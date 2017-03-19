Tottenham “won’t give up” on Premier League title

Tottenham Hotspur continue to look like the only team who can catch Chelsea in the Premier League title race.

That side, they’re still 10 points behind their London rivals in the table after grinding out a win against Southampton on Sunday without the injured Harry Kane.

Speaking after the game Tottenham’s Jan Vertonghen revealed that Spurs aren’t giving up hope that Chelsea will slip up and that they can take full advantage of it.

“We had to work very hard. Southampton are a great team with great players,” Vertonghen said. “We were lucky to be 2-0 up at half time and then had to get the third one but didn’t. Chelsea are favorites for the title but we won’t give up until they lift the trophy. We are doing well and have to aim for the highest place possible and keep winning our games.”

Chelsea now need just seven wins from their final 10 Premier League game to clinch the title but with tough matches against Manchester City and Manchester United coming up in April for Antonio Conte‘s men, Spurs know that if they keep winning then they can make the most of any Chelsea slip up.

Tottenham’s toughest remaining games, on paper, are against Manchester United and Arsenal to play at home in the final weeks of the season and Pochettino’s men remain the only unbeaten team at home this campaign and are imperious at White Hart Lane.

Maybe, just maybe, this title race isn’t quite over yet. Tottenham certainly think so.

