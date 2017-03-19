More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Stream Live: Middlesbrough v. Manchester United

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 19, 2017, 7:43 AM EDT

Midddlesbrough host Manchester United on Sumday (Watch live, 8 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with both teams desperate for a win but for very different reasons.

Boro are without a manager after Jose Mourinho’s good friend Aitor Karanka was fired on Thursday with the Teesside club in the relegation zone, the lowest scorers in the PL and they also have the lowest number of wins.

United have reached the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League but finishing in the top four remains their priority and they’ll look to make the most of Arsenal’s slip up on Saturday.

In team news Boro make four changes with Downing, Negredo, Bernardo and Barragan coming in.

United make six changes to the team which faced Bournemouth last weekend as Rashford, Bailly, Young, Smalling, Lingard and Fellaini  come in.

LINEUPS

Middlesbrough

Manchester United

Stream Live: Tottenham v. Southampton

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 19, 2017, 10:05 AM EDT

Tottenham Hotspur host Southampton on Sunday at White Hart Lane (Watch live, 10:15 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Maurico Pochettino’s men aiming to close the gap on leaders Chelsea to 10 points.

Southampton have plenty of games in hand and are looking to push for a fourth-straight finish in the top eight of the Premier League.

In team news Spurs start Son up front for the injured Harry Kane and Pochettino has pretty much a full strength side apart from Danny Rose still missing through injury.

Saints start with the same team for the third game in a row.

LINEUPS

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Walker, Wanyama, Dembele, Davies; Dele, Eriksen, Son. Subs: Vorm, Trippier, Wimmer, Onomah, Sissoko, Winks, Janssen

Southampton: Forster; Cedric, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand; Romeu, Davis; Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Redmond; Gabbiadini. Subs: Hassen, McQueen, Caceres, Hojbjerg, Boufal, Long, Rodriguez

Middlesbrough 1-3 Man United: Red Devils battle to victory

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 19, 2017, 9:57 AM EDT
  • Fellaini, Lingard put United ahead
  • Gestede pulled one back late on
  • Boro have five-straight defeats
  • United unbeaten in 18 games

Manchester United beat Middlesbrough 3-1 at the Riverside Stadium on Sunday as Jose Mourinho’s men kept in touch with the Premier League’s top four.

United went ahead through Marouane Fellaini‘s header in the first half and Jesse Lingard‘s stunner in the second half, but Boro made it tough for Jose Mourinho’s side late on as Rudy Gestede pulled one back. In stoppage time Victor Valdes slipped at the worst possible time and Antonio Valencia slotted home to make it 3-1.

The Red Devils move into fifth place and within three points of the top four, while Boro stay in the bottom three and are five points from safety.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays

Boro started brightly and controlled most of the early play but United had a glorious chance to take the lead. A long ball forward was flicked on to Marcus Rashford and the youngster sped through but his low shot was saved well be Valdes.

At the other end Gaston Ramirez cut in from the left and curled a powerful effort towards the far post and David De Gea produced a fine save to his left. Boro showed plenty of promise early on.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings

United began to churn out chances before half time as Juan Mata‘s cross from the left found Rashford unmarked and his finish from close range was superbly denied by Valdes and then he denied Valencia’s follow up too as Boro cleared the ball.

Finally United made the breakthrough as Ashley Young‘s cross from the left flank found Fellaini at the back post and the Belgian midfielder nodded home to make it 1-0 to the Red Devils.

Boro reacted well to going behind as Alvaro Negredo nodded an effort across goal which went wide but United led at the break.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

United looked dangerous on the break in the second half with Rashford and Jesse Lingard linking up well but the final pass or finish just evading Mourinho’s men in the final third.

For Boro, they battled away but couldn’t engineer any real openings to threaten United’s goal as the home crowd stayed with them but didn’t see any clear cut chances.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score

Lingard put the result beyond doubt as he drove forward and drilled home an unstoppable into the top corner to double United’s lead.

Negredo went close twice late on as Boro tried to get back into the game and substitutes Adama Traore and Gestede made a big difference. The latter slotted home with 15 minutes to go to make it 2-1 and set up a tense finale for United.

However, Mourinho’s men grabbed a late goal via Valencia after Valdes’ unfortunate slip and are now 18 games unbeaten in the Premier League and continue their charge towards a top four finish.

Watch Jesse Lingard score sensational goal

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 19, 2017, 9:38 AM EDT

Jesse Lingard, you absolute rascal.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Manchester United’s winger drilled home an unstoppable effort in the second half of their game at Middlesbrough on Sunday as the Englishman surged forward and spanked home a beauty to make it 2-0.

Click play on the video above to see the stunner.

This celebration wasn’t bad either…

Gary, Phil Neville discuss all things Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 19, 2017, 9:07 AM EDT

Brothers Gary and Phil Neville both came through the ranks as local lads at Manchester United and went on to have glittering careers with the Red Devils.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

In the videos below the duo sit down with Steve Bower to discuss their United careers, playing against each other and what winning trophies for United meant.

Enjoy.

Making their debuts for Manchester United

Playing against each other

Winning their first PL title, treble at United