Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images

MLS (late-night) roundup: Early favorites, FC Dallas & Portland, emerge

By Andy EdwardsMar 19, 2017, 12:53 AM EDT

With three MLS Saturday afternoons/evenings officially in the books, only 31 more to go…

Portland Timbers 4-2 Houston Dynamo

Isn’t it just wonderful when you look forward to a game all week, and when Saturday finally arrives, it lives up to everything you hoped of it? That’s Portland versus Houston, in a nutshell. Tied for the Western Conference’s top spot after two weeks, only Atlanta United looked to be on par with Saturday’s combatants in terms of attacking intent and ability.

What transpired at Providence Park was a six-goal thriller chock-full of brilliant midfield play, inspired final-ball making in and around the penalty area, and some decent finish on the business end. Diego Valeri scored twice (once from the penalty spot), and David Guzman and Fanendo Adi added goals of their own for Portland, erasing a 2-1 halftime deficit after Erick Torres (penalty kick) and Romell Quioto had the visitors halfway home with three points. Quiot’s goal, mostly for Alberth Elis’s seeing-eye through ball, was particularly stunning.

Valeri started the comeback just before the hour mark, and Houston couldn’t slow the momentum once Portland began rolling downhill.

2017 looks to be the start of a golden attacking age in MLS, and these two (young) sides are leading the charge. Portland and Houston’s next meeting? July 29, in Houston.

Real Salt Lake 1-2 LA Galaxy

It’s a strange new world, where LA find themselves Robbie Keane-, Landon Donovan- and Bruce Arena-less, and without a single point from their first two games of the 2017 season. Through 68 minutes on Saturday, zero points from three games seemed a distinct possibility, trailing away to RSL despite their man advantage since the 44th minute.

As far as headers go, you’ll not find one more impressive than this one from Yura Movsisyan to put RSL up in the 18th minute.

Dave Romney and Emmanuel Boateng got the goals to bring LA back from the depths of the unthinkable, and give Curt Onalfo his first win since replacing Arena this offseason.

FC Dallas 2-1 New England Revolution

FCD just keep doing work, whether it be in league play or CONCACAF Champions League. On Saturday, three days after a dogged CCL semifinals first-leg affair with Pachuca, Oscar Pareja’s men came back from a goal down to New England and move to seven points from three games.

Lee Nguyen put the visitors ahead, from the penalty spot in the 10th minute, one of just four shots from Jay Heaps’ side on the night. The comeback wasn’t quick, but it didn’t have to be. Maximiliano Urruti hit twice six minutes apart, in the 71st and 77th minutes, to not only rob New England of their first win of 2017, but their first points as well.

The 2017 Supporters’ Shield goes through Dallas, though Portland inch closer and closer with each passing week.

Sporting Kansas City 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Sporting KC have their first goal, as well as their first win, of 2017 following a mostly dominant performance against San Jose. Benny Feilhaber’s long-range, knuckle-balling bomb opened the scoring in the 37th minute (WATCH HERE), and David Bingham’s epic howler made it 2-0 with a minute of regular time remaining.

Good thing for Sporting, too, as all concentration and focus disappeared once stoppage time began. Florian Jungwirth pulled a goal back in the 91st, and Tim Melia was called into action again a minute later. His Save of the Week candidate preserved a narrow, but thoroughly deserved three points for the home side.

Orlando City SC 2-1 Philadelphia Union

At some point, Cyle Larin will stop scoring every goal for Orlando, and I’ll be forced to formulate a lede other than “Cyle Larin’s going to Europe, and soon,” but that day isn’t today, as the 21-year-old Canadian international bagged his second and third goals of the season, each time putting the Lions in front.

The fluidity in the build-up to the second goal shouldn’t go unnoticed, as clinical as Larin may have been with his chance. Carlos Rivas is 22 and two full years into his MLS adventure. He’s made the jump from deer-in-the-headlights newcomer, to full-time contributor on a good team. That’s him with the simple lay-off to Matias Perez Garcia on the second goal, and he absolutely deserves a secondary assist for it. I’ll be petitioning the league on his behalf first thing Monday morning.

Colorado Rapids 2-2 Minnesota United

Minnesota have their first MLS point, just barely. Adrian Heath’s side came back from a goal down — then blew their first MLS lead in under two minutes, but that’s neither here nor there — to draw away the stingiest defense in all of MLS last season.

Dominique Badji put Colorado ahead in the 17th minute, but that was canceled out by Kevin Molino from the penalty spot five minutes into the second half. Christian Ramirez put Minnesota 2-1 up in the 58th minute, but Marlon Hairston equalized 108 seconds later. Such is life as an expansion team, but it brings the Loons’ goals conceded average down to 4.3 goals per game.

D.C. United 0-2 Columbus Crew SC

Federico Higuain and Ola Kamara converted a penalty kick each — no drama between the Argentine and a striker named Kamara this time — as Crew SC picked up their first win of the season, away to D.C., who look a serious contender for second-worst team (sorry, Minnesota) in MLS through three games. 0 goals scored, 6 goals conceded; 1 point won.

Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 18, 2017, 9:40 PM EDT

We’ve been down this road with Benny Feilhaber.

The story goes something like this: the U.S. national team head coach — previously Jurgen Klinsmann, now Bruce Arena — leaves the 32-year-old Sporting Kansas City midfielder off his latest USMNT roster, and Feilhaber proceeds to turn in dominant, nearly unplayable performances in the weeks that follow.

On Wednesday, Arena named his first (second) squad for a competitive fixture. Absent from the 24-man list? You guessed it: Feilhaber. Three days later, Feilhaber’s response?

There’s more from Feilhaber than just a stunning strike to appreciate. Take a look below at the build-up, which sees Feilhaber present himself Matt Besler who’s about to be in trouble on the ball; there’s the controlled first touch, and the instinctive spin away from the pressure; there’s the 40-yard diagonal ball to Graham Zusi’s chest; there’s, of course, the strike which is a violent lashing through the ball. David Bingham never had a chance from more than 25 yards out.

Serie A: Hart’s howlers help Inter to draw with Torino; AC Milan win

Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 18, 2017, 8:15 PM EDT

MILAN (AP) Joe Hart gifted Inter Milan both of its goals but Torino managed to draw 2-2 in Serie A on Saturday and damage Inter’s bid for a Champions League place.

Hart’s first mistake allowed Geoffrey Kondogbia to score. Torino fought back with goals from Daniele Baselli and Afriyie Acquah. However, another error from the England goalkeeper saw Antonio Candreva level.

“This draw is like a defeat,” Candreva said. “Our rivals who are ahead of us in the standings are running strongly, and now we have to try to win all of the matches.”

Inter remained fifth and was five points behind third-placed Napoli and the final qualifying position for Europe’s premier club competition.

“We’re not happy, we made a mistake in how we approached the match,” Inter coach Stefano Pioli said. “There are many regrets, especially at the end, there were chances to win the match.”

Napoli visits Empoli on Sunday. On the same day, Atalanta, which lost 7-1 at the San Siro last weekend, can move level with Inter with a win over Pescara.

The match had been hyped as a fight between Serie A’s top goalscorers. Torino and Italy forward Andrea Belotti led with 22, two more than Inter captain Mauro Icardi.

Icardi had the ball in the back of the net in the eighth minute but he was ruled offside on Ever Banega’s through ball.

Inter did go in front when Kondogbia’s effort squirmed between Hart’s hands.

Its lead lasted just six minutes before Baselli was left unmarked to head in after a corner was flicked on by Cristian Molinaro.

Belotti may not have got on the scoresheet but he helped set up Torino’s second with a cross-field pass to Juan Iturbe, who pulled back for Acquah to curl into the top left corner in the 59th.

Torino’s lead lasted even less than Inter’s as the visitors leveled three minutes later when Hart completely missed a cross and Candreva fired into an empty net.

Hart made some amends with a great save to keep out Eder‘s effort with nine minutes remaining.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Juventus 28 23 1 4 58 19 39 15-0-0 8-1-4 70
 Roma 28 20 2 6 61 25 36 12-0-1 8-2-5 62
 Napoli 28 18 6 4 65 30 35 10-3-2 8-3-2 60
 Lazio 28 17 5 6 50 30 20 10-2-3 7-3-3 56
 Inter Milan 29 17 4 8 55 31 24 10-2-2 7-2-6 55
 AC Milan 29 16 5 8 42 32 10 10-2-3 6-3-5 53
 Atalanta 28 16 4 8 43 33 10 9-1-3 7-3-5 52
 Fiorentina 28 12 9 7 45 37 8 7-7-0 5-2-7 45
 Sampdoria 28 11 8 9 35 33 2 8-4-2 3-4-7 41
 Torino 29 10 10 9 54 48 6 8-5-1 2-5-8 40

AC Milan maintained its push for Europe with its fourth win in five matches in Serie A.

Mati Fernandez scored his first Milan goal to send his side sixth, two points below its city rival Inter.

It didn’t start out well for the Rossoneri as Andrea Bertolacci pulled up hurt in the opening minute and had to be replaced by Manuel Locatelli.

The teenager almost had an immediate impact but his effort flew narrowly wide.

Lucas Ocampos nearly scored against his old team with a shot that was acrobatically cleared off the line by Genoa defender Armando Izzo.

Mati Fernandez broke the deadlock shortly after the half hour, running onto Gianluca Lapadula’s backheeled flick and dinking it over goalkeeper Eugenio Lamanna.

La Liga: Ronaldo turns playmaker to lead Real Madrid past Bilbao

Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 18, 2017, 7:04 PM EDT

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Cristiano Ronaldo turned into Real Madrid’s playmaker by setting up two goals to beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1 on Saturday and keep on track to reclaim the Spanish league title.

Ronaldo passed for Karim Benzema to open the scoring at San Mames Stadium.

Bilbao equalized through Aritz Aduriz’s header in the 65th, but three minutes later Ronaldo flicked on a corner kick for Casemiro to finish off.

“We won at a very difficult ground. We had to dig in but we played with real character,” Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said.

Madrid, which hasn’t won the league since 2012, leads second-placed Barcelona by five points. Barcelona hosts Valencia on Sunday. Madrid has a game in hand.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Real Madrid 27 20 5 2 71 28 43 11-3-0 9-2-2 65
 Barcelona 27 18 6 3 77 23 54 9-3-1 9-3-2 60
 Sevilla 27 17 6 4 51 31 20 10-2-1 7-4-3 57
 Atlético Madrid 27 15 7 5 49 22 27 9-2-2 6-5-3 52
 Villarreal 28 13 9 6 39 20 19 8-3-3 5-6-3 48
 Real Sociedad 28 15 3 10 42 39 3 7-3-4 8-0-6 48
 Athletic 28 13 5 10 35 32 3 10-3-2 3-2-8 44

The loss ended Bilbao’s unbeaten home streak at 13 games in the league, one short of the club record in 1992.

Madrid spent long stretches in its half absorbing Bilbao’s pressure brought by wingers Inaki Williams and Inigo Leque.

But Madrid’s efficiency proved the difference. As Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde put it: “They beat us with two moments of brilliance.”

Midfielder Casemiro played a part in Benzema’s goal when he spotted Ronaldo breaking down the left. Ronaldo received his long pass and squared the ball for Benzema to slot in.

Benzema moved into the top-10 La Liga scorers in Madrid’s history, with 119 goals in 237 matches. Ronaldo had the club record of 280.

Madrid had little trouble repelling Bilbao’s crosses until Williams forced Keylor Navas to make a difficult save early in the second half.

Shortly after, Williams sped past Marcelo and crossed for Raul Garcia to head the ball back to the center of the six-yard box where Aduriz nodded it home.

Bilbao’s push was deflated by Ronaldo, however, when he headed on a corner kick for Casemiro to control and tap in uncontested.

“I know what my duties in the team are and that’s not scoring goals because there are more gifted players than me playing further forward,” Casemiro said. “Having said that, if I can score, then all the better.”

Deyverson’s goal just before halftime secured Alaves a win over regional Basque Country rival Real Sociedad.

Sociedad was left with 10 men from the 67th after Esteban Granero picked up his second yellow card.

With a second consecutive loss, Sociedad missed the chance to move into fifth place and lost ground on the top four spots that earn Champions League berths.

Enrique Garcia headed in Pedro Leon’s cross for Eibar in the 20th, and Espanyol midfielder Jose Jurado equalized shortly after halftime.

The splitting of the points did little to help both sides’ hopes of qualifying for the Europa League.

Bottom-side Osasuna is staring at relegation after its winless streak reached 20 rounds.

Betis eased to victory from Rafa Navarro’s first career goal in the league followed by Ruben Castro’s strike.

MLS (afternoon) roundup: NYCFC dominate, disappoint; ATL keep rolling

AP Photo/Andres Kudacki
By Andy EdwardsMar 18, 2017, 6:02 PM EDT

The third MLS Saturday of 2017 is one-third of the way complete. A quick roundup of the day’s early games…

New York City FC 1-1 Montreal Impact

To reiterate: Rodney Wallace is a heavy for to be named under-the-radar signing of the season. After a year in Brazil, Wallace is back in MLS (he was one of Portland Timbers’ best players during their 2015 MLS Cup run), and looking every bit the perfect complement to David Villa and Maxi Moralez in NYCFC’s trident of attacking terror. On Saturday, Wallace bagged his second goal in as many games (to go with an assist last week as well), in the process putting the home side 1-0 up just before halftime. A lot like Wallace leading up to his loose-ball finish, NYCFC are absolutely relentless along all levels of the field when playing on the tiny Yankee Stadium field.

That relentlessness has revealed an old problem (figuratively and literally) turned new problem: Andrea Pirlo is exposed and left for dead anytime an opponent breaks the high press. They’re also still really suspect at the back, which was best exhibited when Dominic Oduro pulled Montreal back to level terms with just over 20 minutes left to play.

It’s extremely clear, just 37 games into his NYCFC tenure that 1) Patrick Vieira is a very, very good coach; 2) he’s not long for MLS, as a number of forward-thinking European clubs will come calling sooner rather than later.

[ MORE: Five things to watch in MLS — Week 3 ]

Atlanta United 4-0 Chicago Fire

Here’s the thing about Atlanta: you think you know, but you have no idea whether or not they’re #actually good. Just hear me out. Yes, they’ve scored 11 goals in their first three MLS games (conceded just three), and that’s really good. We’ve also seem them capitulate in the final 20 minutes while protecting a 1-0 lead, and lose 2-1. Last week, their 6-1 thrashing of Minnesota United, who look every bit the worst team in MLS history, was played in a literal blizzard. On Saturday, Gerardo Martino’s side walloped the Chicago Fire at Bobby Dodd Stadium, to the tune of 4-0, but did so with a man advantage for 79 minutes. In terms of sheer entertainment value, they’re the best team in MLS.

Anyway, here’s the (awesome) goals, scored by Josef Martinez (two) and Hector Villalba, on Saturday, which is what you’re really here to see.

[ MORE: Arena names 24 to senior roster ahead of WCQs next week ]

Vancouver Whitecaps 0-2 Toronto FC

A summation Toronto FC’s opening three games of 2017: I have no thoughts. A 0-0 draw with Real Salt Lake saw next to nothing happen for 90 minutes; last week’s 2-2 draw with the Philadelphia Union was back-and-forth with so little time between the sides trading goals that neither side stood out in any way; Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Vancouver was impressive in that winning on the road is always an accomplishment in MLS, though Brek Shea‘s 70th-minute red card was the beginning of the end for the home side. Victor Vazquez and Jozy Altidore bagged goals four minutes apart not long after Shea departed.

TFC were without Sebastian Giovinco, it should be said, so any points won should be largely considered a bonus come the end of the season.