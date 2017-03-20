More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Manchester United to hit five U.S. cities this summer

By Nicholas MendolaMar 20, 2017, 9:18 AM EDT

Manchester United announced a five-city American tour this summer, as Jose Mourinho will bring the Red Devils ahead of a hopeful return to the UEFA Champions League.

Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Santa Clara and Washington are the cities in the press release, leaving one more to be announced. Utah will be a first for United.

United was whispered to be involved in an U.S. based Manchester Derby, so one of those markets could be in for a historic match. The MLS All Star Game is set for Aug. 2 in Chicago, and could be an option for United if it fails to qualify for the Community Shield.

The Red Devils didn’t hit our shores last summer after spending July of 2014 and 2015 in the States. In 2014, they faced Roma, LA Galaxy, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, and Liverpool. The following year: Club America, PSG, San Jose Earthquakes, Barcelona.

World Cup qualifiers: How worried should injured USMNT be?

By Nicholas MendolaMar 20, 2017, 8:53 AM EDT

Two of the USMNT’s best players have pulled out of the squad due to injury as the Yanks face two massive World Cup qualifiers in the next eight days.

Bobby Wood and Fabian Johnson were injured in Bundesliga play this weekend, a rough start to the week for Bruce Arena as he prepares for a Friday home tilt with Honduras before a March 28 match at Panama.

Johnson was almost certainly going to play left mid or left wing for Arena, while Wood had a terrific chance to play alongside Jozy Altidore in a 4-4-2.

Throw in DeAndre Yedlin, and Arena’s not off to a flying start.

The U.S. is dead last in World Cup qualifying after beginning life in the Hex with a 2-1 home loss to Mexico — Wood scored the goal — and a 4-0 humiliation at Costa Rica.

Honduras beat perceived group minnow Trinidad and Tobago after a 1-0 loss at Panama. They also have good road acumen, losing 1-0 at full-strength Argentina and drawing at Mexico in a September WCQ.

Anyone who’s watched early season Houston Dynamo has seen the danger that lurks with Alberth Elis and Romell Quioto in attack, not to mention Anderlecht’s Andy Najar and Tenerife’s Anthony Lozano.

So how worried should U.S. supporters be?

Probably not too much.

Honduras is a good CONCACAF side, to be sure, but the USMNT should operate beyond injury concerns when it comes to Los Catrachos.

The Yanks beat Honduras 2-1 the last time they met, a July 2015 Gold Cup match. That was a lineup that had Ventura Alvarado next to Timmy Chandler, Kyle Beckerman at holding mid, and Gyasi Zardes at left mid. Yeah, seriously. And they won.

Before that it was a 1-1 draw in Florida, and a 3-1 win in the 2014 Gold Cup semi.

Plus, the Yanks were without Geoff Cameron, Clint Dempsey, and Tim Howard in the last round of qualifiers. If that wasn’t enough for Jurgen Klinsmann to keep his job a few more months, than day-saving Arena can’t be excused for not having two wide men and a striker.

Here’s a lineup Arena can use (although his decision not to call in Timmy Chandler because of a one-match suspension is a bit baffling. Will the Bundesliga left wingback get a call for Panama?).

Howard

Zusi — Cameron — Brooks — Beasley

Bradley

Nagbe — Bedoya

Pulisic

Altidore — Dempsey

versus

Quioto — Lozano — Elis

Najar — Boniek Garcia

Espinoza

Izaguierre — Figueroa — Figueroa — Beckeles

Escober

“Ferociously brave” Derry City captain mourned after stunning death

@derrycityfc
By Nicholas MendolaMar 20, 2017, 7:49 AM EDT

Irish football was stunned Sunday by the death of 27-year-old Derry City captain Ryan McBride, hours after he captained Northern Irish side Derry City to a 4-0 win over rivals Drogheda United.

McBride was a former non-league player whose family lived next to Derry City’s ground, and scored twice in his last four matches to give him 10 in 136 appearances.

The cause of his death is unknown. Reports say he was feeling unwell after the match. It comes one year after Derry’s all-time leading scorer Mark Farren succumbed to a brain tumor.

Ex-manager Stephen Kenny described McBride as a “ferociously brave player”, and the Republic of Ireland’s president is among many big names to lament his death on social media.

But before that, let’s reflect on the time he upended two players with one slide tackle:

Reports: Arsene Wenger hopes to stay at Arsenal

By Kyle BonnMar 19, 2017, 10:15 PM EDT

According to separate reports by the Daily Mail and Mirror, Arsene Wenger has decided he wants to stay at Arsenal long-term, and hopes the club comes to a mutual decision to extend his contract.

Fans have grown increasingly vocal at their hope the club will move on from Wenger, who has been with Arsenal since 1996. Banners have been displayed – and even flown – calling for his removal in recent weeks.

The discontent has grown thanks to a growing crisis, both on and off the field. The club has lost six of its last nine games, including embarrassing defeats to lesser clubs and by large scorelines. Off the pitch, there are loud rumors that big players are pushing for large contracts the club is unwilling to dish out.

Despite all this, Wenger – whose contract expires this summer and was reportedly undecided on his own position regarding his future – has apparently come to the conclusion that he is hoping to stay, and will work with the club if they decide to offer him an extension. That’s a big if, although the team may decide that stability and experience is the best way forward.

Two players, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, have both shown signs of unhappiness in recent weeks, and the papers have followed that up with reports of their discontent behind closed doors. Sanchez’s body language on the field has been that of an exasperated figure, and there are rumors that he is looking for a mega-contract. Ozil has also reportedly asked for a large wage increase to keep him satisfied, and with the club reportedly unwilling to give in, Ozil was left out of the squad in Saturday’s loss to West Brom after complaining of hamstring discomfort in Friday’s training session, despite now being suddenly fit to join Germany’s squad for the international break.

Amid all this turmoil, it’s possible – and increasingly likely – that Arsenal could miss Champions League qualification for the first time in Wenger’s 20-year tenure. The club sits in sixth position, on 50 points, which is two back of Manchester United in fifth and six behind Liverpool in fourth. Despite that, it’s possible the club could stick by him. John Cross of the Mirror, who crafted their version of the Wenger story, posted on Twitter that he is “fully expecting Wenger to stay. Arsenal believe he’ll turn it round.” He also offered his personal thoughts on the mood in the locker room:

No matter the players’ opinions, one half of the requirements for a contract extension appear met. Now it’s up to the club to decide if he’s the best man to lead the club forward, and the sooner the decision is wrapped up, the better for everyone at the club.

MLS Roundup: Dempsey, Morries lead Sounders to season’s first win

By Kyle BonnMar 19, 2017, 9:11 PM EDT

Clint Dempsey is back, and not a moment too soon.

With his first USMNT call-up in nine months just days away, the American veteran bagged his second goal of the 2017 season to give Seattle its first win of the campaign, a 3-1 victory over the visiting Red Bulls of New York in the Sounders’ home opener. Fellow national teamer Jordan Morris got the winner in the second half, as the two added to their tallies at the right time.

Sure, Dempsey’s hit came from the penalty spot, but with Bobby Wood injured, US fans will take anything they can get to hope Dempsey can up his role in the absence of the Hamburg frontman.

In the 28th minute, New York goalkeeper Luis Robles came off his line to challenge Jordan Morris on the ball, arriving just a split-second too late, conceding the penalty with a trip and earning a yellow card in the process. Dempsey stepped up and calmly slotted the ball inside the right post past Robles who had guessed right but just couldn’t reach it.

New York briefly had it back level when a stroke of luck went the visitor’s way. Bradley Wright-Phillips headed New York level just before the hour mark. The header appeared to be traveling wide, but a touch off the head of his defender Gustav Svensson guided it into the back of the net – barely – clipping the inside of the post and in for the equalizer. Somehow, Wright-Phillips was given credit for the goal, despite it clearly being initially wide before the deflection took it just enough on the kind side of the post.

Seattle restored its lead nine minutes later as Jordan Morris – also called up by Bruce Arena for Friday’s Hex match – headed in from point-blank range. The move started with Joevin Jones who sent Sal Zizzo to an early grave and cut back to Nicolas Lodeiro, who lofted the ball to Morris at the back post and the finish was there for the taking to put Seattle 2-1 up.

They’d get a deserved third via Harry Shipp – intentionally or not – to put the game away with 11 minutes to go. Jones had a go from long range, and his low shot cannoned off the foot of Shipp and wrong-footed Robles, tucking into the bottom left corner. The goal is Shipp’s first of his Sounders career.

Seattle’s victory ended an 18-game unbeaten streak for New York in MLS regular season action, a streak that dated all the way back to July of last season.