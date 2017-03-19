STREAM LIVE: At the half – Man City, Liverpool going at it

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

There may not have been any goals in the opening 45 minutes but Manchester City and Liverpool are going at it at the Etihad Stadium.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE, HERE

Man City had multiple chances to score with David Silva and Fernandinho going close, while they also looked to have been denied a clear penalty kick as Raheem Sterling went down under contact from James Milner six-yards out with the goal gaping.

At the other end Sadio Mane was denied after racing clear and Willy Caballero saved well from Roberto Firmino in a gripping end-to-end encounter.

Click on the link above to watch the second half live.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports