorado ahead in the 17th minute, but that was canceled out by Kevin Molino from the penalty spot five minutes into the second half. Christian Ramirez put Minnesota 2-1 up in the 58th minute, but Marlon Hairston equalized 108 seconds later. Such is life as an expansion team, but it brings the Loons’ goals conceded average down to 4.3 goals per game.

D.C. United 0-2 Columbus Crew SC

Federico Higuain and Ola Kamara converted a penalty kick each — no drama between the Argentine and a striker named Kamara this time — as Crew SC picked up their first win of the season, away to D.C., who look a serious contender for second-worst team (sorry, Minnesota) in MLS through three games. 0 goals scored, 6 goals conceded; 1 point won.

