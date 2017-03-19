More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Tottenham “won’t give up” on Premier League title

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 19, 2017, 12:45 PM EDT

Tottenham Hotspur continue to look like the only team who can catch Chelsea in the Premier League title race.

That side, they’re still 10 points behind their London rivals in the table after grinding out a win against Southampton on Sunday without the injured Harry Kane.

Speaking after the game Tottenham’s Jan Vertonghen revealed that Spurs aren’t giving up hope that Chelsea will slip up and that they can take full advantage of it.

“We had to work very hard. Southampton are a great team with great players,” Vertonghen said. “We were lucky to be 2-0 up at half time and then had to get the third one but didn’t. Chelsea are favorites for the title but we won’t give up until they lift the trophy. We are doing well and have to aim for the highest place possible and keep winning our games.”

Chelsea now need just seven wins from their final 10 Premier League game to clinch the title but with tough matches against Manchester City and Manchester United coming up in April for Antonio Conte‘s men, Spurs know that if they keep winning then they can make the most of any Chelsea slip up.

Tottenham’s toughest remaining games, on paper, are against Manchester United and Arsenal to play at home in the final weeks of the season and Pochettino’s men remain the only unbeaten team at home this campaign and are imperious at White Hart Lane.

Maybe, just maybe, this title race isn’t quite over yet. Tottenham certainly think so.

Reports: Arsene Wenger hopes to stay at Arsenal

By Kyle BonnMar 19, 2017, 10:15 PM EDT

According to separate reports by the Daily Mail and Mirror, Arsene Wenger has decided he wants to stay at Arsenal long-term, and hopes the club comes to a mutual decision to extend his contract.

Fans have grown increasingly vocal at their hope the club will move on from Wenger, who has been with Arsenal since 1996. Banners have been displayed – and even flown – calling for his removal in recent weeks.

The discontent has grown thanks to a growing crisis, both on and off the field. The club has lost six of its last nine games, including embarrassing defeats to lesser clubs and by large scorelines. Off the pitch, there are loud rumors that big players are pushing for large contracts the club is unwilling to dish out.

Despite all this, Wenger – whose contract expires this summer and was reportedly undecided on his own position regarding his future – has apparently come to the conclusion that he is hoping to stay, and will work with the club if they decide to offer him an extension. That’s a big if, although the team may decide that stability and experience is the best way forward.

Two players, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, have both shown signs of unhappiness in recent weeks, and the papers have followed that up with reports of their discontent behind closed doors. Sanchez’s body language on the field has been that of an exasperated figure, and there are rumors that he is looking for a mega-contract. Ozil has also reportedly asked for a large wage increase to keep him satisfied, and with the club reportedly unwilling to give in, Ozil was left out of the squad in Saturday’s loss to West Brom after complaining of hamstring discomfort in Friday’s training session, despite now being suddenly fit to join Germany’s squad for the international break.

Amid all this turmoil, it’s possible – and increasingly likely – that Arsenal could miss Champions League qualification for the first time in Wenger’s 20-year tenure. The club sits in sixth position, on 50 points, which is two back of Manchester United in fifth and six behind Liverpool in fourth. Despite that, it’s possible the club could stick by him. John Cross of the Mirror, who crafted their version of the Wenger story, posted on Twitter that he is “fully expecting Wenger to stay. Arsenal believe he’ll turn it round.” He also offered his personal thoughts on the mood in the locker room:

No matter the players’ opinions, one half of the requirements for a contract extension appear met. Now it’s up to the club to decide if he’s the best man to lead the club forward, and the sooner the decision is wrapped up, the better for everyone at the club.

MLS Roundup: Dempsey, Morries lead Sounders to season’s first win

By Kyle BonnMar 19, 2017, 9:11 PM EDT

Clint Dempsey is back, and not a moment too soon.

With his first USMNT call-up in nine months just days away, the American veteran bagged his second goal of the 2017 season to give Seattle its first win of the campaign, a 3-1 victory over the visiting Red Bulls of New York in the Sounders’ home opener. Fellow national teamer Jordan Morris got the winner in the second half, as the two added to their tallies at the right time.

Sure, Dempsey’s hit came from the penalty spot, but with Bobby Wood injured, US fans will take anything they can get to hope Dempsey can up his role in the absence of the Hamburg frontman.

In the 28th minute, New York goalkeeper Luis Robles came off his line to challenge Jordan Morris on the ball, arriving just a split-second too late, conceding the penalty with a trip and earning a yellow card in the process. Dempsey stepped up and calmly slotted the ball inside the right post past Robles who had guessed right but just couldn’t reach it.

New York briefly had it back level when a stroke of luck went the visitor’s way. Bradley Wright-Phillips headed New York level just before the hour mark. The header appeared to be traveling wide, but a touch off the head of his defender Gustav Svensson guided it into the back of the net – barely – clipping the inside of the post and in for the equalizer. Somehow, Wright-Phillips was given credit for the goal, despite it clearly being initially wide before the deflection took it just enough on the kind side of the post.

Seattle restored its lead nine minutes later as Jordan Morris – also called up by Bruce Arena for Friday’s Hex match – headed in from point-blank range. The move started with Joevin Jones who sent Sal Zizzo to an early grave and cut back to Nicolas Lodeiro, who lofted the ball to Morris at the back post and the finish was there for the taking to put Seattle 2-1 up.

They’d get a deserved third via Harry Shipp – intentionally or not – to put the game away with 11 minutes to go. Jones had a go from long range, and his low shot cannoned off the foot of Shipp and wrong-footed Robles, tucking into the bottom left corner. The goal is Shipp’s first of his Sounders career.

Seattle’s victory ended an 18-game unbeaten streak for New York in MLS regular season action, a streak that dated all the way back to July of last season.

Kylian Mbappe continues surge with brace in Monaco win

By Kyle BonnMar 19, 2017, 8:23 PM EDT

You’d never know he was just 18 years old if it wasn’t suddenly the center of his narrative that has spread like wildfire across the European soccer landscape.

Kylian Mbappe has thrust himself into the spotlight with his monstrous surge in front of net for AS Monaco, pummeling opposition goalkeepers and terrorizing opposing defenses.

The Monaco youth product has born untold fruits for the French club, right now in front of net and likely in their wallet before too long. Mbappe bagged yet another brace on Sunday in a 3-0 Monaco win over Caen that moved them three points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table and gave the youngster his sixth goal in his last four matches across all competitions.

The first goal, 18 minutes in, displayed his ability to take defenders on, controlling a bouncing ball on the run and deking past a pair of hapless markers before firing home from a tight angle. The second, with nine minutes left in the game, came as he drifted away from his defender and delivered a pinpoint header past the goalkeeper, highlighting his ability to make both center-backs and netminders look lost. He now has 18 goals for Monaco this season, a whopping total for a kid so young.

The hot streak has put him into the spotlight, having been front and center in Monaco’s Champions League triumph over Manchester City, but it will only serve to add onto the pressure with a big list of matches in the near future. Next up is the Coupe de la League final against Paris Saint-Germain after the international break, plus a French Cup quarterfinal against Lille and the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal tie with Borussia Dortmund.

Mbappe, yet uncapped, was included in the France squad for the upcoming international break, which includes a World Cup qualifier at Luxembourg and a friendly against Spain.

Serie A roundup: Juventus stays 10 points clear, Roma comes back

By Kyle BonnMar 19, 2017, 6:10 PM EDT

Juventus began a new league winning streak as they rode an early Juan Cuadrado goal to a 1-0 road win over Sampdoria, maintaining the 10 point league lead.

Cuadrado scored just seven minutes in at Stadio Luigi Ferraris, heading in Kwadwo Asamoah’s left-flank cross. They would defend strong the rest of the way, as Sampdoria out-shot Juventus 10-9, but they offered little in front of net. Juventus could have had a second had Gonzalo Higuain not inadvertently blocked a sure goal for Mario Mandzukic on the line.

The Italian giants drew on March 5th against Udinese, halting a seven-match winning streak, but now with successive wins over AC Milan and Sampdoria, the streak begins anew. The victory came at a heavy price, however, as Paulo Dybala was forced off with a leg injury in the 28th minute. This is an equally big loss for Argentina, who called Dybala up for the coming

With the comfortable lead at the top, Juventus just has to ward off Napoli. They did just that, despite Napoli’s exciting 3-2 win over Empoli. They built an early 3-0 lead on two from Lorenzo Insigne bracketing one from Dries Mertens, but Empoli put up a fight. Omar El Kaddouri scored in the 70th minute to give the hosts a lifeline, and Massimo Maccarone hit in the 84th minute to make it a game. Napoli would see the game off, to keep Mertens from rueing his missed penalty in the 7th minute.

Roma found itself down trailing Sassuolo in the opening 10 minutes, but would come from behind to earn a 3-1 win and all three points. Leandro Paredes evened it up in the 16th minute, and Mohamed Salah put Roma in front before the break. Edin Dzeko hit past the hour mark to complete the scoreline and keep Roma in third and within one point of Napoli.

Elsewhere, Lazio was held to a 0-0 draw on the road at Cagliari, harming their chances of catching the top 3. Lazio could only get four of its 14 shots on target, and they fell five points back of Roma, and now sit just two points ahead of fifth-placed Inter and sixth-placed Atalanta, both on 55 points.

Atalanta moved themselves into that advantageous position with a 3-0 win over bottom-feeders Pescara. Alejandro Gomez and Alberto Grassi scored on each end of halftime, and Gomez earned a third in stoppage time to finish things off. Fiorentina won at Crotone 1-0 thanks to a late 90th minute winner from Nikola Kalanic, but they still trail AC Milan by five points for seventh place.