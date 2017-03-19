More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
MLS Roundup: Dempsey, Morries lead Sounders to season’s first win

By Kyle BonnMar 19, 2017, 9:11 PM EDT

Clint Dempsey is back, and not a moment too soon.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST's MLS coverage ]

With his first USMNT call-up in nine months just days away, the American veteran bagged his second goal of the 2017 season to give Seattle its first win of the campaign, a 3-1 victory over the visiting Red Bulls of New York in the Sounders’ home opener. Fellow national teamer Jordan Morris got the winner in the second half, as the two added to their tallies at the right time.

Sure, Dempsey’s hit came from the penalty spot, but with Bobby Wood injured, US fans will take anything they can get to hope Dempsey can up his role in the absence of the Hamburg frontman.

In the 28th minute, New York goalkeeper Luis Robles came off his line to challenge Jordan Morris on the ball, arriving just a split-second too late, conceding the penalty with a trip and earning a yellow card in the process. Dempsey stepped up and calmly slotted the ball inside the right post past Robles who had guessed right but just couldn’t reach it.

New York briefly had it back level when a stroke of luck went the visitor’s way. Bradley Wright-Phillips headed New York level just before the hour mark. The header appeared to be traveling wide, but a touch off the head of his defender Gustav Svensson guided it into the back of the net – barely – clipping the inside of the post and in for the equalizer. Somehow, Wright-Phillips was given credit for the goal, despite it clearly being initially wide before the deflection took it just enough on the kind side of the post.

Seattle restored its lead nine minutes later as Jordan Morris – also called up by Bruce Arena for Friday’s Hex match – headed in from point-blank range. The move started with Joevin Jones who sent Sal Zizzo to an early grave and cut back to Nicolas Lodeiro, who lofted the ball to Morris at the back post and the finish was there for the taking to put Seattle 2-1 up.

They’d get a deserved third via Harry Shipp – intentionally or not – to put the game away with 11 minutes to go. Jones had a go from long range, and his low shot cannoned off the foot of Shipp and wrong-footed Robles, tucking into the bottom left corner. The goal is Shipp’s first of his Sounders career.

Seattle’s victory ended an 18-game unbeaten streak for New York in MLS regular season action, a streak that dated all the way back to July of last season.

Kylian Mbappe continues surge with brace in Monaco win

By Kyle BonnMar 19, 2017, 8:23 PM EDT

You’d never know he was just 18 years old if it wasn’t suddenly the center of his narrative that has spread like wildfire across the European soccer landscape.

Kylian Mbappe has thrust himself into the spotlight with his monstrous surge in front of net for AS Monaco, pummeling opposition goalkeepers and terrorizing opposing defenses.

The Monaco youth product has born untold fruits for the French club, right now in front of net and likely in their wallet before too long. Mbappe bagged yet another brace on Sunday in a 3-0 Monaco win over Caen that moved them three points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table and gave the youngster his sixth goal in his last four matches across all competitions.

[ MORE: Guardiola calls Liverpool draw "one of the most special days" ]

The first goal, 18 minutes in, displayed his ability to take defenders on, controlling a bouncing ball on the run and deking past a pair of hapless markers before firing home from a tight angle. The second, with nine minutes left in the game, came as he drifted away from his defender and delivered a pinpoint header past the goalkeeper, highlighting his ability to make both center-backs and netminders look lost. He now has 18 goals for Monaco this season, a whopping total for a kid so young.

The hot streak has put him into the spotlight, having been front and center in Monaco’s Champions League triumph over Manchester City, but it will only serve to add onto the pressure with a big list of matches in the near future. Next up is the Coupe de la League final against Paris Saint-Germain after the international break, plus a French Cup quarterfinal against Lille and the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal tie with Borussia Dortmund.

Mbappe, yet uncapped, was included in the France squad for the upcoming international break, which includes a World Cup qualifier at Luxembourg and a friendly against Spain.

Serie A roundup: Juventus stays 10 points clear, Roma comes back

By Kyle BonnMar 19, 2017, 6:10 PM EDT

Juventus began a new league winning streak as they rode an early Juan Cuadrado goal to a 1-0 road win over Sampdoria, maintaining the 10 point league lead.

Cuadrado scored just seven minutes in at Stadio Luigi Ferraris, heading in Kwadwo Asamoah’s left-flank cross. They would defend strong the rest of the way, as Sampdoria out-shot Juventus 10-9, but they offered little in front of net. Juventus could have had a second had Gonzalo Higuain not inadvertently blocked a sure goal for Mario Mandzukic on the line.

The Italian giants drew on March 5th against Udinese, halting a seven-match winning streak, but now with successive wins over AC Milan and Sampdoria, the streak begins anew. The victory came at a heavy price, however, as Paulo Dybala was forced off with a leg injury in the 28th minute. This is an equally big loss for Argentina, who called Dybala up for the coming

With the comfortable lead at the top, Juventus just has to ward off Napoli. They did just that, despite Napoli’s exciting 3-2 win over Empoli. They built an early 3-0 lead on two from Lorenzo Insigne bracketing one from Dries Mertens, but Empoli put up a fight. Omar El Kaddouri scored in the 70th minute to give the hosts a lifeline, and Massimo Maccarone hit in the 84th minute to make it a game. Napoli would see the game off, to keep Mertens from rueing his missed penalty in the 7th minute.

Roma found itself down trailing Sassuolo in the opening 10 minutes, but would come from behind to earn a 3-1 win and all three points. Leandro Paredes evened it up in the 16th minute, and Mohamed Salah put Roma in front before the break. Edin Dzeko hit past the hour mark to complete the scoreline and keep Roma in third and within one point of Napoli.

Elsewhere, Lazio was held to a 0-0 draw on the road at Cagliari, harming their chances of catching the top 3. Lazio could only get four of its 14 shots on target, and they fell five points back of Roma, and now sit just two points ahead of fifth-placed Inter and sixth-placed Atalanta, both on 55 points.

Atalanta moved themselves into that advantageous position with a 3-0 win over bottom-feeders Pescara. Alejandro Gomez and Alberto Grassi scored on each end of halftime, and Gomez earned a third in stoppage time to finish things off. Fiorentina won at Crotone 1-0 thanks to a late 90th minute winner from Nikola Kalanic, but they still trail AC Milan by five points for seventh place.

La Liga roundup: Barcelona earns crazy win, Atletico keeps pace

By Kyle BonnMar 19, 2017, 5:36 PM EDT

Barcelona faced adversity against Valencia at the Nou Camp, but they fended off pesky Valencia 4-2 on a pair from Lionel Messi and one each by Luis Suarez and Andre Gomes.

The first half was wild. Eliaquim Mangala headed home a corner to put Valencia ahead inside the opening half-hour, but it wasn’t long before Suarez hit back to draw back level. It appeared to be crumbling for the visitors when Mangala picked up his second yellow card for a pull-back Suarez in the box, both earning Barcelona a penalty and seeing Valencia down a man. Messi bagged the penalty before the break for a 2-1 lead, but Valencia struck back not a minute later as Munir El Haddadi scored on the stroke of halftime to make it 2-2 at the break.

The pivotal moment came in the 52nd minute as Neymar was clean through, but Diego Alves made an incredible save to keep the game level. Moments later, Messi put Barcelona in front with his 25th La Liga goal, skirting two defenders and beating Alves to his near post. That put Barcelona 3-2 up, and they finished it off against the tiring visitors with one from Andre Gomes with two minutes to go.

Atletico Madrid scored a massive victory by beating Sevilla at home 3-1. Diego Godin, Antoine Griezmann, and Koke all scored to give the home side all three points, a huge win that closed the gap with Sevilla in third at just two points. Griezmann’s goal was especially pretty, a left-footed rocket on a free-kick just outside the box that clipped the underside of the bar and cannoned in.

The loss likely shuts the book on any outside shot Sevilla may have had at the La Liga title, now sitting eight points back of Real Madrid, who also has a game in hand.

Elsewhere, Celta Vigo had struggled to translate its solid Europa League performances into sustained league form, but they managed to this weekend with a 1-0 win over Deportivo. Iago Aspas in particular is on a roll, and he scored the lone goal in the game, his sixth goal in his last nine games across all competitions. Aspas managed to slip by three defenders unnoticed at the back post, and Claudio Beauvue met him with a cross for the 74th minute goal.

Sporting Gijon got a big win in a huge relegation matchup, winning 3-1 to move onto 18 points, just one back of their opponents. They’re still seven points off safety, but they now have some life in the fight. All three of Sporting’s goals came in a seven-minute span just past the hour mark.

Finally, Malaga continued to struggle, finishing with a scoreless draw against 17th placed Leganes. Malaga has won just one league match since November 26th.

Pep Guardiola gushed about Manchester City’s bounce back against Liverpool

By Kyle BonnMar 19, 2017, 5:21 PM EDT

It had little to no effect on the makeup of the Premier League table, but it had a major impact on one of the game’s most prominent managers.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, with a massive smile on his face, labeled the 1-1 draw with Liverpool “one of the most special days of my life” and gushed about his team’s ability to bounce back from its elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Monaco.

“Normally, when two teams want to win, that happens in football and it’s fantastic,” Guardiola said after the game. “When one team just wants to make travels and just defend, football is complicated. So congratulations to Liverpool, and of course Manchester City. It’s one of the days I am proud the most.”

The match featured gobs of attacking play, with each team missing big opportunities to build the scoreline. Guardiola was all smiles after the match, and joked around with both the referees and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in the aftermath at the Etihad.

[ MORE: Game recap from 1-1 draw between Manchester City and Liverpool ]

Guardiola praised his team’s ability to return from such a painful result midweek and put on a positive display, rambling in run-on sentences as he tried to piece together in words how happy he was with his squad. “It’s one of the most special days of my life because the defeat on Wednesday was so tough for us, and to recover how we recovered today with this mentality to play and attack and attack…we could not attack more often because Liverpool is a top top team, and how they run in the last minutes when they rest all week and we were there just three or four days [ago] resignation for qualify for the quarterfinals [of the Champions League].”

“Of course the battle to qualify for the Champions League will go until the final day.”

Guardiola felt they dominated the match and claimed that Manchester City “created more, conceded few, but we do not win.” He said that the players took the Champions League elimination hard, but responded so well. “The players, in the training session they didn’t speak, and for them to react the way they reacted against Liverpool means a lot to me.”

“There are a lot of players here with problems, and yesterday and today they said to doctors, ‘I want to play I want to play.’ Nobody dismissed, nobody said ‘I am a little tired I do not want to play’ when normally that’s happened. All of them they want to play, and they showed it today.”