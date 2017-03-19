More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

STREAM LIVE: At the half – Man City, Liverpool going at it

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 19, 2017, 1:20 PM EDT

There may not have been any goals in the opening 45 minutes but Manchester City and Liverpool are going at it at the Etihad Stadium.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE, HERE

Man City had multiple chances to score with David Silva and Fernandinho going close, while they also looked to have been denied a clear penalty kick as Raheem Sterling went down under contact from James Milner six-yards out with the goal gaping.

At the other end Sadio Mane was denied after racing clear and Willy Caballero saved well from Roberto Firmino in a gripping end-to-end encounter.

Click on the link above to watch the second half live.

Bobby Wood out for USMNT; Besler, Kljestan called up

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 19, 2017, 1:53 PM EDT

The U.S. national team has some serious injury problems heading into two crucial World Cup qualifiers.

Bobby Wood is the latest player to be unavailable for the qualifiers against Honduras next Friday in San Jose, Calif. and Panama on Mar. 28.

Wood — who has scored eight goals in 29 appearances for the USMNT — suffered a back injury for Hamburg in the Bundesliga over the weekend during their draw at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Another USMNT star in the Bundesliga, Fabian Johnson, is also unavailable for selection as Bruce Arena has had to scramble a little and has lost what many would consider as two key starters.

U.S. Soccer confirmed that New York Red Bulls midfielder Sacha Kljestan has been called up in Wood’s place, while Arena has also added Sporting Kansas City captain and center back Matt Besler to the 25-man squad.

The U.S. currently sits bottom of the final round of CONACACF qualifying for the 2018 World Cup after the opening two games.

Below is the full updated roster for the World Cup qualifiers via U.S. Soccer.

Updated Roster by Position (Club; WCQ Caps/Goals):
GOALKEEPERS (3): David Bingham (San Jose Earthquakes; 0/0), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids; 33/0), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake; 0/0)

DEFENDERS (10): DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo; 33/6), Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City; 10/1), John Brooks (Hertha Berlin/GER; 2/0) Geoff Cameron (Stoke City/ENG; 19/2), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca/MEX; 12/0), Michael Orozco (Club Tijuana/MEX; 6/1), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 2/0), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna/MEX; 0/0), Walker Zimmerman (FC Dallas; 0/0), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City; 15/3)

MIDFIELDERS (9): Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas; 1/0), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union; 6/0), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC/CAN; 31/5), Jermaine Jones (LA Galaxy; 16/0), Sacha Kljestan (New York Red Bulls; 18/2), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 0/0), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers; 3/0), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 5/2)

FORWARDS (3): Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC/CAN; 33/16), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders FC; 36/13), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC; 3/0)

Tottenham “won’t give up” on Premier League title

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 19, 2017, 12:45 PM EDT

Tottenham Hotspur continue to look like the only team who can catch Chelsea in the Premier League title race.

[ MORE: Mourinho hails United

That side, they’re still 10 points behind their London rivals in the table after grinding out a win against Southampton on Sunday without the injured Harry Kane.

Speaking after the game Tottenham’s Jan Vertonghen revealed that Spurs aren’t giving up hope that Chelsea will slip up and that they can take full advantage of it.

“We had to work very hard. Southampton are a great team with great players,” Vertonghen said. “We were lucky to be 2-0 up at half time and then had to get the third one but didn’t. Chelsea are favorites for the title but we won’t give up until they lift the trophy. We are doing well and have to aim for the highest place possible and keep winning our games.”

Chelsea now need just seven wins from their final 10 Premier League game to clinch the title but with tough matches against Manchester City and Manchester United coming up in April for Antonio Conte‘s men, Spurs know that if they keep winning then they can make the most of any Chelsea slip up.

Tottenham’s toughest remaining games, on paper, are against Manchester United and Arsenal to play at home in the final weeks of the season and Pochettino’s men remain the only unbeaten team at home this campaign and are imperious at White Hart Lane.

Maybe, just maybe, this title race isn’t quite over yet. Tottenham certainly think so.

STREAM LIVE: Manchester City v. Liverpool

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 19, 2017, 12:16 PM EDT

Manchester City welcome Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSportscom) in a massive top four battle in the Premier League.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE, HERE

Pep Guardiola‘s City will hope to rebound from their exit in the UEFA Champions League to Monaco in midweek as both City and Liverpool will look to make the most of Arsenal’s slip up on Saturday as the top four race intensifies.

In team news Man City start Fernadinho at right back and have all of their top attacking players in the final third with Yaya Toure back in midfield.

Liverpool start Ragnar Klavan and Joel Matip in central defense together, while Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho are fit after late fitness tests.

LINEUPS

Manchester City: Caballero; Fernandinho, Stones, Otamendi, Clichy; Toure; Sterling, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane; Aguero. Subs: Bravo, Sagna, Fernando, Nolito, Kolarov, Iheanacho, Garcia

Liverpool: Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Klavan, Milner; Can, Wijnaldum; Lallana, Coutinho, Mane; Firmino. Subs: Karius, Moreno, Alexander-Arnold, Woodburn, Lucas, Lovren, Origi

Tottenham 2-1 Southampton: Spurs cope without Kane

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 19, 2017, 12:15 PM EDT
  • Spurs win 10-straight PL home games
  • Tottenham cut Chelsea’s lead to 10 points
  • Saints lose Gabbiadini through injury
  • Spurs remain unbeaten at home this season

Tottenham Hotspur beat Southampton 2-1 on Sunday in the Premier League as Mauricio Pochettino‘s men rode a strong first half performance to victory and proved they can grind out wins without the injured Harry Kane.

Christian Eriksen put Spurs ahead and then Dele Alli doubled the lead from the penalty spot to make it 2-0 at the break. Southampton came back into the game strongly in the second half with James Ward-Prowse pulling a goal back to make it 2-1 but Saints couldn’t break through a stubborn Tottenham defense to snatch a point.

With the win Tottenham move on to 59 points and cut Chelsea’s lead atop the Premier League to 10 points, while Saints remain in 10th place on 33 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays

Spurs started brightly as Heung-Min Son got in-behind Southampton’s defense after a brilliant ball from Eriksen but Fraser Forster saved superbly as he rushed off his line.

Tottenham took the lead inside the opening 15 minutes as Eriksen cut in from the right side of the box and drilled a low shot into the bottom corner. 1-0 to Spurs.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings

Southampton responded well to going behind and Oriol Romeu smashed a fine effort just wide of the far post as Saints searched for a way to get back into the game. Toby Alderweireld then sent a powerful downward header in on goal from Eriksen’s corner but Forster produced a fabulous save to claw it away.

Saints then had two quick chances as Dusan Tadic combined with Manolo Gabbiadini and the latter lashed an effort inches wide of the post and then Tadic had a horrendous miss from close-range but was saved by the linesman stating that the ball had gone out of play before Nathan Redmond pulled it back. It clearly hadn’t. A huge let off for Spurs and they took full advantage of it.

Gabbiadini hobbled off injured after his snapshot, then moments later Saints gave away a penalty kick as Steven Davis connected with Alli and the Tottenham midfielder put home the spot kick to make it 2-0. Spurs cruising but the PK award was a little harsh on Saints.

Saints had a shout for a penalty kick of their own right on half time as Tadic was taken down by Ben Davies in the box but referee Andre Marriner waved away the calls.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

In the second half Saints pushed hard and found themselves back in the game soon after the interval.

Ryan Bertrand‘s cross from the left flank was finished superbly by Ward-Prowse at the back post and Southampton had a way back into the game. 2-1.

Buoyed by that goal Saints dominated possession but failed to create many chances as Shane Long battled hard but timed his runs incorrectly on multiple occasions.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score

Late on Saints searched for an equalizer as nerves increased among the home fans at White Hart Lane but Tottenham held on to keep their top four hopes well and truly alive and keep the pressure on Chelsea.