STREAM LIVE: Manchester City v. Liverpool

Manchester City welcome Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSportscom) in a massive top four battle in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola‘s City will hope to rebound from their exit in the UEFA Champions League to Monaco in midweek as both City and Liverpool will look to make the most of Arsenal’s slip up on Saturday as the top four race intensifies.

In team news Man City start Fernadinho at right back and have all of their top attacking players in the final third with Yaya Toure back in midfield.

Liverpool start Ragnar Klavan and Joel Matip in central defense together, while Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho are fit after late fitness tests.

LINEUPS

Manchester City: Caballero; Fernandinho, Stones, Otamendi, Clichy; Toure; Sterling, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane; Aguero. Subs: Bravo, Sagna, Fernando, Nolito, Kolarov, Iheanacho, Garcia

Liverpool: Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Klavan, Milner; Can, Wijnaldum; Lallana, Coutinho, Mane; Firmino. Subs: Karius, Moreno, Alexander-Arnold, Woodburn, Lucas, Lovren, Origi

