Three things we learned from Man City v. Liverpool

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 19, 2017, 2:43 PM EDT

Manchester City and Liverpool played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday as Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp saw their teams go all-out in their pursuit of securing a top four finish in the Premier League.

James Milner‘s penalty kick was canceled out by Sergio Aguero’s equalizer as both teams created numerous chances but somewhat canceled one another out.

Here’s what we learned from an intense, gripping battle in the rain in Manchester.

PK CALLS SHAPED THE GAME

Referee Michael Oliver will need a lie down after this game.

There were three big penalty calls which shaped the outcome of this match and Oliver got all three wrong. First, Georginio Wijnaldum went down under a challenge from Yaya Toure in the box and no penalty kick was given when it seemed like it should’ve been. Then at the other end a huge moment arrived as David Silva‘s cross found Raheem Sterling at the back post but James Milner slid in and made no contact with the ball. Again, Oliver should’ve awarded a penalty kick but he didn’t.

Then, at the start of the second when Oliver should’ve waved away a penalty kick call he awarded it. Gael Clichy slipped and then launched into a challenge on Roberto Firmino. Yes, it was a clumsy tackle but Clichy got the ball first. Milner stepped up to score the PK and put Liverpool ahead and perhaps Oliver got out of jail because City equalized and both managers will be fairly happy with the point.

That said, the way Guardiola was talking to Oliver and the other officials at the final whistle, it seemed like he was the unhappy manager. He had every right to react that way.

CLASSIC ENCOUNTER, STICKING TO PHILOSOPHIES

In the first half Pep Guardiola had a huge smile on his face as he embraced Jurgen Klopp on the sidelines. Respect.

Two of the greatest managers in the world right now have both found it tough going at times this season but there’s one thing we know about them both: they will die by their philosophies.

For better or worse they are stubborn and want their teams to play open, attacking soccer as they often neglect defense. That approach resulted in a humdinger of a game which ebbed and flowed back and forth as chances came and went and moments of brilliance in the final third were not finished off.

Two moments of magic encapsulated why Guardiola and Klopp must stick to what they know best.

First, Adam Lallana spurned a great chance as he launched a lung-bursting counter. He played the ball to Firmino, who passed to Wijnaldum who then lobbed the ball over City’s defense to Firmino and his clever flick with the outside of his boot had Lallana clean through six yards out. Lallana then missed the ball completely.

At the other end moments later Aguero and Sane combined with a wonderful backheel from the latter and then the loose ball fell to Kevin De Bruyne who hit the post.

It may not be perfect right now, especially in defense, but the longer Guardiola and Klopp stay with their respective teams the better they will get and the more pieces of the jigsaw they can put in place. In this day and age everyone wants to win now but both of these managers deserve extra time to get these projects fine-tuned and add the players they need

Finishing in the top four of the Premier League will allow them both to do that as the dangling carrot of the UEFA Champions League next season will help recruit world-class players. Maybe defenders will be a little scared to play for either of these teams though…

TOP-HEAVY CITY

Yaya Toure was overrun in midfield and it was a plan which didn’t work out for City.

Guardiola played Fernandinho at right back and left Toure in midfield on his own to try and shut down Lallana, Wijnaldum and Emre Can on his own. With Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva just in front of him, those two aren’t known for their defensive abilities and as Ilkay Gundogan told Rebecca Lowe at half time in the NBC studio, Guardiola prefers KDB in a deeper role due to his ability to keep the ball.

When Fernando came on and De Bruyne was shifted out wide, City looked more balanced and able to cope with Liverpool’s attack.

We are in March and Guardiola still hasn’t got the balance of his team right. City have so many great attacking talents but they are still top-heavy.

Much has been made about the defensive mistakes from the likes of John Stones and Claudio Bravo this season but City need to get better protection for their defense, especially against the better teams who can hurt them.

Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool: Slugfest ends even

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 19, 2017, 2:23 PM EDT
  • Milner scores penalty kick
  • Aguero equalizes for City
  • Liverpool unbeaten against top six
  • City unbeaten in 7 PL games

Manchester City and Liverpool left it all out on the pitch in an enthralling 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

James Milner put Liverpool ahead with a controversial penalty kick but Sergio Aguero rescued a point for City as both teams had plenty of chances but couldn’t find a winner in a hugely entertaining contest.

With the point Man City stay in third and have 57 points, while Liverpool are fourth on 56 points.

Kevin De Bruyne almost caught out Simon Mignolet at his near post as he mishit his cross as City grew into the game as the first half wore on. Fernandinho then whipped in a great cross which Aguero almost got on the end of but Joel Matip marshaled City’s Argentine striker expertly.

City continued to look the more dangerous as Aguero and Sane linked up and the latter sent in a cross which broke to David Silva who drilled a shot inches wide.

Liverpool then ha a great chance to go ahead as Sadio Mane raced clear and latched onto a loose ball but Nicolas Otamendi and Claudio Bravo did enough between them to thwart the Senegalese forward. Georginio Wijnaldum went down in the box under pressure from Yaya Toure and Liverpool felt they should have had a penalty kick.

Man City then came agonizingly close to taking the lead as Silva’s ball into the six-yard box was about to be tapped home by Raheem Sterling but James Milner seemed to bundle him over and then Fernandinho slipped at the vital moment and put his shot wide. Moments later Willy Caballero pushed a fine shot by Roberto Firmino wide and then denied Adam Lallana as the first half finished with a flourish.

Liverpool started the second half well as Lallana got free down the right and cut the ball back to Mane but his shot was brilliantly blocked by John Stones.

Moments later Liverpool were ahead as Milner slammed home a spot kick (his seventh of the season) after a challenge from Gael Clichy on Firmino which Michael Oliver deemed to be a foul. However replays showed that Clichy got the ball but that little difference as Liverpool led.

The rest of the game continued to me an end-to-end encounter with Sterling going close and then Philippe Coutinho played clean through but Caballero coming up big once again.

City were eventually level as De Bruyne was free on the right flank and he whipped in a delightful ball which Aguero duly tapped home. 1-1. Game on. City pushed hard for the win as Sane and Aguero linked up superbly and Liverpool half cleared with the ball falling to De Bruyne but he hit the post with his shot.

At the other end Lallana missed a glorious chance as Wijnaldum played in Firmino with an amazing lobbed pass and he passed it to Lallana who completely missed the ball. Huge let off for City who then had a great chance of their own but Sterling’s short squirmed just wide as Mignolet raced out.

One final chance came and went as Aguero volleyed over at the back post from six yards out and that was that. What a game.

Bobby Wood out for USMNT; Besler, Kljestan called up

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 19, 2017, 1:53 PM EDT

The U.S. national team has some serious injury problems heading into two crucial World Cup qualifiers.

Bobby Wood is the latest player to be unavailable for the qualifiers against Honduras next Friday in San Jose, Calif. and Panama on Mar. 28.

Wood — who has scored eight goals in 29 appearances for the USMNT — suffered a back injury for Hamburg in the Bundesliga over the weekend during their draw at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Another USMNT star in the Bundesliga, Fabian Johnson, is also unavailable for selection as Bruce Arena has had to scramble a little and has lost what many would consider as two key starters.

U.S. Soccer confirmed that New York Red Bulls midfielder Sacha Kljestan has been called up in Wood’s place, while Arena has also added Sporting Kansas City captain and center back Matt Besler to the 25-man squad.

The U.S. currently sits bottom of the final round of CONACACF qualifying for the 2018 World Cup after the opening two games.

Below is the full updated roster for the World Cup qualifiers via U.S. Soccer.

Updated Roster by Position (Club; WCQ Caps/Goals):
GOALKEEPERS (3): David Bingham (San Jose Earthquakes; 0/0), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids; 33/0), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake; 0/0)

DEFENDERS (10): DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo; 33/6), Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City; 10/1), John Brooks (Hertha Berlin/GER; 2/0) Geoff Cameron (Stoke City/ENG; 19/2), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca/MEX; 12/0), Michael Orozco (Club Tijuana/MEX; 6/1), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 2/0), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna/MEX; 0/0), Walker Zimmerman (FC Dallas; 0/0), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City; 15/3)

MIDFIELDERS (9): Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas; 1/0), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union; 6/0), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC/CAN; 31/5), Jermaine Jones (LA Galaxy; 16/0), Sacha Kljestan (New York Red Bulls; 18/2), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 0/0), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers; 3/0), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 5/2)

FORWARDS (3): Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC/CAN; 33/16), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders FC; 36/13), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC; 3/0)

STREAM LIVE: At the half – Man City, Liverpool going at it

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 19, 2017, 1:20 PM EDT

There may not have been any goals in the opening 45 minutes but Manchester City and Liverpool are going at it at the Etihad Stadium.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE, HERE

Man City had multiple chances to score with David Silva and Fernandinho going close, while they also looked to have been denied a clear penalty kick as Raheem Sterling went down under contact from James Milner six-yards out with the goal gaping.

At the other end Sadio Mane was denied after racing clear and Willy Caballero saved well from Roberto Firmino in a gripping end-to-end encounter.

Click on the link above to watch the second half live.

Tottenham “won’t give up” on Premier League title

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 19, 2017, 12:45 PM EDT

Tottenham Hotspur continue to look like the only team who can catch Chelsea in the Premier League title race.

That side, they’re still 10 points behind their London rivals in the table after grinding out a win against Southampton on Sunday without the injured Harry Kane.

Speaking after the game Tottenham’s Jan Vertonghen revealed that Spurs aren’t giving up hope that Chelsea will slip up and that they can take full advantage of it.

“We had to work very hard. Southampton are a great team with great players,” Vertonghen said. “We were lucky to be 2-0 up at half time and then had to get the third one but didn’t. Chelsea are favorites for the title but we won’t give up until they lift the trophy. We are doing well and have to aim for the highest place possible and keep winning our games.”

Chelsea now need just seven wins from their final 10 Premier League game to clinch the title but with tough matches against Manchester City and Manchester United coming up in April for Antonio Conte‘s men, Spurs know that if they keep winning then they can make the most of any Chelsea slip up.

Tottenham’s toughest remaining games, on paper, are against Manchester United and Arsenal to play at home in the final weeks of the season and Pochettino’s men remain the only unbeaten team at home this campaign and are imperious at White Hart Lane.

Maybe, just maybe, this title race isn’t quite over yet. Tottenham certainly think so.