Tottenham 2-1 Southampton: Spurs cope without Kane

Tottenham Hotspur beat Southampton 2-1 on Sunday in the Premier League as Mauricio Pochettino‘s men rode a strong first half performance to victory and proved they can grind out wins without the injured Harry Kane.

Christian Eriksen put Spurs ahead and then Dele Alli doubled the lead from the penalty spot to make it 2-0 at the break. Southampton came back into the game strongly in the second half with James Ward-Prowse pulling a goal back to make it 2-1 but Saints couldn’t break through a stubborn Tottenham defense to snatch a point.

With the win Tottenham move on to 59 points and cut Chelsea’s lead atop the Premier League to 10 points, while Saints remain in 10th place on 33 points.

Spurs started brightly as Heung-Min Son got in-behind Southampton’s defense after a brilliant ball from Eriksen but Fraser Forster saved superbly as he rushed off his line.

Tottenham took the lead inside the opening 15 minutes as Eriksen cut in from the right side of the box and drilled a low shot into the bottom corner. 1-0 to Spurs.

Southampton responded well to going behind and Oriol Romeu smashed a fine effort just wide of the far post as Saints searched for a way to get back into the game. Toby Alderweireld then sent a powerful downward header in on goal from Eriksen’s corner but Forster produced a fabulous save to claw it away.

Saints then had two quick chances as Dusan Tadic combined with Manolo Gabbiadini and the latter lashed an effort inches wide of the post and then Tadic had a horrendous miss from close-range but was saved by the linesman stating that the ball had gone out of play before Nathan Redmond pulled it back. It clearly hadn’t. A huge let off for Spurs and they took full advantage of it.

Gabbiadini hobbled off injured after his snapshot, then moments later Saints gave away a penalty kick as Steven Davis connected with Alli and the Tottenham midfielder put home the spot kick to make it 2-0. Spurs cruising but the PK award was a little harsh on Saints.

Saints had a shout for a penalty kick of their own right on half time as Tadic was taken down by Ben Davies in the box but referee Andre Marriner waved away the calls.

In the second half Saints pushed hard and found themselves back in the game soon after the interval.

Ryan Bertrand‘s cross from the left flank was finished superbly by Ward-Prowse at the back post and Southampton had a way back into the game. 2-1.

Buoyed by that goal Saints dominated possession but failed to create many chances as Shane Long battled hard but timed his runs incorrectly on multiple occasions.

Late on Saints searched for an equalizer as nerves increased among the home fans at White Hart Lane but Tottenham held on to keep their top four hopes well and truly alive and keep the pressure on Chelsea.

